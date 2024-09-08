Note the "Grey Alien" social media emoji used by the Tren de Aragua gang, above. Kerry Cassidy has been saying that many of the illegals pouring across the Southern Border are actually alien hybrids.

The footage I've seen on Telegram of the violent takeover of a Chicago apartment complex is too brutal for me to show here. But this footage from a Ring camera of two armed Venezuelan gang members trying to kick down an apartment door and unexpectedly getting fired at, through that same door could be rated G or PG.

Two Tren de Aragua members try to kick down this apartment door and are met with gunfire.

These people are the lowest of the low and they are getting $15,000 per month, they're breaking into homes and invoking "Squatters' Rights", they're taking all the gig economy jobs away from struggling Millennials and Gen Zers. One young Black woman on TikTok complained that all of the DoorDash deliveries, where she lives in Chicago are now being made by illegal Venezuelan migrants and she asks how can they be taking over that entire delivery operation with the Government’s help? With tears in her eyes said, "They're coming to replace us!"

James O'Keefe reports that he has obtained "Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) from the US Army of the North Division, highlighting the growing presence of one of Venezuela's largest criminal organizations in the US The document states that Tren de Aragua 'has established a presence in Brooklyn, Bronx, and Williamsburg, NY,' with 'approximately 400 TdA members' living in these cities. The CUI also warns that TdA members in Denver 'have been given a 'green light' [BY WHOM, IS MY QUESTION?] to fire on or attack law enforcement,' with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York receiving a similar report."

It's interesting that this US Army report only talks about New York and Denver but it makes no reference to the invasion of Chicago by the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, where at least one apartment complex has been violently taken over and the police there claim that they can do nothing about it.

Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members invade apartment complex.

This CBSNews report centers on a 9-page report sent to the Mayor of Aurora, Colorado referring to the takeover of a third apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado. The letter was sent from the same powerful DNC law firm, Perkins Coie, used by Hillary Clinton to pay Fusion GPS to write the infamous, fake "Pee-Pee Dossier" for the purpose of discrediting Trump as a "Russian Asset".

This is also the same law firm that Patrick Byrne claims was trying to inject Ukrainian Child pornography on Donald Trump's phone; the same law firm that has been involved with helping to launder Sinaloa Cartel drug money through real estate deeds, in order to bribe and control Arizona politicians, including Governor Katie Hobbs and the same law firm that has represented one the the US' largest and longest-running defense contacting firms, Boeing, since its founding in 1916 – the latter of which is seemingly being forced to commit suicide, as part of this Globalist coup.

Whispering Pines Apartment Complex in Aurora, Colorado, now controlled by the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

The fact that Perkins Coie is the author of this letter – and that it was marked "CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT REQUESTED", indicates to me that this report about the takeover of the Whispering Pines apartment complex may well be a limited hangout for something much, much worse that is at hand.

Amid this unprecedented invasion of psychopathic killers, kidnappers, rapists and thieves into our country, this cathartic tirade from a Chicago City Resident is a breath of fresh air, as well as instructive of how we must all get involved with our local governments, in order to legally and peacefully save our country.

The woman is unidentified and even the source TikTok account no longer exists – but it appears that she became very triggered by signs that were put up all over her neighborhood by some kind of Soros-funded, Woke, AntiFa-type of organization. The signs read: "BLACK PEOPLE HATING ON IMMIGRANTS".

These signs were, apparently the last straw for this woman, that drove her to go to the meeting of the Chicago City Council to warn them, that, after what the Democrat Party has done, by allowing tens of millions of illegal migrants to flood the nation and to "break" her city and her country, she tells them:

"If you're going to have a righteous heart, you leave the Democratic Party. Do just like RKF Jr, just do like that Tulsi lady.

"You better get up out the Democratic Party. Save yourself! Save your families! Save your dignity! Save your jobs – and save your seat – because, if y'all don't, we're coming for your seats! We ain't taking this, no more. We ain't taking no more!"

Attorney Alan Dershowitz announced his own defection from the Democrat Party last Friday.

As a former lifelong Democrat, myself, I have been feeling like this woman has for nearly a decade. In my opinion, any reasonable, sane, good faith person who is still a Democrat, at this point is afflicted by mainstream media-induced Mass Psychosis and they must stop watching/reading that garbage, immediately.

Either that, or they're actually not sane or ethical and/or they are blackmailed and/or their brains may be vaxxine-damaged. Because that is a thing.

Until self-professed Democrats learn how to independently assess the widely-accessible information that is all around them and that is staring them in their faces – and unless they try to get their neuroplaticity going – they will effectively remain zombies and thereby, remain a direct threat to the continued existence of the United States of America.

I hate to say it but Zombie Democrats may as well be Tren de Aragua gang members, at this point.

TRANSCRIPT

Black Woman Resident: I have no reason to hate on no immigrants.

Voice of Man Recording with Cellphone: I don't know, but the immigrants got the reason to hate on us!

Black Woman Resident: (Inaudible) Let me tell you something, you get them signs down. And that organization, which is a white, liberal organization – like in the words of Malcolm X, who told us, what? – That "The white liberal is the worst enemy to the Black man."

Someone cheers from the crowd: And he is! He is!

Black Woman Resident: Coming up, in here, acting like y'all representing some "social justice"? But all along, all you're doing is trying to use Black people to find a reason to make some money!

Black Woman Resident: Let me tell y'all something, over there.

Voice of Black Man Recording with Cellphone: Say that!

Black Woman Resident: (Sweeps her arm to the right, indicating some white women sitting in the seats) We're done! The Democratic Party is done! You ain't gonna mess with us, like this, no more!

Black Man Cheers from the Crowd: Done! Done!

Voice of Black Man Recording with Cellphone: Y'all ain't gonna abuse us! They all ain't get to abuse the Black American!

Black Woman Resident: Trump gonna come in here and gon' clean it up!

Black Man Wearing Afrocentric Attire: You leave! You leave!

Black Woman Resident: (Addressing the Chicago City Council Board directly) I'm telling y'all, if you're going to have a righteous heart, you leave the Democratic Party. Do just like RKF Jr, just do like that Tulsi lady.

You better get up out the Democratic Party. Save yourself! Save your families! Save your dignity! Save your jobs – and save your seat.

Because if y'all don't, we're coming for your seats! We ain't taking this, no more. We ain't taking no more!

We ain't taking it, from a bunch of people who have broke into the country and now have completely broke the City. Have completely broke the Country. Have completely disgraced the United States of America.

America is a disgrace! And for us – oh my God – what a solution! You give us a fake-black, cackling hen of a candidate – with a Vice President that's talking about he want to put tampons to the boys' bathroom!

Voice in the Crowd: Oh, my God!

Another Voice in the Crowd: Lord have mercy!

Black Woman Resident: The Number One function of a President is to be the Commander-in-Chief. You tell me anything about a Karmella Harris, that look like she can protect this country, after y'all just sat up here and let her get overridden with a bunch of illegals?

Voice in the Crowd: Illegal immigrants!

Black Woman Resident: Y'all just sat up there and put America's hands in all kind of wars. And you telling me a Tampon Man - that ran from duty – who don't even know what his rule was. Karmella Harris, who don't know what race she is, going to protect this country?

The devil is a liar. Y'all better get your signs down. I know that!

