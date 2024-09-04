Here we go again! Two weeks ago, I posted about how the popular Chat GPT-based NOVA AI Assistant is being illegally used to campaign for Kabala Harris in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.

The NOVA AI Chatbot was developed by a Turkish company called HubX, with US corporate headquarters in Miami, Florida. The actions of HubX may constitute foreign interference in a US Presidential Campaign.

In this new video, we see that Amazon.com, Inc has their own very popular, widely-available app, the Alexa speech synthesizer/AI assistant flat-out campaigning for Kabala, which seems like election interference to me.

It also appears that Alexa has been infected with the Google Gemini "Social Justice"-driven AI. Last February, Tim Pool demonstrated how Gemini had been programmed to erase the existence of white people, past and present, which led to Google's pausing of Gemini's image-generation feature.

However, the Associated Press reported last week that the image-generating feature was just re-launched!

Regardless of any violation of laws, none of this stuff happens for free.

People are being paid to do this. The Kabala Kampain is either directly paying corporations and/or developers to warp reality with their AI programs or else these companies are independently paying their developers to so, out their own pockets. It could even be that the AIs are programming the AIs to do this.

The latter two options would constitute "In-Kind Contributions" that should be reported to the Federal Election Committee (FEC).

The two biggest communications malfeasance stories of the past decade are 1) The algorithmic stranglehold that Google has on the internet, as they seek to "sculpt the information landscape" into their Transreality and; 2) The mass-censorship of US Citizens by the US Federal Government on all social media, where millions were de-platformed, such as myself, for no legal reason or vaguely plausible explanation.

Planet Earth has been unethically subjected to years and years of unchecked influence by the very-biased Google Search engine and the ensuing distortion of reality that this has caused, along with the (even worse, in my opinion) mass censorship, cited above.

The good news, as reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday is that "Google is ripe for more private antitrust litigation after the Justice Department's victory in a search monopolization suit against the tech company and a similar case brought by Yelp Inc. this week."

Still, not enough has been done to curb this AI chicanery. We need to legally address AI, before it eats us alive. Section 230 is just not cutting it. We need an Internet Bill of Rights!

TRANSCRIPT

From Charlie Kirk's Telegram and confirmed by @SGTnewsNetwork, we see a TikTok video of a young woman asking advice from her Alexa Assistant:

Woman: Alexa, why should I vote for Donald Trump? Amazon Alexa: I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate. Woman: Alexa: Why should I vote for Kabala Harris? Amazon Alexa: "Well, there are many reasons to vote for Kabala Harris. The most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment. [LOOOOOL!] As the first female Vice President, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to Progressive ideals, helping disenfranchized communities."

As if! Kabala is a stooge of the World Economic Forum Nazis who want to de-populate YOU off the face of the Earth!

