Mainstream journalists have portrayed Hunter as a hapless and addled victim of his numerous and rampant addictions, forgetting to point out that Hunter is a lifelong Senator's son and the consummate DC Insider – as well a sophisticated CIA asset, who has conducted billions of dollars in perfidious "business deals" with some of the shadiest oligarchs on the planet, on behalf of his father.

Mike Benz, founder of the Foundation for Freedom Online joins Natalie Winters on the War Room, while Steve Bannon sits in prison, for his refusal to testify to the fraudulent January 6th Committee.

Benz is a former State Department official who is one of the smartest guys out there. He explains to Natalie how Joe Biden has been a puppet of the CIA and Military-Industrial Complex bureaucrats for five decades, and how very few people are read-in to the most depraved depths of Biden's dealings, other than his own son, which is why we're hearing about Hunter being in the White House advising his father.

Benz says, "To see Hunter Biden now in the West Wing, effectively acting as a proxy Commander-in-Chief is not surprising to me, because Hunter Biden is read-in to the secrets of the Biden family."

Benz notes that these recent stories of Hunter calling the shots in the White House, "Puts the lie to every statement we've been told in the press and by the Presidency over the past four years, which was that, "Joe Biden does not talk to Hunter Biden about business," and "Hunter Biden does not talk to Joe Biden about what he's doing as President," and there's this Chinese firewall, shall we say, between the two. Never the twain shall meet!

"Hunter Biden is off doing his own thing with cocaine and prostitutes and foreign dealings. And Joe Biden is off doing his own thing in the Oval Office.

"And then magically, as soon as Joe Biden falters, suddenly, Hunter Biden is effectively acting as his proxy, teleporting into the West Wing to directly participate in essentially presidential matters..."

As Benz explains, "Hunter Biden is a figure who is cloaked in this intelligence and National Security and military world. He, of course, was a military officer, effectively, in the Navy and then, he did this incredible suite of foreign dealings, where he had the head of Chinese intelligence as his client. He was involved in, effectively, biolabs with Metabiota. He was involved in foreign dealings with Mexico, as Natalie, you've covered, through iPlata...

"But then, of course, you have the fact that Hunter Biden was on the Chairman's Advisory Committee of the NDI, the National Democratic Institute, which is the DNC wing of the CIA's top cutout, the National Endowment for Democracy, which was effectively established in a letter from the CIA Director, under the Reagan administration, William Colby, to get back the powers the CIA used to have before the Church Committee Hearings in the 1970s, but by cloaking it at a National Endowment for Democracy instead of having the CIA do it, directly.

"And Lo and Behold, Hunter Biden, in the midst of all these other intrigues that touch the CIA and State Department and military worlds, ends up on the Chairman's Advisory Committee of the CIA's #1 cutout."

Benz lays out some other juicy nuggets, agreeing with Natalie Winters, that Samantha Power, as the Administrator of USAID is orchestrating and overseeing the mass invasion of the United States. As he explains:

"First, it's important to understand that USAID is not a charity. USAID is a CIA front...USAID was created in 1961 but for the first time ever, Joe Biden, when he became President, he elevated USAID to a permanent seat on the National Security Council. The National Security Council is that very small, sort of select elite group of National Security institutions, the Pentagon, the State Department, the CIA – and USAID was given a permanent seat right next to them. That is how important they saw USAID as a cutout of these statecraft initiatives.

"Now, why is this all important for the 2024 election?

"USAID is the primary entity responsible for our illegal immigration crisis. USAID is the top funder of the constellation spiderweb of NGOs that are importing illegal immigrants from Venezuela, from Panama, from Mexico, from Guatemala, from Honduras, from El Salvador. We are emptying their prisons and USAID is funding NGOs to transport them directly from these foreign countries' prisons, up through our southern border. And those same NGOs have a pattern and practice of participating in ballot harvesting-type activities."

Benz starts to say, "USAID gets more funding annually than –" but he's interrupted by Natalie, as his 20 minutes are up. He finishes by saying, "This episode is really going to anger the National Security State and I'm here for it!"

Running Time: 18 mins

A full transcript appears beneath the video linked above.