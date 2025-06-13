Forbidden.News

1h

Thank you for your in-depth analysis of our corrupt government. The Chinese have used everything they could to blackmail anyone. Government is the beast in Revelation. America has lost all its morals, value, integrity and character. These are qualities that have to be in Government. 9 of 13 colonies required you be a Christian to be in Government. We need to go back to the foundation. China - you are the body of the dragon.

14m

'CHINA! CHINA! CHINA!'

'RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA!'

'IRAN! IRAN! IRAN!'

Anyone see a pattern ^ ^ ^ there??

Can we stop with the.....'CHINA did it!'?!

We KNOW who is funding the ILLEGALS INVASION......

Khazarian State/Khazarians (aka 'Israel'/FAKE jews)

and so-called *cough* 'Catholic' charities.

Therefore, it's safe to assume, that if MASSIVE amounts of $$$$ is coming from the Khazarians/Katholics to get these criminals/MILITANTS into the USSA.......they are the SAME ONES FUNDING the RIOTS!

China may be sending CHINESE into this country, which Michael Yon clearly documents, but China (CCP) are NOT responsible for ALL OF THE REST OF IT!!

So, anyone that tells you......

"CHINA DID IT!"

"IRAN DID IT!"

"RUSSIA DID IT!"

are fucking LYING!!

