This is a vitally-important interview by Redacted News' Clayton Morris of former Pennsylvania Congressman Curt Weldon, who served for 20 years, until he was forced-out in 2006.

A former Fire Chief, Congressman Weldon was Vice-Chair of the Armed Services Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee. Weldon was also the co-chair of the Duma-Congress Study Group, the official inter-parliamentary relationship between the United States and Russia.

He claims that 20 years ago, all sides were onboard for peace and for normalizing relations with Russia – except for those who were pulling the strings behind the Bushes, the Clintons and the Obamas – many of whom he says were among the 51 Intelligence Community officials who recently had their Security Clearances pulled by President Trump.

A seasoned politician, Weldon refuses to get baited into making any statements that could ever be construed as "conspiracy theory" but he calls this group "Scumbags in Intelligence who use it for their own personal gain" and who don't care how many millions of people they kill and impoverish in the process.

As a former Fire Chief, he says he toured the basement of the World Trade Center after the first attack in 1993 and he also toured Ground Zero, again in the evening of September 11, 2001. He describes the 9/11 Commission Report as a "cover-up".

He knew this, not just as a firefighter but because, as Vice-Chair of the Armed Services Committee he was in communication with members of the military datamining team at Able Danger, several of whose members individually contacted him to de-bunk the 9/11 Report and who informed him about Able Danger's pre-9/11 intelligence.

Members of the Able Danger team included Army Lt Col Tony Shaffer, US Navy Captain Scott Philpott, career Defense Intelligence Executive Eileen Preisser and Army Major and Chief Intelligence Officer, Erik Klinesmith.

Congressman Weldon says that in 2005, he wrote up a manuscript detailing their findings but he was warned by his lawyers that if he were to publish this, "They'll kill you."

As an aside, I can say that all of the videos that I've ever posted about Able Danger, with Field McConnell and others have been taken down. My webpages and articles are still there but all of the videos are gone.

In 2000, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld had heartily endorsed Weldon's campaign to become Chairman of the Armed Services Committee but when Weldon told him in 2005 that he wanted the Able Danger team to testify before Congress, Don said, "No way."

Then, the 2.5 terabytes of data collected by Able Danger two years before the 9/11 attack was destroyed by a Pentagon employee and the entire project was covered-up by this same criminal element within the US Government.

Without going into much detail, Weldon says his daughter's house was raided and her life "ruined" and that, "What they did led to my son's death." Rather than risk any further attacks on his family, Weldon left politics.

He describes how when Tony Shaffer wrote his book, 'Dark Heart', which touched on the topic of 9/11, he had undergone the customary protocol of having a commanding officer to review and approve the of book's release but then, Weldon says, the Deep State got wind of the book and they issued a Cease and Desist order.

The book was already being sold in bookstores, Weldon continues, "So our Government, using Taxpayer Money, bought all 10,000 First Edition copies and destroyed them. Then, under oath, then they gave Tony the right to publish a redacted version."

When Weldon recently asked Shaffer what it was that they'd redacted from the original, Shaffer said it was only about the role of Philip Zelikow, the Executive Director of the 9/11 Commission – which is a matter of public record and not classified information!

This corrupt element of the US Government also hid the fact that, in 2002, Osama bin Laden had received life-saving extended medical treatment at a military hospital outside of Teheran and how he was then hidden for several years in the small Iranian village of Ladiz near the Pakistani border. All of this, while the George W Bush administration pushed Western nations into the War in Afghanistan, premised on "Looking for bin Laden".

This pointless carnage lasted for 20 years. 2,500 Americans came home in body bags, with thousands more losing their arms and legs and were otherwise completely disabled and disfigured.

The cherry on top was that this war bankrupted the United States, followed by the Biden administration's shameful retreat from Afghanistan, leaving behind $85 billion in brand-new military aircraft and armaments as a gift to the CCP.

Congressman Weldon describes several wild interactions that he had during his time in office but the one which blew my hair back was his description of a meeting he had in his capacity as a member of Migratory Bird Commission, which oversees all the refuges for birds in North America.

Weldon describes this man, from a wealthy family in Maine, who was the world's leading expert on falcons. He was also a devout Sikh and he was fully-attired in Sikh robes, with two beautiful falcons resting on his shoulders, worth $1 million each.

The gentleman told Weldon that he had devoted his life to protecting falcons and had worked with the UN on falcon treaties. In addition, he said that he'd worked for all the royal families in the Middle East, training them in the sport of falconry and that he wanted Weldon's help to get him into Iran.

Weldon asked him, "Why do you want to go to Iran?"

He replied, "Because, that's where bin Laden is...My falconers are seeing his birds flying in Iran. And the Iranians will accept me, because I've been there many times as a falconer. I'll tag his birds, and I'll take the US to exactly where he is."

Weldon didn't help the falconer but he heard that he kept going to the Iranian Consular Office of the UN after 9/11 and asking them, "Why are you harboring bin Laden?" Iran's UN delegation, of course denied this.

The falconer was later able to get George Stephanopoulos to jokingly ask Iran's then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, while he was at the UN, "Is it true that you're harboring bin Laden in Iran?" which the Iranian President denied.

However, Weldon says, "Ahmadinejad went back to Iran and found out that that's exactly where he was. That's when Iran kicked him over to Pakistan, because the government of Iran did not place bin Laden in Iran. The IRG placed him in Iran. The deal was cut with Soleimani. And that's why we killed Soleimani. Even Donald Trump, I don't think, is aware of that, at all."

In other words, Weldon is saying that Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani had brokered a deal behind the back of the Iranian government and the quid pro quo was that al-Qaeda would not attack Americans on US Soil, as long as bin Laden remained protected.

Weldon continues, "I wrote a book about this, my book called 'Countdown to Terror' – that book was published in 2005, the year before they took me out. It's all about Iran. The book was endorsed by the former head of the CIA, Jim Woolsey, and by Al Gore's CIA advisor. So it's not some wacko story. And I say the people of Iran are not our enemy. It's a manipulation by the Deep State – our Deep State and their Deep State – that's causing the problem."

What's interesting for me, now is to go back and revisit the "falconer", whose name is Alan Howell Parrot (a French surname, pronounced "puh-ROH"). On October 11, 2020 Alan went public on a Zoom call with Benghazi whistleblowers, Nicholas Noe and Charles Woods, which was aired at the 2020 Ampfest [American Priority] Conference in Miami to explain that the real reason for the "Iran Deal" was to pay for the continued cover-up of President Obama's execution of SEAL Team Six.

VIDEO: "Benghazi Bombshell" - Pub. Oct 11, 2020 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

In 2020, Alan explained how the $152 Billion "trade deal" with Iran was actually a blackmail payment by the Obama-Biden administration to the Iranian Regime to cover up the deaths of SEAL Team 6 and to cover up the fact that Iran had custody of Osama bin Laden for decades and that it was Osama who was killed in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011, it was his double.

Moreover, this is why bin Laden's body was given the very un-Islamic "burial at sea" – although, we learn that not even that was true. Alan says the body parts of the double were thrown out of a chopper over the Hindu Kush Mountains.

Alan claimed that the real bin Laden never lived in Abbottabad. Instead, the Rogue CIA had arranged to have him detained in Iran's second-largest city, Mashhad during the previous ten years.

As a falconer, Alan came to know an Iranian warlord who supplied falcons for such hunting parties. This warlord told Alan that he'd met Bin Laden six times inside Iran between 2003 and 2008 and he described bin Laden as healthy and so relaxed that "he travels with only four bodyguards."

Alan has been trying to alert the US Government about bin Laden's whereabouts for over 15 years, sending them the GPS data for the falcons that Bin Laden was flying. "They could locate him to a one-square-mile area using those unique signals," he said. He was never contacted for follow-up. He says he sent "Tapes, registered letters, everything to Clinton."

In October of 2020, Alan said that he would release the documents and audio proving all of this and that he would personally brief the President, as well. Unfortunately, the 2020 election was stolen and this entire story went away!

In a video, which I posted on October 13, 2020 but which has since been taken down, Benghazi whistleblower, Nicholas Noe, claimed that Alan had copious evidence that implicated the past three CIA Directors in the hiding of bin Laden in Iran all these years.

Michael Moore, publisher of the True Pundit independent news site also published an entire book about bin Laden-in-Iran but his once-viral website has been inactive since 2021 and his book is nowhere to be found.

Noe said, "Hillary had taken over the covert weapons program [in Libya] and started selling her weapons through there...and they really didn't need 'em, because we already provided the weapons...so that didn't even need to happen...So, Hillary takes over Marc Turi's covert program...first off, she didn't have authorization, second off, the State Department doesn't sell weapons, third off, the reason that she did was because she wanted to sell Stinger missiles through Benghazi to shoot down SEAL Team 6.

"They shot down SEAL Team 6 using a Stinger missile that was sold to them by Hillary Clinton out of a weapons cache out of Qatar, that the CIA had put there. Big problems, here..."

Curt Weldon hints that a film based on his most recent book, 'Awakening the Sleeping Giant: The Political Empowerment of America's Heroes' is coming soon and I am here for it!

Curt's interview with Clayton Morris contains many more bombshells and it is much-watch and it is fully-transcribed, HERE.