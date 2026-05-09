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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5m

Lula is a dead red commie with a globalist smile and a hemispheric-security problem. Trump sees through it. Rare earths matter, but they are not a permission slip for coddling narcoterrorists, flirting with Iran, tolerating Hezbollah-linked activity, or laundering anti-American influence through Brazil’s political class. If Brazil wants a serious relationship with the United States, it needs to act like an ally, not a sanctuary for every bad actor south of the equator. Lula may think he can bargain like a Third World chess master. Trump plays bigger. The USS Nimitz showing up in Rio was a message.

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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
43m

Beasil would be a lot easier to tackle than Iran

Trump is on a tear

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