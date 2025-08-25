VIDEO: "War on Cartels" - Pub. Aug 24, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Over a million and a half Americans are dead from fentanyl trafficked into the country from Mexico over the past decade. Trump has said that he's greenlighting strikes inside, not just Mexico, but any other country involved in cartel activity. There are now major task force strike groups off the coast of Venezuela, whose government controls all the Latin American cartels.

Before Trump could mount a counter offensive to the ground invasion by millions of criminals into America and against the chemical warfare weapon they are wielding, known as fentanyl, he needed to dismantle USAID.

Before it was just dismantled, USAID was instrumental in working with the Neocons and with Israel in backing al Qaeda in Syria (aka ISIS) for the Deep State's Strategy of Tension to control humanity through Endless War.

Before it was just dismantled, USAID took your Tax Dollars to pay Hollywood multi-millionaires, like Sean Penn ($5 million) and Ben Stiller ($4 million) and Clinton Foundation heiress, Chelsea ($84 million) to do demented publicity stunts with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to promote the laundering of billions of US Taxpayer money through the war in Ukraine.

Before it was just dismantled, USAID worked with intelligence cut-outs, like NewsGuard to implement Artificial Intelligence to identify online "misinformation" about the 2020 US elections and the mandated COVID-19 injections and to induce advertisers/platforms to demonetize and censor websites, in order to surreptitiously destroy small online publishers professing "wrongthink" about the COVID-19 mandates (like they did and are still doing to me).

Before it was just dismantled, USAID took your Tax Dollars to fund the attempted overthrow of your own country with BLM riots and fake impeachments.

VIDEO: "USAID Funded Fake Impeachment of Donald Trump in 2019" - Pub. Feb 6, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Before it was just dismantled, USAID took your Tax Dollars to fund democide and election theft, funding both the Wuhan Lab gain-of-function research and Smartmatic Election Systems.

Before it was just dismantled, USAID took your Tax Dollars to pay sanctimonious (i.e., Woke) National Cathedral Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde $53 million to aid the unchecked invasion of your country and to abet the Maoist PSYOP with Trans Characteristics that has besieged your sanity.

Before it was just dismantled, USAID took your Tax Dollars to pay faith-based NGOs to aggressively attempt a Cloward-Piven collapse of America by means of weaponized migration.

Throughout the four years of the Biden administration, non-governmental organizations, like Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service - Global Refuge (who received $221,645,977 from USAID in 2023, alone), along with the Catholic Charities and Jewish organizations, like HIAS were the most aggressive human-traffickers of illegal immigrants into the United States. They were also the most aggressive profiteers from the housing, cash debit cards, food, clothing, medical treatment and transportation of trafficked individuals – all financed by your US Tax Dollars.

In conjunction with the United Nations and the cartels, the Biden administration fostered the largest human trafficking operation in history , dwarfing the 400-year Atlantic Slave Trade that trafficked ~12 million Africans into the Western Hemisphere and more than the ~15 million Africans trafficked during the 1,300-year Islamic Slave Trade – that continues in some regions , to this day.

The Latin American crime cartels and the NGOs are as germane to the Globalists' control system as the intelligence agencies. They are as important to the Deep State as MI6, the CIA and the Mossad.

President Trump's designation of the crime cartels as terrorist organizations and the US Treasury's sanctioning of the Venezuelan government is the next step, following the dismantling of USAID, toward combating the relentless 5th Generation Warfare that has been waged by the Deep State against ordinary citizens and against humanity, itself.

So, if you're wondering why there are troops on the streets of DC and soon to be on the streets of Chicago and if you're wondering why there are US Navy ships off the coast of Venezuela, it is because, for the past decade, we have been in the middle of an unconventional war waged with 5th Generation Warfare tactics that may soon go kinetic.