VIDEO: "What if Jackie O Killed John F Kennedy?" - Running Time: 2 mins - Pub. Mar 21, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Around 2009, I first saw this video on YouTube, arguing that it was Jackie Kennedy who gave her husband the coup de grâce while she was seated beside him, using a small pistol behind his ear, after the 1st shot had been fired by Texas Governor John Connally from the front seat of the presidential limousine.

In her podcasts over the years, Tore Maras has claimed that Jacqueline Bouvier was a CIA asset who married JFK to be his handler. I remember Tore saying that Jackie didn't love her husband but that he grew on her and so did her own stardom.

In recent posts on March 19th and March 20th, Tore has claimed on various social media platforms that Jackie O was "part" of the JFK assassination.

Share

The Rubber Duck™ thread on X.com Pub. March 20, 2025

This was followed on Thursday, by tweets from The Rubber Duck™ of this audio of a phone call between President Lyndon Johnson and Jackie Kennedy, purportedly from December 2, 1963, ten days after President John F Kennedy's assassination on November 22, 1963.

VIDEO: "Weird Phone Call Between LBJ and Jackie O" - Running Time: 1 min - Pub. Mar 21, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

This recording has clearly been edited but The Rubber Duck™ posted this verification from Twitter's Grok AI, by way of confirming that this phone call was real.

The Rubber Duck™ thread on X.com Pub. March 20, 2025

An official version of this December 2, 1963 phone call posted at the University of Virginia's Miller Center is different conversation – but it also sounds like an edited excerpt of this phone call!

This December 2nd phone call cannot be readily found online at the LBJ Presidential Library, to confirm the authenticity of what was posted by either the Miller Center or The Rubber Duck™.

Is this what Roger Stone meant by his claim that Donald Trump said that the details of JFK's assassination were "so horrible you wouldn't believe it"?

To consider the possibility that Jackie O married JFK as part of an intelligence operation and that she was part of her husband's assassination is horrible on a national level and it's horrible on a personal level, too.

I was friends with John F Kennedy Jr during my Freshman Year and his Senior Year at Brown University in 1983. He had dated my older stepsister who had already graduated and he invited me to a few of his dinner parties at his apartment on Benefit Street. One of his roommates was a beautiful Iranian student, Ayshe Farman-Farmaian, who graduated with a BA in Semiotics three years before I did.

I kept running across John over the years. I was friends with Carolyn Bessette while she worked at Calvin Klein and I visited the two at his loft on North Moore Street in Tribeca.

Carolyn and John introduced me to John Perry Barlow, who was my friend until he passed away in 2018. Barlow is all over the Q posts for reasons I don't fully understand.

What I'm getting at is that JFK Jr was actually a sweet guy. I didn't see anything as dark as his mother being a CIA asset who murdered his father and that his whole existence was the product of a cynical operation but there was certainly a lot of darkness around the Kennedys and in the way his life ended.

The recent antics of John's sister Caroline, her son and their cousins raging against Robert F Kennedy Jr's nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services do give one pause.