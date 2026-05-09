IMAGE: Jim Caviezel in the role of Jair Bolsonaro

When a foreign president travels to meet with the US President, the White House protocol is to have a press conference between the two heads of state. Brazil’s President Lula da Silva met with President Trump for three hours in the Oval Office on Thursday but you would hardly know it, because Lula canceled the press conference, hightailing it out of the White House and quickly flying back to Brazil.

Two days prior to Lula’s visit, the DOJ had announced its Antitrust investigation into the four major meatpackers, two of which, JBS and National Beef Packing are Brazilian-owned.

Some speculate that Lula sought to avoid a repeat of the dressing-down that Zelenskyy received last year. According to the Tupi Report, Brazilian diplomatic officials said that Lula’s meeting with Trump was a “disaster” and that, as a staunch supporter of Cuba’s Communist regime, Lula is incensed over the US’ increased sanctions on Cuba and for this reason, he chose to delay engagements and to cancel press commitments.

Just as Lula was running out the door, the White House released their 2026 Counterrorism Strategy, which on page 10 describes the alliances of Latin American cartels with Hezbollah and how the Trump administration intends to:

“Take whatever action is necessary to protect our country, especially if the government in question is complicit with the cartels. Under President Trump, the United States will continue to dismantle the cartel networks and disrupt their recruiting and funding streams until they are neutralized and the regimes who helped them are no longer able to do so.”

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Little known to those outside Brazil is that Brazil has had a nuclear program since the 1950s that is now fairly advanced. Conservative Brazilian podcaster, Shimon Oliveira notes that just one month after Lula took office in 2023, two Iranian warships anchored in Brazil.

Oliveira says that one of the ships departed with “a box”, after a private event was held, where cellphones weren’t allowed and that there was no record of who entered or who these Iranian people were.

Not long afterwards, Iran announced that it had achieved 60% uranium enrichment and the capacity to build up to 9-10 nuclear warheads. Oliveira says it’s probably just a coincidence, as not even Israel has ever heard of Brazilian uranium being sent to Iran.

Oliveira’s guest, Mauricio Galante notes that two weeks before the Iranian warships docked, a small amount of uranium went missing from a Brazilian nuclear processing plant. It wasn’t enough to do anything but it’s yet another coincidence, on top of Brazil allowing the Iranian warships to dock being a breach of the Hemispheric Security agreement.

Galante says that what worried the American authorities the most was during the 12-Day War last June, he says eight or nine Iranian 767 wide-body aircraft landed in Brasília and returned to Iran. Although there are no reports of any substances being transported or any terrorists on these Iranian planes, it was yet another breach of protocol with the US.

The Iranian-Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah has amok in Brazil during Lula’s presidency, trafficking drugs and laundering money through Brazil’s remote border regions with Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela.

As with Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, Hezbollah has been training and arming Brazil’s largest organized crime syndicates, Comando Vermelho (CV) and Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC).

The PCC runs drugs throughout South America, West Africa and Europe, with a yearly revenue of over $900 million and nearly $6 billion in property investments. In 2023, The Economist reported that the PCC is currently transitioning into a global mafia by penetrating the legal economy and by influencing local politics in the numerous countries where it is active.

Lula has repeatedly refused to designate these criminal organizations as “terrorist”, because under international law, classifying them as such would allow other countries to intervene in Brazil and he doesn’t want that.

Indeed, it was not long after the Trump administration designated Tren de Aragua and the Cártel de los Soles as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) that US forces surreptitiously invaded Venezuela to capture Maduro.

Last September, Juan described the CIA’s consolidation of the Latin American drug cartels and a massive cocaine lab in the Brazilian jungle in the 1980s, with 200 airplanes that was “So big, it was impossible for Brazil or anybody else to go after the people running this operation.”

Juan said that President Reagan authorized a covert military assault on that jungle lab by Special Forces who were able to seize all the aircraft and an unbelievable amount of cocaine and cash. This was followed by private negotiations with those in power in Brazil to shut down these drug operations. The result was a decade of record-breaking hyperinflation that neared 7,000% in 1990, which I experienced firsthand.

For reasons unclear to me, this whole story has been kept secret and Brazil’s role in international narcotics trafficking is not widely-known, like that of Mexico, Bolivia and Colombia. But maybe that’s about to change.

Last September, Juan seemed to imply that the US would be going into Brazil, saying:

“We’re gonna get our country under control. We’re gonna help get other countries under control, including our friends in South America and Brazil, specifically... “We’re coming. As we expose exactly what happened in the vote fraud in America, we will also be exposing exactly what happened in the vote fraud in Brazil. The people that got into office are not the people that the electorate, the Brazilian citizens actually were voting for to go into office.”

Since Juan said that last September, the Trump administration has exfiltrated the Venezuelan president, launched a war in Iran and anti-narcotics operations in Ecuador and Colombia.

The film, ‘Dark Horse’ appears to be an information operation related to what Juan was described, to expose the vote fraud in Brazil. ‘Dark Horse’, starring Jim Caviezel (’Passion of the Christ’), produced by Eduardo Verástegui (’Sound of Freedom’) and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker, Cyrus Nowrasteh is the story of Jair Bolsonaro, tracing his career as a military officer who rose from obscurity as a congressman to become president of Brazil.

Although originally scheduled to be released on September 11th of this year, Nino Rodriguez tweeted a poster of the film, announcing its premiere on June 15th at the Fraud Fighter’s Summit in Las Vegas.

Conservative Brazilian podcasters think that Lula will use a rare earths deal with the US as a bargaining chip to make the US overlook his coddling of narcoterrorists and his repeated breach of the Hemispheric Security protocol. Brazil holds the world’s second-largest reserves of mapped rare earths after China of approximately 21 million tons.

It just so happens that on the same day as Lula’s meeting with Trump, Brazil’s Lower House approved the base text of the National Policy for Critical and Strategic Minerals (PNMCE), creating a R$5 billion (US$1.02 billion) tax-credit framework and a Mining Activity Guarantor Fund (FGAM) with R$2 billion in initial federal capital and the bill now goes to the Senate.

Also on the same day as Lula’s meeting with Trump, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier arrived in Rio de Janeiro for joint exercises – which must be giving Lula the heebie jeebies.