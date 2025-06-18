VIDEO: George Webb - "Better Late Than Never" - Pub. June 18, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Minnesota Governor im Walz looked very uptight last week, while being questioned by Rep Anna Paulina Luna about his upcoming speech at the No Kings protest in Minneapolis and about his extensive ties to the CCP.

George Webb believes that a major false flag terrorist attack was planned in Minneapolis last Saturday at the No Kings protest but he says Democrat Minnesota State legislators, Rep Melissa Hortman and Sen John Hoffman got wind of this and began notifying colleagues and calling the FBI.

In what Webb described as a "supervised assassination", Vance Boelter, 57, who Webb claims was a "Tim Walz operative" and who was impersonating a police officer shot Hortman and Hoffman and their spouses, killing Hortman and her husband. Hoffman and his wife are now in critical condition after being shot 17 times.

Boelter then got into a shoot-out with police at the Hortmans' home but he managed to escape and evade cops for 18 hours (which sounds fishy) but he was finally arrested.

Webb notes that Boelter was a private mercenary who had previously worked in Africa, like Peter Strzok's father. Strzok lived as a child in what is today Burkina Faso before attending boarding school, coincidentally in Minnesota.

Webb says that the FBI and the DOJ are still staffed and controlled by the Strzoks and the McCabes of the world, which is why Kash Patel, Dan Bongino and Pam Bondi have not been very effective.

For the past nine years, Webb has been investigating the Hillary Clinton faction of the DNC and their sale of enriched uranium to the Iranian government, which was done to fatten their own coffers and to gain absolute control over the United States through false flag terror attacks.

He explains that the law enforcement and the judicial side of this DNC faction are led by people allied with former FBI Counterintelligence brass, like Peter Strzok and Andy McCabe and by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Webb has long said that Ellison is involved in an American Gladio operation of covert warfare, where you cache weapons at secret locations and do secret training missions and then, suddenly spring a whole psychological and political campaign, as was seen with the prequel 2020 Antifa-BLM Riots, in what's called a Color Revolution. The radical Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) uses these techniques and they have been among the funders and trainers of Antifa in the US. The No Kings "movement" is now openly seeking to train millions of Americans to overthrow their government.

Ellison, who prosecuted the George Floyd cases and whose son came out as a proud Antifa member during the 2020 BLM Riots tweeted a picture of himself holding the Antifa handbook in 2018.

IMAGE: Minnesota Attorney General tweeted photo of himself holding Antifa handbook in 2018.

In mid-2016, George Webb began posting about this weapons-shipping and cacheing conspiracy to overthrow the US on his now-resurrected YouTube channel. He followed the encrypted BlackBerry communications network of 45 members of the DNC, which included its IT tech support employee and suspected Pakistani intelligence asset, Imran Awan, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Senator Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff and former DNC Deputy Chair, Keith Ellison.

Webb doesn't mention this but current Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard was the DNC Vice-Chair between 2013-2016, at the same time Webb claims that her nefarious DNC colleagues were setting up this American Gladio operation and at the same time they were selling enriched uranium to Iran.

As the DNI, presumably Gabbard would know about this. However, in March 2025, she testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that the Intelligence Community had "assessed" that Iran wasn't developing nuclear weapons.

On June 17th, President Trump appeared to break with Tulsi Gabbard's advice.

Webb has spoken for years about the religious front organizations that are used to cache the weapons, like Keith Ellison’s cache near Minneapolis and a cache he says is in Indianapolis at the Islamic Society of North America, in the district of Rep André Carson (D-IN), who, like Ellison is a practicing Muslim and another holder of one of these encrypted BlackBerrys.

Webb claims that a result of the enriched uranium sold to them by this nefarious Hillary Clinton faction of the DNC, Iran now has over a dozen powerful nuclear warheads.

Webb wants President Trump to use bunker buster bombs to completely decimate Iran's nuclear facilities, especially Fordow and Natanz, saying that he knows that this is a heavy decision for Trump to make.

George Webb's YouTube account was reinstated this week and suddenly, dozens of his videos going back to August 2016, complete with my transcripts and notes have re-populated on my website. Unless you're subscribed or catch him while he’s doing a livestream, you may not see his recent YouTube posts, as it appears he's set many of them to Private, in an attempt to evade getting axed again. This is why I’ve linked two of his recent posts here.

Webb doesn't know how long it will be before YouTube pulls the plug again, but if you've been following him for as long as I have, it's pretty miraculous to see his YouTube account resurrected from the dead, after five years, even if briefly!