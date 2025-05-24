Truth on Trial
Dr ROBERT O YOUNG HAS BEEN INCARCERATED SINCE LAST FEBRUARY & IS WAITING TO BE SENTENCED ON MAY 28th
VIDEO: "Truth on Trial" - Pub. May 24, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
‘Plandemic' film series director, Mikki Willis has just released a mini documentary about the lawfare being waged against outspoken Big Pharma critic, Dr Robert O Young, MD, who has been incarcerated since last February and who is waiting to be sentenced on May 28th, 2025.
As his son narrates:
"This case is about more than just one man It strikes at the heart of a much larger issue the fundamental human right to choose how we care for our own bodies If we lose that freedom we lose the ability to think heal and live on our own terms."
Just infuriating. Thanks for covering this. RFK Jr can intervene here.
Hope that rock fella and anyone else like him feel God's mercy, they certainly need it.
🙏🏼 for Robert and his family, the closest members and the millions he cared for 🪬🥰