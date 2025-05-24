VIDEO: "Truth on Trial" - Pub. May 24, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

‘Plandemic' film series director, Mikki Willis has just released a mini documentary about the lawfare being waged against outspoken Big Pharma critic, Dr Robert O Young, MD, who has been incarcerated since last February and who is waiting to be sentenced on May 28th, 2025.

As his son narrates: