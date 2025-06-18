Forbidden.News

Steve and Krys Crimi
14hEdited

Webb maybe ten years ago claimed there was a nuke I think at the port of Charleston, which led to nothing. He is always interesting, but spouting an impossible depth of inside info. Suspicious timing that he got his yt account back just in time to call for deep bombing of Iran. I am with Steve Bannon on this one. Trump is now a sap for greater Israel, and got outplayed by Lindsey Graham instead of arresting his ass under Logan. And why does no one mention that when you bomb a nuclear facility, or a loaded bomber on the tarmac, that there must be radiation released?

10h

Just The News just published this story about Tulsi Gabbard being on the same page as POTUS:

A senior administration official who asked to remain anonymous to discuss sensitive intelligence told Just the News that “the DNI and POTUS are on the same page.” The official said that Gabbard never said Iran isn’t close to obtaining a nuclear weapon, and argued that the assessment in March saying they’re at the highest enrichment levels and they’re lifting their decades long taboo of discussing nuclear weapons means they’re as close as they want to be.

The official also said that the distinction folks are making here is apples to oranges, especially when you look at her full ATA testimony instead of just the one line...

Gabbard also told CNN on Tuesday that “Trump was saying the same thing that I said in my annual threat assessment back in March. Unfortunately too many people in the media don't care to actually read what I said.”

“No one said making weapons, he said they are ‘very close.’ Just because they’re not building right now, doesn’t mean they aren’t ‘very close’ as he said on Air Force One,” Alexa Henning, the ODNI deputy chief of staff, said on X.

“All of the other points the DNI made assess them being very close to building one. i.e ‘highest enrichment levels’ and ‘erosion of a decades-long taboo in Iran on discussing nuclear weapons in public, likely emboldening nuclear weapons advocates within Iran's decision-making apparatus.’ POTUS and the DNI are congruent.”

https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-and-gabbard-same-page-potus-argues-iran-was-very-close-nuke-official

