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Forbidden.News

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Synickel's avatar
Synickel
3h

Very interesting. I guess they did the same thing with Clinton by focusing on Monica, when he and the she-devil had committed actual crimes.

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
2h

Seems like Hillary’s unsecured hacked servers in a bathroom might have been a similar diversion.

Anything on Schultz’s access to Paki-Intel (Taliban) plus Joe outing SEAL Team Six led to the shoot down with Hillary/Gaddafi MANPAD Stingers from Libya after Obama-Brennan’s bombing for 7 months and color revolution? Strange the Admiral in charge of bin Laden raid calling for a military coup against Trump in a NYTs OpEd, yes?

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