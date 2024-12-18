Many people have heard of transhumanism but few understand that we humans are already being surreptitiously herded into the the Bio-Digital Convergence, without our informed consent.

The Intra-Body Wireless Communications System is not a secret but it's also not being widely discussed and we're not being given the choice to opt-out, because, as whistleblower, Sabrina Wallace explains, "This is a warfare doctrine", so we're "Not going to get out of it."

At the World Economic Forum meeting in 2022, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark proclaimed that by 2030, cellphones would be nearly obsolete and that by then, most people would be accessing their mobile communications through technology that was embedded within their bodies.

Lundmark didn't go into the details but Nokia is one of the main players in how this is to be implemented, using the latest wireless communications technologies, in tandem with the latest nano particle based vaccines, which install superconducting technology inside peoples' bodies.

Did you sign up for this? I know I didn't but this is a Titanic with trillions of dollars riding on it. It's called the Hexa-X Project and it's being spearheaded by a consortium of mobile communications giants, Nokia, Ericsson and Bell Labs, the latter being the original developer of cellular technology, in 1947.

According to Dr Robert Young, who has examined thousands of blood samples, no one is free from the graphene oxide nanotechnology that self-assembles into a platform that can then receive and transmit information. Even the unvaccinated have been transfected through the chemtrailing that is in our air, our food and our water.

Dr Young joined James Grundvig and me on James' Unrestricted Warfare podcast last Monday, where he told us that the latest flu shots, in conjunction with 5G Wireless Communications and the soon-to-be Standard, 6G are designed specifically to "Hook people up to the Internet of Things and the Internet of Brains."

Yes, it sounds outlandish but follow every hyperlink provided in this article. This project is well underway.

All of this has been developed beneath our noses as, "For your health!" The drones are for your health! They're flying around and they're monitoring your heartbeat, to make sure that you're healthy!

I've written about this before, covering the work of Sabrina Wallace, who has been exposing how 6G wireless communications technology will expand upon the capabilities of the 5G network, which was set up mainly to carry the millimeter wave signals for the Internet of Things, which includes Self-Driving Autonomous Cars, such as those being developed by Elon Musk's Tesla, Inc.

The 6G wireless network standard, scheduled to be operational by 2026 is more focused on drones, aka Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) – which require an enormous amount of energy-sucking AI – and it is also specifically focused on how these drones interact with you, via the Internet of Brains, as confirmed by Dr Young in this podcast.

This seems pertinent, given the current drone siege of the US, which may be related to the Biden-Harris administration's release of Department of Defense Directives 5240.01 and 3000.09, "Autonomy in Weapons Systems" last October.

As Sabrina Wallace has been explaining, 6G wireless communications will use human bodies, not only as routers for the Internet of Things and also, to power the Internet of Things.

Her claims are echoed by Todd Callender and Cyrus Parsa and they are spelled-out in Bill Gates' Patent 060606 , as well as in other patents for harvesting energy from the WBAN, the Wireless Body Area Network. Even Popular Mechanics published an article about this.

Inpersona has an WBAN energy-harvesting phone/Fitbit app right now that "Inventivizes positive health and lifestyle behavior" and that bills itself as "The First Web3 App that uses your heartbeat to mine crypto" and chirpily tells you that, "You are a Crypto Mining Machine. Using Proof of Sensing technology, you can now mine Vyvo Coin with your heartbeat."

Callender says he and his team stumbled upon this when they discovered that SARS-CoV-2 (aka COVID-19) is actually a patented device that was designed to be the backbone of the infrastructure of the WBAN.

In this podcast, Dr Young says that this energy-harvesting is already occurring with 5G and that these wireless technologies are already sapping us of our vitality, as he explains:

"On the molecular level, this technology is seeking energy and it's being powered by the hemoglobin of the red blood cell. And in doing so, it's sucking the life out of the electron/light out of the hemoglobin, which converts – listen to me carefully: converts light energy into electrical energy."

I asked Dr Young to elaborate more on how this works and he replied with some fascinating information that I'd never previously heard about the amazing characteristics of blood:

"We all know about the way plants, through a process called 'photosynthesis' will take light and convert that with...with their chlorophyll molecule; will convert that into electrical energy. "People don't know this, but red blood cells do the same. And the hemoglobin converts light into electrical energy. The red blood cells are little power plants. That's number one thing that people don't know. "Number two, they don't know that red blood cells are the primary stem cell. Red blood cells are non-nucleated for a purpose. They can biologically transform into any cell that they needs to. So when you cut yourself, what goes there? Blood. And what does the blood become? A clot. And what does the clot become? The new skin. So blood makes up every cell. "I love the fact that, this is in the Koran, that that Muhammad said, 'Don't you understand that you were created out of one drop of blood?' And the other thing is that people don't understand, that when a sperm fertilizes an egg, a drop of blood appears. "Out of one drop of blood, a whole fetus is formed, OK? So blood is the primary element mentioned in lots of texts, from the Dead Sea Scrolls into the Koran, etc. And and I love the fact that Moses said that, "The foundational element for building blood is green foods."

Dr Young says that the microwave radiation of these wireless technologies has a tremendous amount of health risks, to the point where it doesn't actually appear to be about improving telecommunications, as much as it appears to be genocidal.

"The electron is the spark of life. That's being sucked out of the body. So enervation is one of the major symptoms of this technology. You're always tired. You can't figure out why. You know, you sleep, but you're really not resting properly, because this technology is pulling Life Force energy out of you. So it's unsurvivable… "Based on my research, I'm finding like blood clots, cardiovascular issues; altering blood cell charges. What's happening? It's flipping the surface charge, what is called Zeta potential of the surface charge of the body cells and reversing the polarity, leading to a cancerous cell. This technology causes cancer, because it changes the polarity of the cell, by changing and altering that, flipping it. And this is why blood starts clotting and people go into oxygen or oxidative stress."

Dr Young's mission is to mitigate these harmful effects in order to foster optimal health and he says that the way to do this to maintain the body at an ideal pH level of between 8.4 to 9 pH, at a negative 80 millivolts and that you can monitor this, yourself inexpensively by regularly testing your urine. He says:

"The interstitial fluid is the most important organ of the body. And guess what? They didn't learn this at medical school! It's the largest organ of the human body! "When has anyone ever told you about the largest organ of the body not being the skin, but the interstitium or the interstitial fluids is the body of water that determines whether a cell lives forever or dies prematurely."

Dr Young confirms much of what Sabrina Wallace wrote in an information piece about herself, which I never saw until yesterday. It was posted to Substack last August by someone I first met online over 25 years ago, Pasheen Stonebrooke:

This is utter piezoelectric molecular control to the bone marrow & wireless tissue engineering. This is autonomous & mapped via the telemetry of your biofield. This was built by taking away fundamental & ancient knowledge from our sciences like biofield, frequency, oscillation, cymatics, optics, radionics & plasma from US. Circulation of the cerebral spinal fluid creates new biophotons every 30 days. Using the technology described above, YOUR biophotons are siphoned off. YOU essentially act as a battery constantly recharging monthly as your biophotons get depleted. Battery, antenna, weapon & wireless transmission station are just some of the ways the controllers take full advantage of you with unfettered access that you did not approve. Since the entire system runs off your DNA, it cannot just be turned off. That action would turn you off as well. Speaking of fluid, researchers are now using “liquid neural networks” as AI algorithms that adapt to new data inputs. How is the data collected & used? Radiating the air from above, or ether, using a drone & manipulating the ground from below with CERN, Iter, Tokamak, MITRE & neutrino arrays, YOU are part of the ambient, cognitive (CBAN). Also, anyone taking SSRIs is routing data better than the unmedicated mind, hence the astronomical rise in pharmaceutical drugging for mood/emotional disorders. It’s ubiquitous pervasive computing. It’s a closed neuronal loop. It’s synthetic biology, morphology & genetic engineering. It’s transhumanism. How? Meta materials is the answer. Meta materials are substances not normally found in nature. For instance, graphene is created in a lab & is 1 atom thick, so it’s considered 2D. Graphene has been found in at least the Pfizer Covid vaccine. It can also be introduced into human bodies via food, water (hydrogels) & chemicals sprayed in the air. Once a 2D graphene meta material merges with a 3D human, the results can produce a 4D organism/hybrid/demon.

So, until Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) is able to turn a lot of the toxicity of our civilization around – or in case it fails to do so – you can proactively work to live your best life by optimizing your health and protecting yourself from the ongoing depredations of pervasive microwave radiation and the chemtrails that are in the air and in your food supply, by doing what Dr Young recommends:

A fully-annotated transcript of this fascinating podcast with Dr Robert Young, with much more information appears beneath the video linked below.

Running Time: 60 mins