It's been over 10 days, now, without power or running water at my apartment, near the center of Asheville. Luckily, a friend invited me to her house to take a shower and to do laundry and to charge my devices. She also fed me my first hot meal in over 10 days, so I’m feeling much better!

While there, she told me about the event shown in this video on Sunday evening in nearby Burnsville, NC, in which an unmarked black helicopter approached a relief operation and the chopper appeared to intentionally sabotage the volunteer effort by hovering for several minutes, in what was described as a “a practiced rotor wash”, sending tents, tables and supplies flying.

I received emails from subscribers about it and then, I saw that CDMedia report that:

“There are accusations this group would not allow their operation to be commandeered by FEMA, hence the behavior of the helicopter crew. We cannot confirm these accusations.”

Like the creator if this video, I have someone working on tracking down who did this.

Megsnbacon on TikTok videotaped the event with her cellphone. She is a professional K9 Trainer, Handler and military veteran who was volunteering in Burnsville at the time of this incident.

Colin Rugg on Tweeted:

NEW: Helicopter destroys Hurricane Helene recovery supplies in Burnsville, North Carolina at a distribution site.

Locals say two black SUVs did a "slow roll" 45 minutes before the helicopter showed up.

"This evening at approximately 7:18 in Burnsville, NC an unmarked helicopter flew-in and attempted to destroy the distribution area that was set up by locals for locals while I was conducting a K9 Security Round," megsbacn, a veteran volunteer said on TT [TikTok].

"THIS WAS NOT ONE OF OUR HELOS! This was about 45 minutes after 2 unmarked black SUVS and a side-by-side did a slow roll at the entrance of our parking lot and left.

"[The helicopter] was UNMARKED and it is illegal to fly unmarked helicopters. But we know SF [Special Forces] can and does and we know some private contractors do (not sure of the legalities on that though)...

"So who were they? Why were they here? Why were they masked up? I've done plenty of helo ops with Coast Guard helos and I know a practiced rotor wash when I see it and our pilots never masked up this way."

Running Time: 2:23 mins