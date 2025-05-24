Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
3h

Just infuriating. Thanks for covering this. RFK Jr can intervene here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Helena Red's avatar
Helena Red
2hEdited

Hope that rock fella and anyone else like him feel God's mercy, they certainly need it.

🙏🏼 for Robert and his family, the closest members and the millions he cared for 🪬🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture