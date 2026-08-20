VIDEO: “BlackBerrys Matter” - Pub Aug 20, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

George Webb joined Rich Does Politics with Crypto Rich eliciting from him the clearest and most straightforward presentation that I’ve seen since I started following him back in 2016.

For the past 10 years, Webb has been investigating what he calls the “Hillary Clinton faction” of the DNC, their conspiracy to overthrow the US and the encrypted BlackBerry communications network being used to do it.

George has spoken of the members of this faction, including former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Senator Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff and the IT tech support employee and suspected Pakistani intelligence asset, Imran Awan.

George has long said that the law enforcement and the judicial side of this DNC faction are led by people allied with former FBI Counterintelligence brass, like Peter Strzok and Andy McCabe and by the former DNC Deputy Chair, current Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

George has said that Ellison is involved in an American Gladio operation, where subversives within the US Government are cacheing weapons at secret locations and running secret training missions in order to suddenly spring a massive psychological and political campaign, like we saw with the 2020 Antifa-BLM Riots, which many believe were a prequel to a staged “civil war” that will be triggered if President Trump declares a National Emergency.

George has also spoken of this group’s alleged sale of enriched uranium to the Iranian Regime, which he says was done both to fatten their wallets and to gain absolute control over the United States through false flag terror attacks.

George makes the fascinating assertion to Rich, here that Hunter Biden’s infamous Laptop from Hell was actually a diversion to make people look at the hookers and the crack and not to look at the all-important BlackBerry communications network that would reveal all of the above, as well as Hunter and Joe Biden’s espionage activities, including the sale of a US military technology to China.

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I’ve never heard George reference “The HAMMER” but it sounds like the same thing. “The HAMMER” is (or was) the extremely secret signals intelligence program originally developed by CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis Montgomery, who claimed that the Obama White House provided 1,200 preloaded BlackBerry devices to trusted Obama insiders, including to Hunter Biden.

According to Lt General Thomas McInerney, these 1,200 BlackBerry devices communicated over a closed encrypted secure network that could access The HAMMER Vault, a secret database of The HAMMER’s illegally-collected data, including corporate and military intellectual property and US Defense secrets, accessible only to Obama team insiders.

George tells Rich how the BlackBerrys landed on his lap when someone at the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms office contacted him, who George calls “Deep BlackBerry”.

Deep BlackBerry worked in the Senate for 30 years and said he was very good friends with Joe Biden while he was in the Senate and through eight years while Joe Biden as the Vice President. He told George about how they were using these BlackBerrys for encrypted communications.

As George tells Rich:

“What was supposed to be a 25-minute discussion that turned into a three-hour-long discussion about the DNC and what these BlackBerrys were being used for. Libya was planned with these things. Syria was planned. The Iran Nuclear Deal was used for negotiations with these devices. Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Iraq, the overthrow and coup in Ukraine. This is where the Hunter Biden connection comes into Ukraine. “So this is a big story. This is all of the Hillary Clinton overthrows in the Middle East and North Africa. So it was a big story.”

I vaguely remember this YouTube post by George, with him standing outside of a bar in DC holding this guy’s phone. The two’d had several drinks and Deep BlackBerry left his BlackBerry behind. George claimed he wouldn’t look at anything on it and that he’d return it the next day.

This was how George stumbled onto the heart of the DNC spy ring and onto the insane corruption of these people, including the Biden Family and their deals with business associate, Tony Bobulinski.

The latter held a bombshell press conference prior to the 2020 Presidential Debate to talk about the Biden family’s corruption and about the $5 million from CEFC China Energy, which was supposed to be deposited into their corporate account but which Hunter diverted to another entity, the whereabouts of which Bobulinski only found out with the release of Senator Ron Johnson’s report on corruption in September of 2020. Bobulinski confirmed that Joe Biden received 10% of all equity allocations from their “business” and that he had delivered three BlackBerrys to the FBI, which contained the evidence corroborating everything he said.

George tells Rich that all of the funding for these overthrows, especially for the 2014 Maidan Coup were done using this BlackBerry network and that Hunter was instrumental in organizing this coup under his father’s tutelage. It was they who had Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman hire Spetsnaz snipers to shoot and kill people on both sides of the protest, setting off the “Revolution of Dignity” in Ukraine.

George tells Rich:

“Similar psychological operations being used in Libya with the Benghazi. There were cacheing weapons there and then, they tried to take the weapons cache after they overthrew Qaddafi and moved it to Syria. “Again, these two, Libya and Syria, were not part of the Hunter Biden negotiations, but they drew Hunter in for the Ukraine overthrow, right? “And they were going to blame everything on Hunter Biden and Hillary and the gang, Podesta and the gang that did Libya and Syria, were going to wash themselves and just let Hunter out to dry. That was the plan. “When we got wind of it was 2016, the summer of 2016. And we saw it as a defensive move. This guy, Deep BlackBerry, was trying to help Hunter Biden and defend him from being associated, implicated for Libya and Syria and the poison, you know, all the machinations that happened in those two things.”

Incredibly, the DNC – or rather, the Rothschilds, who control them – have now decided that they want to run a Gavin Newsom-Hunter Biden ticket for 2028 and all of the prostitutes in the alterntive media have been hired to rehabilitate Hunter Biden, including Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson, who completely bottomed-out and had his final fall from grace last week with his Hunter Biden episode.

Hunter is trying to claim that the laptop was manufactured by the Israelis and George agrees, to the extent that the laptop was always a Trojan Horse, saying:

“It always was a breadcrumb to get people away from the real network and the real overthrows, the real money-laundering, the real money-weapons movement. And that’s why we’ve never taken that path. We never went for the bait of the laptop. Steve Bannon pushed that and so forth. We’ve always stayed with the BlackBerrys, because the BlackBerrys gets you to the server and the server gets you to everyone else using the server… “And all we need to do is just look at the communications between Hunter Biden and people that were his handlers at the CIA and so forth and subpoena that communication. And that’s going to tell you a big story, right? So that’s what we’re working on right now.”

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