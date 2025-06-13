I remember first hearing Patrick Byrne say in April 2021 that we were living in the middle of a Chinese PSYOP.

Back in early 2021, I had no idea how the mechanics of a "Chinese PSYOP" would work. Now, after four more years of COVID and with the recent DOGE revelations, I think a lot of people have a better understanding of how the LA Riots would be financed and executed – and how this could be totally lied-about by Democrat politicians and the Fake News.

Rioters in Los Angeles committed documented Attempted Murder of members of the California Highway Patrol. CHP had every right to use Deadly Force in response – but they didn't – and Communist Guerrilla Mayor Karen Bass reportedly ordered hundreds of Los Angeles Police, who were only a few hundred feet away not to help them.

This is why these scenes look crazy and don't make any sense. Yes, this happened, regardless of the relentless spin of the Democrats and of the mainstream media:

VIDEO: "Communist LA Mayor Refused to Rescue State Police While Mob Tried to Kill Them with Cinderblocks" - Pub. June 11, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Juan O Savin recently told Michael Jaco that Karen Bass is a CIA asset and Cuban spy and that LA County was a major node in the cybertheft of the 2020 Election, which was a CIA-Venzuelan-Cuban-CCP operation run out of Serbia and that witnesses who participated in this cybertheft, in addition to the actual equipment and software used are now in protective custody inside the US. Juan says the prosecution of all of this is "coming like a freight train".

Juan also said that Bass didn't fairly win her election and that Gavin Newsom didn't win his 2021 recall election, either and that all of this would be coming out.

The LA Riots were financed from the hundreds of millions of US Tax Dollars that are being used to overthrow the US. This is the same George Soros model, of using Taxpayer money to undermine the Taxpayers.

Since Soros has had a falling-out with the CCP, there's now a new billionaire working with the Chinese government to do that job, Neville Roy Singham.

IMAGE: From @DataRepublican tweeted by Rep Anna Paulina Luna on June 12th

Singham is an open Maoist who openly works for the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

China has a lot on its hands right now, according to China insiders who are not in thrall to the CCP's totalitarian government. Former longtime China residents and YouTubers, Winston Sterzel and Matthew Tye of the The China Show have been showing footage of incidents happening daily, in which Chinese factory workers who haven't been paid in 6 months have inflicted tens of millions of dollars of damage to their employers, as seen here:

As Alex Jones explained about the LA Riots on Wednesday:

Everybody keeps asking, "Who's funding this?" It's all on record. It's the Democratic Party and the CCP. Trump talked about it yesterday at Fort Bragg, that a criminal investigation has been launched. I've made some contacts. They're on it. Congress is subpoenaing the main Democrat group that literally gets money from the CCP. It's even in mainstream news, now that, "The Democrats are funding this." So at least, we've got that being faced. There's nothing more frustrating; something being an absolute fact and I haven't seen mainline conservative publications days ago: "Are the Democrats funding it?" Gee, I don't know! Are fire engines red? Do bears crap in the woods? Good Lord, People!... "Newsom Calls for a Rebellion" – that's The New York Times – "Against Trump: California Fights MAGA Mania 'Movement We've Feared Has Arrived'".

What? The Democrats bring in 20 million illegal aliens over the last four years – as a conservative number – give them billions of dollars, Communist groups, CCP money to literally riot burn and kill – and then, they get up on the news; senators, congresspeople, mayors and say, "There's no violence, they're just warming their hands and having a good time burning cars". And No Kings is the latest creation of the Deep State-Democratic Party-CIA-Color Revolution operation. It's the new permutation of Black Lives Matter and its message is: "Anybody who wants to come here and get a bunch of free stuff, you can come and stay and If the Feds ever try to come, even if you're a violent rapist or bank robber, arsonist, we're going to protect you and our Soros DAs are never gonna put you in prison. You've got a license to kill!" (Reads The Gateway Pundit headline) "House Oversight to Issue Formal Document Request to Neville Singham" – that's a big billionaire – "Over Alleged Funding of CCP-Tied Communist Group Behind LA Riots — Subpoena and DOJ Referral Incoming, if He Refuses to Cooperate" That's The Gateway Pundit, that has information from earlier today. I've been told by sources and the DOJ that the criminal investigation is on. You heard Trump say he wants a criminal investigation…That means he's ordered 'em. It's ongoing. This is all part of Ed Martin's task force, investigating Government Weaponization against the American People and that is exactly what this is. So America is going to face, in the coming days and weeks and months one of the most intense threats to our very existence, ever. We face the prospect of nuclear war...So we were facing that. We're facing them trying to crash the economy. We're facing all these biolabs around the world. We're facing the Globalist UN-Fauci-Gates operation. They can release a new virus, anytime. But the big current threat, that I've been telling you about intensely for five years...is the Podesta Plan that was in The New York Times, that was in Infowars and Breitbart, with the headlines, Democrats plan, if they lose the election to have Blue states to secede and cities to secede and they're gonna use immigrant riots to do it.

Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who is Mexican-American and who grew up in the greater LA metro area is seen here in a House Oversight Committee Hearing on Thursday confronting Minnesota Governor and Kamala Harris Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz about his upcoming speech at the June 14th Twin Cities No Kings Rally and about the fact that he lived in China and visited China some 30 times afterwards and also, how he earmarked millions of dollars for the Hormel Institute, which collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

She also informs Governor Walz that the Department of Home and Security had released an internal memo that stated the government of China considered Walz to be "a prime target for influence operations".

She then points out that the Republicans' current policy on illegal immigration is virtually the same as that of former president, Barack Obama.

VIDEO: "'The Protests Are an Orchestrated Attempt to Destabilize America' – Rep Anna Paulina Luna" - Pub. June 12, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net, originally tweeted by the Congresswoman.

Rep Luna then asks prominent Sanctuary State governors, Tim Walz, JB Prtizker, Kathy Hochul to each answer whether or not they thought Barack Obama was a good president?

The hearing descends into chaos, after the Millennial legislator tousels her septuagenerian counterparts with successive TikTok-worthy beats.

So, despite the LA Riots being funded by an American billionaire who lives in Shanghai and who works for the CCP and despite also being funded by CCP-affiliated NGOs and groups – including the Democrat Party – I don't think it's entirely fair to call the illegal immigrant riots a "Chinese PSYOP", because it's really about the Communist infestation of the US Government and the longterm plan to collapse all countries into the CCP's totalitarian model, even if China, itself seems to be falling apart (like everywhere else).

It's disturbing that large swathes of the US Intelligence Community, Legislature, state governments and the entire mainstream media are captured by Communism.

The Communist Control Act of 1954 declares that:

"The Communist Party of the United States, although purportedly a political party, is in fact an instrumentality of a conspiracy to overthrow the Government of the United States. It constitutes an authoritarian dictatorship within a republic, demanding for itself the rights and privileges accorded to political parties, but denying to all others the liberties guaranteed by the Constitution."

The Act outlaws the Communist Party and it prohibits members of Communist organizations from serving in the US Federal, State and in any other jurisdiction within the US.

However, in the Blawis v. Bolin case of 1973, a federal district court in Arizona decided that most of the Act was Unconstitutional and that Arizona could not keep the party off the ballot in the General Election.

The Act wasn't repealed but it stopped being enforced. Had this not happened, John Brennan, a Communist who, in 1976 voted for Communist Presidential Candidate Gus Hall would have been blocked from being CIA Director. Tim Walz would have been blocked from being Minnesota Governor. Karen Bass would have been blocked from being LA Mayor, etc, etc.

Maybe it’s time for the Blawis v. Bolin decision to be reversed?