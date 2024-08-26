The arrest of Telegram Founder-CEO, Pavel Durov by the deranged EU-French government on Saturday is ringing a lot of alarm bells for anyone who cares about the internet and Freedom of Speech – and really, for anyone with a pulse, who doesn't want our civilization to descend into total barbarism.

The Russian government is reportedly working to free Telegram Founder, Pavel Durov from custody in France, with the Russian embassy in Paris accusing French authorities of "refusing to cooperate" and of "blocking" Russian embassy officials in Paris from visiting with him.

Tore Maras posted this impromptu video late on Saturday night from the street in DC, responding to and adding to the comments of former State Department official, Mike Benz in the video that I posted yesterday, about what can be done to defend Durov and our First Amendment Rights, where Benz advised:

"The House Foreign Affairs Committee could subpoena or could demand, as part of its Oversight, all communications between the US Embassy in Paris – that is, the State Department's branch in France – for their communications with prosecutors or government officials about Pavel's arrest, prior to the arrest. "Because I believe the State Department is, at the very least – if not outright pushing – [is] participating in this political prosecution."

Tore reminds us that any and all US Citizens can file Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for all of the communications between the following US Government agencies and the French government and law enforcement: 1). US State Department; 2). French Embassy in Washington, DC and Consulate New York; 3). Department of Homeland Security (DHS); 4). Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); 5). Nina Jankowicz – the former head the short-lived DHS' Disinformation Governance Board. Particularly, any communications she may have had with Alexandra Chalupa.

We should also add to this list, the Foreign Malign Influence Center, at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), to where the Disinformation Governance Board has reportedly been re-located.

Tore discloses here that all of these unprecedented, off-the-charts US Government censorship "Boards" and "Misinfo" agencies have their origins in the Obama administration's war on Ukraine, involving the former Inspector General of the NSA, Robert Storch (currently, the Inspector General of the Department of Defense), as well as Storch's wife, Sara Lord, who she says was working with journalists and fighting "disinformation" in Ukraine, back in 2013.

Tore stresses:

Nina Jankowicz is at the center of this. So, I urge every single one of you to ask for any communications pertaining to Telegram with Nina Jankowicz. You know, the singing c@nt that started the disinformation sh!t in Ukraine and then wanted to apply it, and sat at my f@cking desk in London. Yeah, that bitch. You send FOIA requests and ask any communication she's had with anyone within the European Union or anything pertaining to Telegram, I f@cking guarantee you, you'll be flooded with a sh!t-ton of stuff. In fact, they're probably just gonna put it on the Reading Room, because that's how much you're gonna see.

I had forgotten all about Jankowicz – and I have to thank Tore so much, for the trip down Memory Lane, that has had me laughing my ass off, for the past hour!

Amid the non-stop firehose of assaults and indignities blasted at the American People by the Biden Regime, the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, formed in 2022 was such a Bad Look for the DNC/CCP that it was dissolved in just 4 months.

The wildly out-of-touch, completely lacking in all self-awareness, elitist pile of garbage seen in this video was appointed to head-up this new agency by the very obviously treasonous DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

This Participation Trophy Winner thought she had a bright career ahead of her, violating your First Amendment rights, as the head of a full-fledged US Federal Government agency – but she was wrong – and she felt so terribly wronged by having this dream snatched away from her, that she begged you for money to sue Fox News for their honest reporting on her – ahem, profoundly Narcissistic? Neurodivergent? WTF is going on? – behavior.

Go here, to read more about the revolting grift of this person. Thank God, her case was tossed-out last month!

In any case, Tore personally tangled with Jankowicz in Ukraine, while they were both – on separate projects – helping the Obama administration to overthrow Viktor Yanukovych, in order to replace him with their puppet, Petro Poroshenko – you know, the guy that OBrandon bribed for $1 billion, for him to fire Viktor Shokin, the good prosecutor, who was investigating his crackhead son and Burisma? And it was all caught on tape?

You probably didn't remember that this was all caught on tape, right? Because, we have such an awesome Fourth Estate!

This is why Tore knows so much about the election machines that are being used to overthrow governments all over the world, because she was personally involved in doing this, while working at a company contracted by the CIA.

While we're at it, don't miss this awesome video from 2022, exposing this Ministry of Truth commissioned by the illegitimate Biden Regime, produced by members of the ToreSays®+ community, set to Glenn Greenwald's article, "Homeland Security's 'Disinformation Board' is Even More Pernicious Than it Seems".

The jist of Tore's message in this video is that US Citizens still have God-given rights, that are still protected under US Law. Exercise them, or lose them.

The video contains a lot of disruptions, which I will redact from this transcription, in order to more clearly transmit Tore's message and for a better reading experience but her video is posted as-is, below.

Tore Maras: I saw the news about the Telegram Founder getting arrested in France. Now this is very interesting.

I saw the post of Mike Benz asking, telling people that, "Hey, you know, you should be finding all the communications at the State Department in France"...

Now, Mike Benz is partially correct. There are definitely communications between the State Department and...the American Embassy in France, and another thing is, the French Embassy within the United States.

FOIA Requests should be going out to every single...State Department agency, but also we need to hit DHS, their misinformation agency. Now, here's a little tidbit:

What people don't know is that this Misinformation Group was actually created in Ukraine, when we were going after them. This is actually what the job of IG [Inspector General] of the NSA, former IG of the NSA, Storch, Robert Storch's wife, actually set up in Ukraine. She was working with journalists and fighting "disinformation".

In fact, the Chalupa sisters were heading that, with Jankowicz back in 2013. I know, because I was working on it too, but not on their project, but actually garnering the information they have and how we can stymie communications, you know, for whatever we were planning. So, this has been going on for a very long time, this "disinformation" campaign...

So, here's the thing. There's multiple agencies that are most likely involved in this.

Now, for sure, it's the State Department. So, Hat-Tip to Mike Benz for calling that out. Obviously, the group that he was in [the Twitter/X space, from which Benz was booted?], many of them in there, are really scared of what's happening, right now – and I should say they should be. They should be!

But he was right. State Department definitely has communications with the French Embassy here, in the United States. I would hit New York and Washington DC. Also, the US Embassy in France and also, their French counterparts.

But considering that, DHS is definitely involved, because they're working on the "misinformation" and also, we have to look at the DOJ and the FBI, because in order for France to get in on it, they have to have some form of "crimes".

Now, I don't know how French Telegram is, but we all know that this is not happenstance and his [Durov's] arrest is very interesting timing, considering the dynamics that are happening, right now with the BRICS organization and the fact that [Durov is] not silencing speech.

So, I urge every single American to use their pen. It doesn't take you more than a minute, right? Well, no, it takes more than a minute, because they make us jump through hoops, now. But you can file a FOIA request and demand that information. Pretty simple.

And I hear a lot of people that say, "Well, I don't want to be on 'The List'." There is no f@cking list. That's all made-up. I'm on all the lists and I'm fine. In fact, I'm super-fine. Well, per se (laughs).

They do blacklist people, but you're not doing anything but exercising your rights. So, make sure you file those requests and get that information, because no one else is gonna do it for you!

I mean, obviously, we've got [Tom] Fitton, who drops, you know, lawsuits and that guy pumps iron, every time he drops a suit. We have America First Legal, but they, you know, it's not of an interest to them, because they're not hired by him. They fight for America First, but We, as the People should be fighting for our voice – and that's where we should hit.

So, I urge all of you to file FOIA requests: State Department, all communications with the French Embassy in the United States, the US Embassy in France, and their French counterparts. That's key. I would also say, if there are any communications with Jankowicz and Chalupa – (camera drops)...

So as I was saying, before I was so rudely interrupted – so rudely interrupted – Nina Jankowicz is at the center of this. So, I urge every single one of you to ask for any communications pertaining to Telegram with Nina Jankowicz. You know, the singing c@nt that started the "disinformation" shit in Ukraine and then wanted to apply it and sat at my f@cking desk in London. Yeah, that bitch.

You send FOIA requests and ask any communication she's had with anyone within the European Union or anything pertaining to Telegram, I f@cking guarantee you, you'll be flooded with a sh!t-ton of stuff. In fact, they're probably just gonna put it on the Reading Room, because that's how much you're gonna see.

So, you know, what happened to [Durov] is atrocious. You know, his pilot – I'm not even gonna say it. I am shocked at the [Twitter/X] Space and the sh!t they're talking about; saying about money-running and all that stuff.

Who had the bots though, bitches? You were all in that f@cking chat, doing that shit, right? So they want to go after him for "misinformation" and they're gonna use whatever they can to frame him.

It's almost like Target, you know, like if you steal at Target, they won't stop you for stealing a TV, because it's only 500 bucks, right? But if you get another TV, still 500 bucks. But once you hit that $1,200 limit, suddenly you're just accidentally not paying for a piece of gum, but five years ago you had stole, you know, $1,199 worth of sh!t over 10 years and suddenly, for that one pack of gum, you're getting tried for all that shit. Well, this is how they do it. This is how the governments work.

They collect things. They entrap people. And this is why, on my chat, sometimes people are automatically booted, when they have code trailing in from those people, that are in that [Twitter/X] Space that kicked-off Mike Benz; you know, that funnel money or write scripts and attach them to personas, right?

But on top of that, some of them even scam people. I've had people in my group that were told, "Hey, it's gonna help Tore. if you send us crypto and we'll invest it for you!" and sh!t. And they f@cking steal sh!t – and it's those little bitches. That's why when you see people impersonating and having different profiles, you should stay away from them.

Totally stay away from them, because they're scammers, all of them. And this is why I put a US Patent on my name, too. You know, there's people running amok, with my image and my name on TikTok.

I send them a nice message and then they're just gonna get a f@cking lawsuit. That's pretty much it. That's how it should go.

Oh, man. Telegram! So they're coming after him, too. So that way, we only have, what? Gab, Truth, and X, for now? Huh. Everyone should be writing-out these FOIAs!

Everyone, anybody can do it. You can be over 18 and do it. You get on your website, you're like, "Hey, I'd like to know all emails shared within the past 24 months, you know, all communications of the State Department with the French Embassy, – any French Embassy located in the United States – communications with the American Embassy in France, and any other French counterparts, regarding the social media platform or information application."

They use some funky words. You can ask Chat GPT or Grok to tell you.

You know what? Actually say, "I want to subpoena all communications of the State Department talking about Telegram with law enforcement in France. Can you write me up a FOIA request?" and it'll give it to you.

I would also urge you to file the same to DHS and the FBI, because they would have to be collaborating. They were probably in the loop, just to reinforce the case that France has.

I will not be surprised to see that many, maybe another country might jump in, you know, kind of just to reinforce whatever that geriatric-f@cker Macron, little cronies are doing.

But I would also super urge Nina Yankowicz and Telegram. Guarantee, you'll be very surprised to see what you see there! It'll be a treasure trove.

So on that note, I'm gonna hop away to go to bed, because we have to be up early, right? Is it 10 or 11? But we have to get ready, too. And suitcases, sh!t.

Okay, so I am going to bed. Say a prayer for [Pavel Durov]. They're coming for him, hard and we should all be standing with him.

Just like we stood by President Trump. Just like we stood by Andrew Torba. Just like we stand – and stand – by Elon Musk, we should be standing for [Durov] too. Because Free Speech is imperative.

So, yeah, f@ck that Nina Yankowicz, that little f@cking singing c@nt, that sat at my desk. Watch. Guarantee you, that bitch is behind it – and the Chalupas. Well, the Chalupa sisters are pretty much spent. They're just in Ukraine now.

Have a great evening, Guys.

