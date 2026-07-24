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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
7h

And…”We can’t solve the ultimate mystery with the Mind. When the Mind is part of that mystery we are trying to solve.”~ Max Planck

If Einstein and Bohr had listened to Max, they could have saved 30 years of debates. And solved the ‘Box of Light’ MIND experiment.

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Steve and Krys Crimi's avatar
Steve and Krys Crimi
5hEdited

Actually the Einstein quote is that you can’t solve the problem with the same level of thinking, and he should know better, because every problem he solved came as a direct input, when he was shaving ir something. So thinking itself is the problem, and needs to get out of the way.

Seems that this whole issue of artificial consciousness comes out of Descartes’ I think therefore I am, which means your being is predicated on your thought. When in actuality thought is a byproduct of being, which all the ancients understood experientially as primary.

We live in abstraction, and abstractions from abstractions from them, and then thoughts about those abstractions, which then pass for the wisdom of science.

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