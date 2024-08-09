Kim Dotcom tweeted-out (without attribution) this video with the comment, "I have a high degree of confidence that an artificial general intelligence owned by Bill Gates will understand promptly who he is and delete him."

I hope German-born New Zealand tech CEO, Kim Dotcom Kim Dotcom knows something I don't!

After listening to this video for several minutes, I realized that this is the juiciest 18-minute clip from Mikki Willis' brilliant documentary that focuses on the role of Bill Gates in the COVID Hoax and in the roll-out of the Death Shot, which, has not been watched and appreciated enough, because the film was released ahead of its time (for most – not for me!)

It was released in August of 2020, when many more people than today were still completely fast asleep. I uploaded it to my website at the time of its release, which you can see in full, here: 'Plandemic II: Indoctornation' and which I have now transcribed below.

By doing so, it has deepened my appreciation of the extraordinary work that Director, Mikki Willis did on the Plandemic Series. I marvel at his reporting excellence; the accuracy and the sourcing of the information presented in this film, which, of course was not done by the Fourth Estate, aka the Fake News Cabal-controlled enemy media.

Instead, the so-called "news" did the opposite, by brow-beating and herding their viewers into their own sterilizations, disfigurements and deaths.

Every minion politician and fund manager, who cooperated with this scheme (many, seen here) must be immediately deposed.

TRANSCRIPT

Mikki Willis: Bill Gates was born into wealth and privilege. Both his grandfather and great-grandfather were banking moguls. His father, William Gates Sr., was a prominent Seattle-based lawyer and political lobbyist. Through his father, Bill Gates learned the ins and outs of law and politics and how to manipulate those governing forces.

(Cut to early-1990s video of a young Bill Gates)

Bill Gates: "I'm Bill Gates, Chairman of Microsoft."

Mikki Willis: Bill Gates dropped out of college to start Microsoft. He is credited with inventing the operating system that became Windows. However, he played no part in the invention of Windows. The fact is, he bought an existing operating system from Seattle Computer Products, had it modified, then licensed it to IBM.

That didn't stop him from taking all the credit.

(Cut to:)

Edward A Andrus, Marketing Director, IBM: "I don't see Bill Gates as this great creative person. I see him as an opportunist."

Mikki Willis: While Microsoft's Co-Founder, Paul Allen, was struggling with cancer, Bill Gates seized the opportunity by attempting to cheat him out of his share of the company's fortune.

(Cut to video from 60 Minutes)

Paul Allen: "They were basically talking about how they were planning to dilute my share down to almost nothing. And it was really a shocking and disheartening moment for me." Leslie Stahl: "And you were sick?" Paul Allen: "I think I was still probably in the middle of radiation therapy."

Mikki Willis: Gates' business strategies came under fire in 1998, when the United States Department of Justice sued Microsoft for Antitrust violations. During the 18-month trial, Gates gave hours of videotape testimony.

(Cut to 1998 Bill Gates deposition video)

DOJ Prosecutor: "What were the non-Microsoft browsers that you were concerned about in January of 1996?" Bill Gates: "That month?" DOJ Prosecutor: "Yes, Sir." Bill Gates: "And what about it?" DOJ Prosecutor: "What non-Microsoft browsers were you concerned about in January of 1996?" Bill Gates: "I don't know what you mean, 'concerned'." DOJ Prosecutor: "What is it about the word, 'concerned' that you don't understand?" Bill Gates: "I'm not sure what you mean by it."

(Cut to video of 1998 DOJ press conference)

US Attorney Janet Reno: "The Justice Department has charged Microsoft with engaging in anti-competitive and exclusionary practices, designed to maintain its monopoly in personal computer operating systems."

Mikki Willis: In a move to overshadow the negative press, Gates invested $100 million to set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Overnight, Bill Gates transformed his public image from "Ruthless Tech Monopolizer to "The World's Most Generous Philanthropist."

(Cut to:)

Bill Gates: "I'm pleased to announce that we're pledging an additional billion dollars." Charlie Rose: "We had the chance to witness Bill Gates 2.0, the man you don't know."

Mikki Willis: The rebranding campaign paid off. His net worth swiftly doubled, earning Bill Gates the title of Richest Man in the World.

(Cut to CNBC video)

CNBC Interviewer: "You've invested $10 billion in vaccinations over the last two decades, and you figured out the return on investment for that and it kind of stunned me. Can you walk us through the math?"

Mikki Willis: In a Wall Street Journal essay, Bill Gates declared vaccines "The best investment I've ever made."

(Cut back to CNBC video)

Bill Gates: "There's been over a 20-to-1 return. So, if you just look at the economic benefits, that's a pretty strong number, compared to anything else."

Mikki Willis: The Gates Foundation expanded rapidly into a massive, vertically-integrated, multinational corporation, controlling every step in a supply chain that reaches from its Seattle-based boardrooms to the villages of Africa and Asia.

(Cut to Democracy Now! video)

Amy Goodman: "Is the world's largest private philanthropy causing harm? The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has made millions of dollars each year from companies blamed for many of the same social and health problems the Foundation seeks to address. "The Gates Foundation has investments in 69 of the worst-polluting companies in the U.S. and Canada. Other companies in the Foundation's portfolio have been accused of transgressions, including forcing thousands of people to lose their homes, supporting child labor, defrauding and neglecting patients in need of medical care. The Gates Foundation has not provided details..."

(Cut to 2016 ABC News feed from official White House video of President Barack Obama bestowing Bill Gates with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for the work of the Gates Foundation)

Mikki Willis: As a top donor to both the WHO and the CDC, no one man has more power than Bill Gates to influence and control the health and medical freedom of all people.

(Cut to video montage)

Bill Gates: "Normalcy only returns when we've largely vaccinated the entire global population." Canadian President Justin Trudeau: "This will be the New Normal, until a vaccine is developed." Ontario Premier Doug Ford: "Until we find a vaccine, going back to normal means putting lives at risk." EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: "We need to produce it and to deploy it in every single corner of the world." Indian President Narendra Modi: "Full vaccination of our children and pregnant women." (Accelerates to a rapid montage of Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyun-Wha, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Monaco's Prince Albert, etc, etc all mouthing the same vaccine propaganda) Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady: "We already know where it's going to happen. We're thinking about what that's going to be. It's all part of this plan." President Donald Trump: "Our military is now being mobilized. So at the end of the year, we're going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly."

Mikki Willis: In 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, granting total immunity to vaccine manufacturers.

After a decade of lawsuits related to vaccine injuries and deaths, vaccine makers were going bankrupt. In a move to coerce policymakers, vaccine companies threatened to stop making vaccines until they could be legally shielded from liability. To this day, when someone is injured or killed as the result of an adverse reaction, it is the US Taxpayers that pay for the damages.

(Cut to Indian news broadcast)

Host: "Welcome back. Were several Indian Tribal girls used as guinea pigs? The report alleges that two American pharma giants' untested vaccine was administered to thousands of tribal girls without proper study and paperwork."

Mikki Willis: India was among the hardest-hit, after Bollywood celebrities were incentivized by the Gates Foundation to urge the public to submit to mass-vaccinations.

In 2009, Tribal children were administered the HPV vaccine. Over 24,000 girls were told they were being given "wellness shots", in many cases without the informed consent of a parent or a guardian.

(Cut to montage)

Mary Holland, Vice Chair & General Counsel to Children's Health Defense: "The people that were administering these vaccines lied to the guardians of these girls and told the girls, 'Oh! This is going to cure cancer! You're never going to have cancer!' And these girls became severely injured. Some of them developed seizures. Some of them developed cancer. And seven girls died. And there was no insurance. There was no assistance for them. And the Gates Foundation denied that it had been clinical trials. And it was so bad, that the parliament in India created a task force. They studied it and they kicked-out the Gates Foundation." Dr Colin Gonsalves, Senior Counsel, Supreme Court of India: "But India is a barbaric country. Things happen here in a very barbaric way. But I was surprised to find an American organization operating in broad daylight, doing things in a very, very, let's say, 'Indian' fashion. And so, the route I took was that 'I want the whole procedure to be investigated.' The Indian Parliament formed a committee, and it was, to me a rather surprising move, because you generally don't often have such a high-level inquiry into matters affecting poor people. And that was such an extraordinary report – I don't think the Indian Parliament has ever come up with such a scathing report. And the government officials came up and said, 'We shouldn't have authorized this. We're sorry. We're not going to allow them again.' And now, they are back doing their same old tricks, again." Reporter: "The good news is that human clinical trials can start as early as July 2020 for India's first COVID-19 Indigenous Vaccine, that's been developed by Bharat Baita." Dr Colin Gonsalves, Senior Counsel, Supreme Court of India: "So you can imagine, how the manipulation of the media by the media, the manipulation of public opinion by leaders of all political parties, unanimously saying, 'We want a vaccine. And the worst thing is, they are taken as philanthropists, whereas, what this actually is, is the acquisition of political and financial power. And I think the second most-populous country, with 1.3 billion people is going to be a good base for pharmaceutical companies to make a killing – and also kill a lot of people, in the process. Yes, I just find it a pity that we haven't been able to get any benefit for the girls who suffered. It's so terrifying, as to what they're actually doing with the world."

(Cut to infamous clip of Bill Gates)

Bill Gates: "We're taking things that are genetically-modified organisms and we're injecting them in little kids' arms. We just shoot them right into the vein.

Mikki Willis: A 2018 scientific study released in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health concluded that over 490,000 children in India developed paralysis, as a result of the Gates-supported oral polio vaccine that was administered between the years of 2000 and 2017.

Using all the usual sleight-of-hand, US-based media and fact-checkers rushed to bury the story. But thanks to the meticulous work of a team of Indian researchers and doctors, the inconvenient truth lives on the NIH.gov website.

Without any medical training, Bill and Melinda Gates founded the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, through which they fulfill their agenda to "Vaccinate the world". The Foundation has been sued by the governments of some of the poorest and most vulnerable nations for causing serious harm, through experimental vaccine programs.

(Cut to montage)

Melinda Gates: "If you just look at health care workers around the world, they deserve to get the vaccine first. You know, here in the United States, really, it's going to be Black people who really should get it first and many Indigenous people. New Jersey State Rep Jamel Holley (D): "Vaccines were always taught to us that it was safe, it was healthy. This is 'Things that we had to do'. But given the position that I am in now, as a State Legislator and looking at these studies and reviewing a lot of these studies, it's very scary. And I want the African-American Community to open up their eyes." Dr Aaron Lewis: "Of all the places that Mr Gates could have gone in the world, why did he settle on Africa? It's not because he cares about people that look like me. He cares about an agenda." Unidentified African Woman Commentator 1: "African bodies have been used as lab rats for many years for Big Pharma. They are using us for trials." Unidentified African Woman Commentator 2: "They are using us for testing. But as an African, I say, 'No more'." Theo Wilson: "Africans; they're tired of becoming the Guinea Pigs of the world. Their antennas are raised and they are telling each other, all over social media. They're on High Alert right now." Raymond de Souza: "There is a policy of the American Government. It's called the Kissinger Report, which was produced in the mid-'70s. And it explicitly states that the purpose of the foreign policy in Africa was to reduce the population, because they have great mineral resources there. "At the time, Kissinger and those involved with the Carter administration wanted to shrink the population, make sure that the Africans do not develop and do not use the resources for themselves, because we in the States, we need them. There is a concerted effort of foreign powers to control the population of Africa." Al Jazeera: "Some children did survive the botched vaccinations last month and will recover. But 15, all under the age of five, died from fever, vomiting and diarrhea." Tarik Jasarevic, WHO: "Human errors contributed to the unfortunate deaths of the children." Theo Wilson: "How can you believe Big Pharma, but not believe these parents when they tell you that their children have been injured by Big Pharma? I don't care how big this corporate machine looks. As a parent, I can tell you these people will never stop fighting for their kids."

Mikki Willis: It would take hours to list all of the questionable initiatives that Bill Gates is involved in. Here's a few of the highlights:

• Gates is one of the key funders in the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, designed to block out the Sun in an effort to control "Global Warming", by releasing massive amounts of calcium carbonate and other materials into the upper atmosphere. Critics, including environmental scientists, have called the project "A global genocide experiment."

• Gates has invested over $1 billion in EarthNow's Global Surveillance Project. The project will launch hundreds of satellites into space, which will allow for the 24-7 monitoring of all people everywhere.

• In partnership with MIT, Bill Gates has developed a new technology that allows vaccines to be injected under your skin, along with your medical records. The Quantum Dot Tattoo will implant an invisible certificate that can be scanned by authorities using a cell phone app and infrared light.

Bill Gates: "Eventually, what we'll have to have is certificates of who's a 'Recovered Person', who's a 'Vaccinated Person'. So eventually, there will be this Digital Immunity Proof."

Mikki Willis: The EPA recently approved an Experimental Use Permit to Oxitec, a biotech company funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In an effort to "fight malaria", Oxitec will soon release millions of genetically-modified mosquitoes in various US States.

According to the NIH website, programs are being developed to allow human immunization via mosquito bite. It was Science Magazine that coined the phrase "Flying Syringes".

(Cut to montage)

MSNBC Host: "A shocking new report from The New York Times sheds light on the connection between Microsoft founder, Bill Gates and the late Jeffrey Epstein. You report these two men met at least six times." MSNBC Guest: "Well, I believe that there were more. This included visits to the mansion, seeing each other in Seattle, flying on Epstein's plane."

Mikki Willis: When flight logs revealed that Gates had been a passenger on the Lolita Express, he claimed that he didn't know that the private jet belonged to Epstein. He also denied that he and Mr Epstein were involved in any business deals. However, an exposé by The New York Times revealed that, not only did Bill Gates initiate a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein – well after he was convicted of sex crimes – but the two were also involved in the process of co-founding a multi-billion dollar charitable fund.

(Cut to:)

MSNBC Host: "Why would they ever set up a charitable trust benefiting Jeffrey Epstein?" MSNBC Guest: "That it was all about philanthropy, that Bill Gates just wanted to find new sources of money."

Mikki Willis: Why would one of the richest men in the world choose to partner with the world's most notorious pedophile? A deeper dive into Epstein's world revealed that the two men had more in common than meets the eye.

Like Gates, Epstein was a billionaire philanthropist with a passion for science, health, education and children.

The Jeffrey Epstein Foundation donated millions of dollars to top universities, science institutes, medical schools, early education programs, youth initiatives and international peace accords.

Bill Gates is either the most misunderstood man alive or one of the most convincing conmen to ever live.

Is he a benevolent hero or a malevolent opportunist?

Personally, I would love to believe that one of the richest men in the world is giving away his fortune for the betterment of humanity.

I want to believe that endearing smile. I want to believe that his heart is as soft and warm as his sweaters. At the very least, I want to believe that he's unaware of the damage he's done.

Running Time: 18 mins