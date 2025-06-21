VIDEO: "Tulsi vs the Swamp" - Pub. June 21, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Last March, Newsweek and other legacy news organizations selectively quoted DNI Tulsi Gabbard's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, to promote the claim that she and the entire Intelligence Community assessed that "Iran is not building a nuclear weapon".

The People's Voice video I posted on Tuesday cited this mainstream media report as part of their argument that Iran's nuclear weapons development was not the real motive behind Israel's surprise attack on Iran on Friday the 13th.

The Fake News deception was easy to miss at the time, because Gabbard was accurately quoted and she did appear on the video clip saying, "The IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003".

The problem is they cut out the next sentences that immediately came out of her mouth: "In the past year, we've seen an erosion of a decades-long taboo in Iran on discussing nuclear weapons in public, likely emboldening nuclear weapons advocates within Iran's decision-making apparatus. Iran's enriched uranium stockpile is at its highest levels and is unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons," as can be seen in this longer clip that she tweeted on Friday with the comment:

"The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree."

Gabbard had been sworn into office weeks prior to her March Senate testimony and this mischaracterization of her statements was not immediately addressed or corrected, likely due to the Trump-Deranged "Resistance" within the ranks of the agency that she now heads.

This misrepresentation is being maliciously used by the Deep State's "factcheckers" and their Dinosaur Media as a wedge between Gabbard and the President, in the hopes of getting her fired.

Tore Maras recently wrote what I consider to be her most important article that I've ever read, in which she praises Gabbard for having, herself bravely fired Tamara Johnson, the Principle Deputy Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, who she describes as the ultimate obstructionist bureaucrat, a "legacy node" who rubber-stamped the brain dead and unethical Trump-Russia Hoax.

Johnson's job title says she's supposed to provide ethics and oversight but Tore says that during her 20-year career, Johnson has only ever served as "a firewall—not to protect the Republic from abuse, but to protect the abusers from the Republic."

Tore describes Gabbard's termination of Johnson as a "Direct blow against the unelected, unaccountable apparatus often referred to as the Fourth Branch of Government: the permanent intelligence and security state."

This Daily Wire article attests to Johnson's Swampy antics.

Johnson was elevated in 2015 to the Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS), the most consequential government entity that I've never heard of before and about which there is virtually no public information.

In her article that I highly recommend that you read and that you subscribe to her Substack, Tore explains:

The Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS) is the invisible elite class of the U.S. Intelligence Community, a cadre of senior operatives and administrators whose power rivals that of the more publicly visible Senior Executive Service (SES)—but with none of the transparency, and exponentially more control over classified operations and covert funding mechanisms. Where SES members are subject to oversight, audits, and public record laws, SNIS officials operate in a classified ecosystem, shielded by legal firewalls, internal-only accountability channels, and the doctrine of “need-to-know.” Their authority is not symbolic—it is strategic, financial, and operational in nature... The Senior Executive Service (SES) and the Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS) work hand in glove to authorize, launder, and protect funding for black projects, including politicized intelligence operations like the Trump–Russia hoax. While SNIS operates as the deep-core executive class within the intelligence apparatus, SES functions as its public-facing counterpart in civilian agencies, providing black operations with bureaucratic cover, budgetary access, and plausible legitimacy. Most people think the Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS) is just a classified executive club—bureaucrats with higher clearance. They have no idea. SNIS isn’t just the top tier of intelligence leadership. It’s the ledger where the ghosts are kept. It’s the quiet registry of operations, assets, contractors, handlers, and facilitators that don’t officially exist but run the system underneath the surface. And I would know—because my Private Military Company (PMC) operated under SNIS purview.