As I've said repeatedly, I have largely steered clear from the topics of the Holocaust and WWII, because it is nightmare that I preferred to ignore – but one that I've come to realize I cannot continue to ignore.

So, I'm getting my feet wet, so to speak by watching this film – and just the first ten minutes of this is like falling off a building!

This 10-part film series, written, directed and produced pseudonymously by Tobias Bratt in Sweden received an IMDb score of 7.4, despite IMDb's withering review and the scathing pronouncements of Wikipedia, calling it a:

One commenter on my website said the creators of this film are Neo-Nazis from Malmö, which is apparently a hive of Neo-Nazis. Due to these kinds of write-ups and opinions, I've shunned the 'Europa' series like the plague since its release in 2017. But recently, so many people have recommended or referred this film to me, that I had to take a look.

This film claims that in 1862, Moses Hess, aka the "Communist Rabbi" formulated the first written principles of communism in the book 'Rome and Jerusalem', in which he laid the foundations for a Jewish nationalist movement called Zionism.

The film claims that Moses Hess was also a close friend and collaborator of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and that he assisted them in their work with the 'Communist Manifesto' of 1848 and that Moses Hess' grandparents were related to the Rothschild family through marriage and that the Rothschild family partially funded Karl Marx, while he wrote the 'The Communist Manifesto'.

What these filmmakers failed to ask is who were the Rothschilds working for at that time? The answer is they were working for the British Crown, the Austrian Empire, Prussia, the Belgian Crown and other leading aristocratic families in Europe.

This Kyrgyz website actually claims that Marx, himself was a third cousin of the Rothschild Family:

"One of Marx's grandparents was Nanette Salomon Barent-Cohen, who belonged to a wealthy Amsterdam family. Her cousin had married Nathan Mayer Rothschild and bore Lionel Nathan Rothschild, 'Baron' and Member of Parliament for the City of London."

Regardless, Marx' benefactor was likely the abovementioned Lionel Nathan de Rothschild, who mainly worked for the British Government of Queen Victoria, so it could almost be said that communism was a production of the British Crown. But Tobias Bratt isn’t going there.

Here is a snippet of the film's transcript:

'The Communist Manifesto' laid out the ideology of communism. Its key points include a central bank with monopoly on credit, abolition of countries and nationalities, abolition of the traditional family consisting of a man, a woman, and children, abolition of private property, which means no rights for the people, to make it impossible for people to earn a livelihood by introducing heavy taxation, confiscation of property, abolition of the right of inheritance, a communist state, a communist monopoly on credit and banking, the media in total control of the communists. Women should not focus on family and children anymore. In their own words, communism wants to do away with the status of women as mere instrument of production. Abolition of Christianity and Morality. Marx refers to this totalitarian scheme as dictatorship of the proletariat, and his cult followers promote violence, class envy, hostility towards free markets, family, business, tradition in Christianity. Today they are instrumental in the destabilization of Europe. Marx also openly encouraged genocide against Slavs, referring to them as "racial trash and that they must perish in a revolutionary holocaust."

- Voiceover, 'Europa: The Last Battle - Part 1'

Well, it seems pretty obvious that the Communist Manifesto is playing out across America and the world today, from the Federal Reserve Bank, to the war in Gaza, to the WHO, to Drag Queen Story Hour, to the genocide of the Slavic Ukrainians.

There's a kind of secret Masonry ascribed to the Rothschilds that some call the Jewish Mafia or Khazarian Mafia but it is by no means strictly Jewish in composition. Rockefellers are Khazarian Mafia, as were JP Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and other non-Jews. Conversely, there were Jewish Nazis.

Obviously, not all Jews are members of the Khazarian Mafia, the same way that not all WASPs are Freemasons, not all Germans are Nazis and not all Italians are in the Cosa Nostra.

But that's not even the point. The film correctly associates Zionism with communism; however, Zionist Jews did not create the Third Reich. The Black Nobility did. And Israel would not exist without the British Government's Balfour Declaration.

And let's not forget that the Nazis were Socialist. They were National Socialists, as opposed to International Socialists. By Satanic Inversion, they've gone down in history as "Right Wing", which is the opposite of the truth.

So, when you look at the incredible success of Leftism in destroying our societies, keep in mind that it is not simply a "Jewish Conspiracy", as this film suggests.

There was so much disinformation that was propagated around all of this in the early 20th century. Let's start with the usage of the term "Semitic", which is Satanic, on many levels – and thankfully, in disuse. A quick look at Britannica says a "German agitator" named Wilhelm Marr coined the term in 1879.

"Semitic" is not a racial designation. The word, "Semitic" refers to a linguistic group, of which Arabic is by far the most widely-spoken language.

Moreover, Ashkenazi Jews in Europe did not speak Hebrew. The language was revived in the Levant in the 19th century Zionists and it later became the national language of the State of Israel, which was founded in 1948.

Ashkenazis spoke a German dialect called Yiddish that uses Hebrew script. Many Hasidic Jews in the Outer Boroughs of New York City still speak Yiddish as a first language.

The usage of the word "Semitic", when compounded with the prefix "anti" to exclusively signify "Jewish" ignores the 422 million Arabic speakers compared to 10 million Hebrew speakers, worldwide. Therefore, the term "anti-Semitic" is an antiquated, misleading term, in need of an update.

The World War II usages of "Aryan" and "Hebrew" are similarly completely bogus, incorrect designations that intentionally twist their original meanings.

The original significance of the word, "Aryan" is manifold, including the self-designation of Iranians. Its meaning is at the heart of the most widely-spoken linguistic family in the world.

Archaeological, genomic and historic evidence show that the linguistic homeland of the proto-Indo-European language was in modern-day Ukraine and Southern Russia. So, US Taxpayer bombs are now dropping on the Urheimat of Europe (against the will of the American People, it should be noted).

During the Bronze Age (ca. 5000-3500 BC), the proto-Indo-Europeans of the Pontic Steppe were skilled horsemen and they rapidly spread out from their homeland, East and West, mixing with the locals and giving rise to Greek, Latin, the Romance-, Germanic-, Slavic- and Indo-Aryan languages, among others – to say nothing of all their empires.

In a linguistic sense, most Europeans, Persians, Pakistanis and Northern Indians (plus Albanians, Armenians, Kurds and others) are the offspring of these Bronze Age Indo-Europeans who originally hailed from what is now Ukraine.

However, one thing "Aryan" does not mean is "Nordic" and it never did, that is, until World War II, when this new usage was coined by somebody, deliberately shifting the term "Aryan" to designate "Nordic". I wonder who that Nazi somebody was? The reality is that Nordics are a subset of Aryans and they're no more "Aryan" than Afghans or Greeks, because we're talking about a linguistic family, here.

As for "Hebrew", this term designates a language, not a people. "Semitic" is a linguistic family, "Hebrew" is a language within the Semitic linguistic family. That is what these two words actually mean. Much else said about these terms is inaccurate, poetic license or propaganda.

While I believe that the creators of this film sought to be truthful, in my opinion, they're overly obsessed with the Jewish component of this anti-human conspiracy (maybe because they're Neo-Nazis) and they've failed to grasp the Black Nobility aspect, which I believe is dictating much or all of it (without getting into the Lower Astral, interdimensional, demonic, Grey Alien, Draco and/or Annunaki aspects of this saga – we'll leave that to Kerry Cassidy for now!)

I don't like the tone of this presentation but the facts are accurate and it's pretty gob-smacking to watch this film today, as we witness the controlled demolition of our civilization, in favor of the World Economic Forum's transhuman, "You Will Own Nothing and You Will Eat Ze Bugs", exploding electric cars, 6G LoWPAN genocide model, all of it essentially scripted 176 years ago in 'The Communist Manifesto'.

