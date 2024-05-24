UPDATE:

I first saw this video tweeted by Sal Russo aka @starseedastro, with his comment:

"Anti-American #psyops are kicking into high gear on election year! This is a sign of fear and desperation from the Deep State. No mortal can stop the divine work of God that will soon be done in Gemini where Jupiter will begin to transit on May 25th. President Trump, the Gemini, will have God's favor, Satan be damned…Thanks to @AussieCossack for the share."

The video was originally tweeted by @AussieCossack and now, I just saw his comment: "Did @CBSNews really just get highjacked live on TV with this pro-Ukrainian video broadcasting direct threats against the fmr US President @realDonaldTrump? The pro-Trump Maga people will lose their sh*t at Zelensky if this clip is real!!"

Given that there is no corroboration of this story on other venues, it appears likely that this video is a hoax. I wonder who made it?

A major aspect of 5GW is constantly not being able to tell the difference between reality and parody, however, that is no excuse for my shoddy journalism, here, for which I apologize.

I hope I can be forgiven. After all, the official Ukrainian Military spokesperson was, until recently an American transwoman, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, who would go on these cringe-soaked tirades about "hunting down all Russian war propagandists."

Running Time: 47 secs

The above video released by the Ukrainian military is NOT a hoax. See what I mean?

###

CBS News was allegedly hacked by Ukraine and allowed the hacked footage to run for nearly a full minute, showing images of terrified New Yorkers running and screaming in Times Square during a recent terror attack, followed by images of the recently-slain Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and of Slovakian President Robert Fico, who survived being shot 5 times last week, as well as of anti-Globalist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, to serve as a warning to Trump and his supporters.

Graphics calling Trump a "LIAR", "TRAITOR" and a "MURDERER" roll, followed by the warning, "An enemy of Ukraine is an enemy of America. Stay home. Ignore the Trump rally. Glory to Ukraine!"

As someone who has worked at a few TV networks, I can tell you that the Technical Director or Producer who allowed that hacked video to run for nearly a full minute would be fired from their job.

The fact that the CBS Senior Producer didn't cut to a commercial or in any way override what was happening and allowed the Ukrainian video to run means that this was on purpose and this is how childish and desperate the Establishment has become.

It's too pathetic for words.

Running Time: 1 min