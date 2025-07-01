VIDEO: "The End Goal Is Seizing the Means of Production" - Pub. July 1, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net - New York Attorney General Leticia James with Democratic Candidate for New York Mayor, Zohran Mamdani

Patrick Byrne posted this 2021 video of New York City Democrat Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani to his Telegram account with the comment, "I didn't think retarded dinosaurs like this still walk the Earth."

Mamdani and his Democratic Socialist cohort seem to be trapped in 1917. I haven't seen any former Communist countries clamoring for a return to Communism. Didn't the civilized world get over Communism in the early 1990s?

Besides being an "unapologetic Socialist", Mamdani is a self-described adherent of Twelver Shi'ism, which is the state religion of Iran's theocratic regime.

How does Mamdani's chest-beating Twelver faith square with his waving the Transgender Flag at New York City's Pride Parade last Sunday? It doesn't seem very Muslim but it might make sense, if he's literally trying to trigger the Apocalypse.

Take a good look at the descriptions of Twelver Shi'ism, above and below, particularly its eschatology:

Shortly before the Last Judgment, when commanded by God, al-Mahdi will return to lead the forces of righteousness against the forces of evil in an apocalyptic war that would ultimately establish peace and justice on earth, according to the Twelvers.[156] He is also viewed by the Twelvers as the restorer of true Islam.[84] In his mission, al-Mahdi will be assisted by Jesus, who will kill the Dajjal or "antichrist" in some Islamic accounts.

Twelver apocalypticism has similarities to other Abrahamic traditions in that it considers the Last Judgment to be something desirable and that it can't come soon enough. The 17th-18th century heretical Jewish cult of Sabbatean Frankism even sought to speed it up, teaching that the Messiah would return either when all people had become good or when all people had become evil. Israeli scholar, Gershom Scholem referred to the latter as "Redemption Through Sin".

Rabbi Marvin Antelman explained during this 2006 podcast that Sabbateans believed it would be easier to hasten the arrival of the Messiah by pursuing the dark path, so they set about inverting the practices of their own faith.

Shabbatai Zevi, born in Izmir, Turkey was believed to be the Messiah by his followers and he became so influential that the Ottoman sultan forced Zevi to convert to Islam.

According to Canadian-Jewish author, Henry Makow:

"After [Zevi's] 'conversion', over a million followers, who later included financiers like the Rothschilds, imitated his example. But they didn’t just pretend to be Muslims or Christians. They pretended to be Jews as well. They were the forebears of the Illuminati and Communism. "Communist defector Bella Dodd revealed that during the 1930's the Communist Party had 1,100 members join the Catholic Priesthood. They became Bishops, Cardinals and Popes. "By adopting this chameleon strategy, this Satanic cult infiltrated and subverted most governments and religions, and established an invisible tyranny without drawing much attention. In the words of the gifted Jewish researcher Clifford Shack, 'Through infiltration, stealth and cunning, this invisible network has come to rule us all. Forty-one years after Shabbatai Zevi's death, in 1717, they would infiltrate Masonry guilds in England and establish Freemasonry… [Zevi's successor] Jacob Frank would have a great impact on the inner core of Freemasonry known as the Illuminati, formed in 1776. Freemasonry would become the hidden force behind events like the [American, French and Russian] revolutions, the creations of the UN and Israel, both World Wars (including the Holocaust!), and the assassinations of the Kennedy brothers who, together with their father, tried to thwart the efforts of the network on American soil.'"

Years ago, Clif High described the Iranian theocracy as not Islamic but "Khazarian", which he equated with "Sabbatean". Other Sabbatean "converts" to Islam allegedly include the Saudi Royal Family, according to David Icke and others.

I guess this is also how you can have the biggest Nazi country in the world with a Jewish president. It's how you can have French and US Presidents married to transwomen. It's all about the Black Magick of Satanic Inversion and it's so powerful that President Trump personally told Candace Owens to stop talking about how Brigitte Macron has a penis, so that he could get a Ukraine peace deal done with her husband.

Back in 2019, when Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself, mass awareness began to grow about Sabbatean Frankism and especially, about the Black Magick practice of child abuse to produce the bioetheric compound, adrenochrome that supposedly extends life, amplifies psychic capacity and allows temporary access to interdimensional "control grids".

Steven Ben-Nun from Israeli News Live alleged that Jeffrey Epstein's "suicide" was to cover up a worldwide occult movement of Sabbatean Frankism, which Ben-Nun proposed is the spiritual underpinning of the New World Order.

Sabbatean Frankism is the cult of the Deep State and of the Neocons. Their previous Great Reset, known as the Project for a New American Century "predicted" 9/11.

These cultists infest all of the secret societies and intelligence agencies. Globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum are training more and more of their agents to infiltrate corporations, governments and scientific institutions around the world and Zohran Mamdani appears to be very much an exponent of this movement.

His father, Mahmood is a professor at the Ivy League Columbia University, which AIM4Truth.org has maintained for years is a hotbed of the Pilgrims Society, an Illuminati aka Black Nobility group which is intent on overthrowing the US and maintaining it under British control. They also claim that Communist China is a creation of the Pilgrims Society.

Zohran's mother, Mira Nair (a Hindu, not a Muslim) is a very successful feature film director who's been nominated for an Academy Award and who won the Caméra d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Zohran graduated from the Ivy League-adjacent Bowdoin College.

People talk about how Zohran is a "Communist" and "Muslim" but very few people talk about how he is a solid member of the Cultural Elite!

Zohran is seen in this 2021 video talking about how:

"We have to continue to elect more Socialists and we have to ensure that we are unapologetic about our Socialism. There are also other issues that we firmly believe in, whether it's BDS, or whether it's the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support, at this very moment."

He even admits that people don't want what he's selling but he thinks he knows better! Communism/Socialism are TOTALLY constructs of the elite!

It could almost be said that Communism was a production of the British Crown. Lionel de Rothschild helped pay for Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels to write the 'Communist Manifesto' of 1848 while he was a Member of Parliament during the rule of Queen Victoria.

This Kyrgyz website claims that Karl Marx, himself was a third cousin of the Rothschild Family:

"One of Marx's grandparents was Nanette Salomon Barent-Cohen, who belonged to a wealthy Amsterdam family. Her cousin had married Nathan Mayer Rothschild and bore Lionel Nathan Rothschild, 'Baron' and Member of Parliament for the City of London."

We know, from the work of Antony Sutton that prominent bankers on Wall Street financed the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia,

Zohran, 33, who only just became a US Citizen in 2018 won the Democrat primary in New York because he couldn't lose against the disgraced former longtime dynastic Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, who was forced to resign from office in 2021.

As soon as Zohran's primary win was confirmed, Congressman Andy Ogles (R-TN) wrote Attorney General Pam Bondi, claiming that Mamdani had concealed his support for Hamas when he applied to become a citizen and he asked Bondi to revoke Mamdani's citizenship and to deport him.

Zohran's candidacy might cause the American People and legislators to re-think whether it makes sense for a 33 year old who's only been a US citizen for 7 years to become the Mayor of the financial capital of the United States, especially when everything he proposes would be death blows to an already-beleaguered New York.