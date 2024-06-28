The late Seth Rich with his girlfriend, Kelsey Mulka.

Somebody on TikTok whipped-up this video of Tore Maras with clips taken from 'ShadowGate', the most important movie you've never seen, if you haven't seen it yet, in which case, you can watch it HERE.

This business, about deleting and inserting of information on the DNC server that Tore talks about is the reason why Seth was whacked by off-duty Feds hired by Rod Rosenstein.

This, according to "Luke" (Dr Jon McGreevey, former candidate for US Senator from Maryland in disguise, who is now either deceased – or hopefully, he faked his death), as he explained during a press conference put together in 2018 by John Burkman, who was later shot multiple times and run over with an SUV by Kevin Doherty, a wannabe Fed who Burkman had previously hired to help him investigate Seth's murder – but who turned out to be an associate of these same crooked Feds from the Baltimore Office!

That video, was of course taken down by YouTube but I transcribed everything "Luke" said about the scene of the crime.

We now live in a bonafide Third World Country.

TRANSCRIPT

Tore Maras: I think it's about time people understand what happened. Seth Rich worked for the DNC. He was asked, just like I, he was asked, "Hey why don't you go image the DNC server right there since you're there for us so we can keep it safe."

And he did so. And he uploaded it where he was told. So he uploaded it where he was supposed to.

And there were a lot of me's that saw it. So we find this and it's like, "Whoa treasure trove!" Copied. And we fractioned it, so that way we can download it, because it was so massive. That's what happened.

So I'll tell you what happened to Seth Rich. So he did his job, as he was asked.

At the same time, the RNC was also hacked. Again – Brennan M.O. – "Let's hack." And the hack was done on purpose, so you can delete information, insert information, and of course, with them putting Cambridge Analytica and sending them over to President Trump, which was a trap, okay? That was a trap.

They hacked the RNC – you mean, you had someone within the GOP do it for you because no one died, there.

And yes, some of those emails escaped, because that is what was considered "mitigation". You have to give them something really bad.

And so, when [Seth] saw that they had retroactively changed things, the stories and the rumors going in, seeing that Bernie Sanders' elections were being stolen, the DNC was all about Hillary, not about real elections; that it was all rigged, he came in contact with a guy named Shawn Lucas.

(Roll video of Shawn Lucas)

Shawn Lucas: We did make contact with somebody from the Democratic National Committee's office and they've been served! Democracy has prevailed today!

Tore Maras: So they decided, "Oh yeah maybe we can get it out to someone else – and it was not to Julian Assange, direct. And both of those guys are dead.

(Roll video of Shawn Lucas)

News Announcer: But in a bizarre twist of events, on August 2nd [2016], less than one month after serving the subpoena, Lucas was reported dead.

Tore Maras: Hillary's emails were still being examined. They had to get rid of the evidence. And the only way that they can access the whole DNC server, is if there was a breach – and that's how you can go in and change things. This is why the FBI never asked for the server. That's the real story.

So, as Seth Rich thought that what he was doing was correct, later on he realized it was not. That's why there was such a big gap. They didn't need to find him.

They needed to find out who had it. And they already knew that I, myself had portions of the DNC server and others in March, in February [of 2016].

Obama's lawyer for Seth Rich, three years later, says "You need to come and tell us about Seth Rich!"

I was like, "I don't need to do anything...I can't bring you anything, because you're three years too late."

And for the record, usually they're going to be three minutes too late. You know, Hillary doesn't have a patent on hammers. Or city dumps. Or Bleach Bit. Or, or, or...

Millie Weaver: Didn't CrowdStrike initially investigate the DNC server, creating the whole "Russia hacked the election" scenario?

(Roll video of Dmitri Alperovitch from CrowdStrike on CNN)

Dmitri Alperovitch: When the DNC hired us, back in May, we actually came in, deployed our technology called Falcon on all the systems inside their corporate network.

Wolf Blitzer: Were these people that were actually doing the hacking of the DNC?

Dmitri Alperovitch: There were two groups, two independently working groups that we associate with Russian intelligence agencies. One of them we associate with GRU, the primary military intelligence agency in Russia.

Patrick Bergy: CrowdStrike, owned by that Alperovitch guy, who is a senior advisor on the Atlantic Council. When President Trump called up the Ukrainian President, what did he ask him for? The CrowdStrike servers, right? Again, all immediate direct colleagues, like the brown bag lunch at this big, you know, Star Chamber that you could imagine existing there.

They're all there, just like, what can we do? 'Orange Man Bad'. What is just statistical odds of that six degrees of Kevin Bacon existing on virtually everybody connected to the Russian Dossier and the Impeachment?

The only other person [besides General James L Jones] that directly connected to both of them is President Trump – and he's on the receiving end of it.

A full transcript of this interview appears beneath the video linked above.