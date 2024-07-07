by James Patrick, BigPicture.Watch

All of your stocks and bonds can be taken with total legal certainty in the next financial collapse.

Former hedge fund manager and investment banker, David Rogers Webb, explains the legal structures put in place to achieve the goal of us to "own nothing and be happy."

David Webb calls this endgame "The Great Taking." You can read his book for free or order a print copy at TheGreatTaking.com

This interview was shot as a part of a documentary about efforts to STOP the Great Taking,

'Stop It! The Great Taking Film', is a documentary under production about the findings of the book by David Rogers Webb, 'The Great Taking' and the efforts underway to STOP IT, and let us keep our hard-earned savings.

Since the 1980s, all financial securities, stocks and bonds have being secretly used by the financial sector as collateral to in derivatives trades. This is encumbering these assets and putting them at risk without the knowledge and consent of the owners of these assets. In the United States, the Uniform Commercial Code was revised between 1994-1998 to 'legalize' this fraud of using the client assets as collateral in derivative trades.

This is the biggest financial crime story of not only our time but perhaps known world history.

The biggest banks of the world have been using everyone's stocks and bond as collateral for literally quadrillions of US dollars of derivatives trades. This derivatives bubble is sure to bust once the 20-year economic bubble we are in pops!

For the first time in history, humanity has the real prospect of overcoming divide-and-rule. This can be done by spreading awareness that we are all in this together, globally, all the way to the top of the system!

This is not a "right" or "left" issue, but one of property rights, all of our property rights, to our own financial assets.

This film will help people to see the BIG PICTURE!

Efforts are underway to combat this on the local level in the United States, to correct the UCC code and protect property rights. The film documents the efforts of state legislators in South Dakota and Tennessee to STOP the Great Taking!

Running Time: 53 mins

