The Kabala Kampain has a lot of money to throw around and it looks like they're paying media outlets and Artificial Intelligence developers to implement their core strategy of swapping-out the curricula vitae and policies of their own candidates with those of their opponents in order to confuse people into voting for her.

Because, when we see what she's already done and when she's let it slip out what she really wants to do, the ghost of Mao becomes jealous and not even a single-digit IQ person would ever vote for her.

For example, while stumping in Muscatine Iowa, during her failed presidential run in 2019, Kabala said she wanted to seize patents owned by individuals and companies, threatening to strip them of their rights to their own products, saying, "Yes, we can do that!...I will snatch their patent so that we will take over."

This is why the Kabala Kampain must NOT let her talk and they're resorting to all manner of tech wizardry to distort reality and to act as surrogates on her behalf.

Here's another example: the popular Chat GPT-based NOVA AI Assistant is flat-out lying to users, by claiming that the military record of Donald Trump's VP pick, JD Vance is that of Kabala's VP pick, Tim Walz, who allowed Somali gangsters to steal $250 million in COVID Relief Funds.

The NOVA AI Chatbot was developed by a company called HubX that is based in Turkey so this may, instead be election interference in the 2024 US Election by the Republic of Türkiye (as they prefer to be called) – or by rogue employees of HubX co-founding brothers, Cem & Kaan Ortabas. Who knows? Will we ever find out?

I ask this, because HubX bills itself as:

The First Anonymous B2B Marketplace...platform democratizing and disrupting the trillion dollar secondary distribution industry by empowering manufacturers, brands and distributors to sell anonymously direct to B2B buyers. Our platform provides our sellers cutting edge marketplace technology to enhance and grow their business while offering our buyers access to an exclusive collection of top brands at or below wholesale prices. Discover the HUBX Advantage.

Uncharted vistas of orchestrated gaslighting and PSYOPs abound! 5GW, Alice in Wonderland, Baby!

Nevertheless, this calculated identity-inversion is a recurring pattern and it appears to be the core strategy of the Kabala Kampain.

Two weeks ago, MSNBC was caught tweeting a deceptively-edited Joe Rogan video to make it look like he endorsed Kabala's presidential candidacy and that the combination of Kabala's "two tours of military service" and her POC bonafides, plus her gender identity made her a shoo-in for the Presidency this November.

Problem is, Kabala never served in the military. The MSBNC clip was comprised of comments that Joe Rogan had made four years ago about former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, when she was running for President.

As for Tim Walz's most recent military experience, this video looks like it may have come front the 2020 Minneapolis riots that caused $500 million in damages (mostly to Black small businesses, by the way), that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is so happy and proud of.

But no, these are the police that he militarized to shoot paintballs at city residents who were sitting on their own front porch during the COVID Lockdown, to make them go back inside, lest they spread the Deadly Virus®.

This is what will happen to you, if these Communist piles of garbage become the next President and Vice President of the US. And it won't be paintballs.

Running Time: 44 secs

Kabala's probably got a lock on the transgender vote – and she's got the rigged voting machines – but even the latter may not work out so hot, now that Venezuelan-American Smartmatic Founder, Roger Piñate has surrendered to authorities, facing charges in Miami Federal Court of committing foreign corruption and money-laundering to secure elections contracts in the Philippines.

Therefore, Kabala Kampain may need backup from their imported UN Soldiers posing as Climate Change Refugees, or whoever these 20+ million people are, that the Biden Regime allowed into this country over the past nearly 4 years.

Running Time: 2 mins