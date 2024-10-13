'Splintering Babylon' Is Now Available for Free!
I apologize for screwing-up the previous attempt at making this post! I allowed myself to be prompted by Substack’s highly-optimized AI into making the post “PAID”, so I have now deleted that screwed-up version.
The main point I wanted to make is that ‘Splintering Babylon’, directed by James Grundvig is now available for FREE!
The Most Banned Movie in America – 'Splintering Babylon' Is Now Available for Free!
Running Time: 92 minutes
With all due respect, I do not believe that Nazis who infiltrated America after World War II created the present catastrophe. In fact the Nazis in Germany were put into power by a much older and more pervasive cabal that I call the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. I would refer your readers to two specific products of my writing produced over the last two years based on a lifetime's experience. As an example, the "real" founder of the CIA was Nelson Rockefeller whose American family lineage goes back a very long way. You can read about how precisely that happened in my work.
Here they are:
It was NOT the Nazis who did these things to us. We did them to ourselves.
