Rep Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is seen here at a rally in Washington DC a few days ago, after USAID was revealed by DOGE to be waging a hybrid war against the People of the United States – and the world – using Taxpayer Dollars.

After President Trump cut USAID, a major financier of the Censorship Industrial Complex, Ayanna openly solicited for "anyone" with deep pockets to finance censorship.

"I'll speak on behalf of my colleagues. I think I can say, we are all willing to work with anyone who's serious about doing the work of censoring the American people and advancing Progress." - Ayanna Pressley

Similar fashion flare…

Pressley appeared frustrated in her efforts to secure the funds needed to censor "The American People to advance Progress", aka "Communism".

Censorship is illegal in America. Ayanna wants to "Finish the Job" of the DNC, to overthrow the Constitutional Government of the United States. Ayanna must be primaried (or preferably, arrested) and she must never hold public office in this country, again.

Ayanna Pressley attended the same, super liberal private school that I did, Francis Parker, in Chicago. Here are some of the Left Wing luminaries with whom I grew up and with whom I was friends as a child. I used to be on this list before 2019, when Wikipedia deleted the 12-year old article they had on me in the run-up to the 2020 COVID PSYOP.

Between First and Eighth Grade, I received a tremendous education at Francis Parker. In Third Grade, we read the 'Epic of Gilgamesh' and we took field trips to the Oriental Institute, which has an amazing collection of ancient Egyptian and Near-Eastern artifacts.

Summers in Rangoon. Luge lessons (just kidding).

This was in the early-1970s. This was back when liberalism taught us that censorship was bad.

The $42,000/yr tuition private school in Chicago has since been mortally wounded by the Woke Mind Virus, which is clearly an operation to destroy the educated elites of the West. In late 2022, James O'Keefe revealed that Parker has been teaching kids how to use dildos and buttplugs, as part of their "Queer Sex Education" program.

At least, Ayanna is honest, unlike German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who pretends that Germany has a "democracy", in his revoltingly mendacious reaction to Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

This is the second half of JD Vance's fabulous speech:

• "How will you even begin to think through the kinds of budgeting questions, if we don't know what it is, that we are defending, in the first place?" • "What, exactly it is that you're defending yourselves for? What is the positive vision that animates this shared security compact that we all believe is so important? • "No voter on this continent went to the ballot box to open the floodgates to millions of un-vetted immigrants. But you know what they did vote for? In England, they voted for Brexit – and agree or disagree – they voted for it." • "There is no security, if you are afraid of the voices, the opinions, and the conscience that guide your very own people." • "If you're running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you. Nor, for that matter, is there anything that you can do for the American People, who elected me and elected President Trump." • "You cannot win a democratic mandate by censoring your opponents or putting them in jail...Nor can you win one by disregarding your basic electorate on questions like who gets to be a part of our shared society." • "What no democracy, American, German, or European – will survive is telling millions of voters that their thoughts and concerns, their aspirations, their pleas for relief are invalid or unworthy of even being considered. Democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters." • "To believe in democracy is to understand that each of our citizens has wisdom and has a voice. And if we refuse to listen to that voice, even our most successful fights will secure very little."

German Secretary of Defense Boris Pistorius' craven framing JD Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday shows him to be an abject pile of perfidy. Satanic Inversion at its finest.

Watching Pistorius like watching Nazi Germany, all over again, with all of the goons in the room nodding their heads in agreement, while he says that Germany "allows" for the existence of the AfD.

For months, Leftist lawmakers in Germany besieged the so-called "Far Right", common sense Alternative for Deutschland party, represented in the European Parliament by the wonderful Christine Anderson, trying to make it illegal – but they failed, showing that there is still some hope for Germany.

Pistorius wants mass migration and the chaos of clashing values, while his masters carry on with the business of the Rape of Europe.

This is how Leftists abuse Constitutional Law: by wielding the "inclusivity" of ideologies that are hostile to the Body Politic. An example of this, on overdrive is trans in the military.

What planet are these people on?

If you want to be a Communist, great but don't work the US Government – moreover, Communism is illegal in America, under to the Communist Control Act of 1954. This law needs to be enforced.

Same, if you want to live under Sharia Law. Fantastic, but don't work in the US Government.

Would Saudi Arabia or Iran allow liberal parties to legislate in their governments? The answer is no.

Stop allowing enemies of Constitutional Law to abuse it.

What's crazy is that, during the OBrandon Regime, attorney Todd Callender found that not a single member of the Biden cabinet had a valid oath of office!