Kerry Cassidy had James Grundvig and me on her show last Tuesday to talk about our new documentary film project, 'Splintering Babylon: The Plan. Revelation. The Path to Freedom', which is about how COVID PSYOP inadvertently revealed the hidden history of the past 80 years: That the United States did not win World War II; instead, occult Nazis founded the major postwar global organizations, including NATO, the United Nations, and its many evil agencies, like the IMF and the World Health Organization and they had just now deployed their long-planned "Final Solution" for the human species.

For me, during this interview, I wanted to underscore the point that, according to this mystery document, the Black Nobility, "Create and run religions and secret societies. They also finance and organize organized crime syndicates as if they were commercial enterprises."

I believe this is an important point, as we deal with the rise of anti-semitism, due to the war in Gaza and due to so many treasonous Biden administration officials involved in the COVID genocide being Jewish, in addition to many Biden executives facilitating the invasion of millions of unvetted foreign military-aged men into the US also being Jewish.

At a time when many innocent Jews are under siege from the blowback from all of this malfeasance at the hands of the Jewish Mafia, it's important to understand the role of the Jewish Mafia (aka Khazarian Mafia) within this larger structure known as the "Elite".

What we learn in this document is that the Nazis and the Jewish Mafia are really no different from the Latin drug cartels, that are also controlled by the Black Nobility: they are criminal cults, created by these same aristocrats – to fight each other and to distract us from what they are doing.

Quoting from the document:

"The New World Order is a conspiracy of lineage at the top. They are ancient and evil bloodlines that build and destroy empires for control through an order out of chaos. Royal and noble houses are corporate entities and claim to rule and own land, resources, and people... "These families are all enemies of humanity and have conspired to enslave the world for centuries. They authorize and create corporations and billionaires, run religions, states, secret societies, the mafia, and organized crime syndicates... "Criminal organizations such as Royalty itself, Royal Institutions, The Society of Jesus, The Black Monks, The Hellfire Club, The Templar Orders, Freemasonry, The Grand Orient of France, The York Rite, The Scottish Rite, Prince Masonry of Prince Hall, Shriners International, The Royal Order of Jesters, The Cabal Society, Chabad, Scientology, Skull & Bones, The Boulé Society, The 5% Nation, The Nation of Islam, Black Israelites, The Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO), The Temple of Set, The Church of Satan, Rosicrucian, Golden Dawn, Opus Dei, Mormons, Knights of Columbus, The Bohemian Club, Knights of Phintias, Ancient Order of Druids, Wicca, Santeria, Obeah, Voodoo, Sufism, Greek Fraternities and Brotherhoods, New Age and Gnostic Cults, Nazi Cults, KKK, Mafias, Prison Gangs, Biker Gangs and Street Gangs. "The Rockefeller family uses their charitable foundations to fund harassment gangs and bribery in the United States, as well as globalization agendas and vaccination programs... "Hollywood, the Church of Scientology, and Silicon Valley are military operations like the US DARPA agency and run by European royalty and nobles like the Oettingen-Spielbergs, Schaumburg-Lippes, Anhalts, Hanovers, Windsors, Passi di Preposulos, Ruspolis, Torlonias and Odescalchis. "The Ferragamo family is also involved in the management and financing of corruption in Hollywood. The House of Nassau-Weilberg, which is married to the Torlonias, funds human trafficking and human sacrifice in Hollywood. "Idols in the entertainment industry are a dangerous cult with leaders who have access to electronic weapons. Most of modern electronics is being broadcast covertly with GENESIS and NEURON bio-piracy software controlled by Kabbalists and Scientologists. "European monarchies function as extensions of Rome and run secret societies that infiltrate government agencies and run corporations for monarchs... "The Bavarian Wittelsbach family from Bavaria created the Bavarian Illuminati and administers the Benedictine Monks and is also part of the Jewish Mafia in the United States who are white collar criminals. The House of Wittelsbach is involved with Zionism, Nazism, Freemasonry, and the Society of Jesus."

In other words, the Wittelsbach Family creates a propagates programs that are both Nazi AND Zionist/Jewish Mafia. This is a perfect example of how the elites control both "sides" of every conflict.

Continuing from the document:

"Court Jews such as the Rothschild, Warburg, Goldsmith, Oppenheimer, Walton, Sassoon, Kadoorie, Lewis, Javal, Lauder, Sackler and Dreyfus families work through the Roman Curia or royal courtrooms such as Buckingham Palace. "The French Rothschilds work for the Black Nobility of Rome and the French House of Orleans. The British Rothschilds work for the British Crown. The Sassoon and Kadoorie families work for the British Crown and oversee banking and business in China and India. The Swiss Rothschilds work for the House of Habsburg and the House of Hesse. "The Oppenheimers work for the German House of Württemberg and the Cologne Oppenheim branch. the Austrian House of Habsburg granted them titles of nobility. "The Warburgs work for the Italian House of Borghese and the German House of Hesse and the House of Hanover. Warburg Pincus had a contract with Unicredit that merged with the Borghese Family's Bank of the Holy Spirit. The Warburgs were Venetian bankers and the Borghese family now hold Venetian titles of nobility. The Warburgs financed the Nazis. "The Dreyfus family works for the Dutch House of Orange-Nassau and the French House of Bonaparte. "Jewish banking families work for Christian nobles and royalty. These billionaire Jewish bloodlines run many rabbis who run a criminal intelligence network that works with Mossad."

In short, not all Jews are part of the Jewish Mafia and not all white people are part of the Black Nobility. Everyone needs to get this.

Actually, many of these Black Nobility families are rumored to descend from certain Persian families (or ultimately, Annunaki) who became highborn citizens of Rome and who brought their Cult of Mithras with them, which became very popular among the Roman elite.

These people have been extraordinarily wealthy and powerful – and hidden – for thousands of years. They believe that they own this planet and that you are ruining their fine real estate with your very existence. A major way that they have stayed in power is through mind control - but not in the MK Ultra sense - although that was also their (Nazi) project, which came way later. Previously and into the present, they have specialized in the creation of cults and secret societies and they've created a fair amount of religions and schisms, as described above, to keep us fighting each other, instead of fighting them.

If, after reading this and listening to the interview, you feel that you would like to get involved in this project, please go HERE.

