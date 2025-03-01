During the Oval Office fiasco on Friday afternoon, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy told Vance on live, international media, "Сука блять" or "Suka blyat," which is Russian for "F*cking b*tch", according to Google Translate.

Zelenskyy's first/main language is Russian, by the way – not Ukrainian. Zelenskyy is a completely fake actor "president", a public disgrace and a poor excuse for a human being.

Later on Friday, when Fox News' Bret Baier asked Zelenskyy whether he regretted disrespecting Vance to his face, Zelenskyy said he didn't know what the word "regret" meant.

After a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, both sides agreed that elections need to take place in Ukraine before a peace deal can be negotiated, because Zelenskyy's presidential term has expired and he has outlawed any elections and all opposition parties and he is currently polling at a 4% approval rating among the Ukrainian people.

Due to all of the above plus his obvious cocaine addiction, a peace deal with Zelenskyy would have a shaky legal basis. He either needs to be re-elected (unlikely) or somebody else must be duly and legally elected as President of Ukraine, in order for a solid peace agreement to proceed.

This is why Trump is pushing for a ceasefire, something in which Zelenskyy has zero interest. Trump wants peace, you Trump-Deranged loons!

There are actually some Londoners whose minds prevail against all of the Tavistock that has wiped-out most British brains:

When Baier asked Zelenskyy if he would "Step down to do a peace deal?" Zelenskyy replied, "No. No. I'm not, I'm not sure that is a good idea... Only the Ukrainian people can decide that."

By "people", Zelenskyy must have been referring to the EU leaders to whom he ran to seek solace on X.com after his self-inflicted Oval Office fiasco – but none of those EU and NATO leaders were Ukrainian.

Prior to the meeting, an apparent AI-generated campaign of vile, perfidious Eurocrats had tweeted the same cut 'n paste message of support to the Ukrainian dictator.

This combine of cretins are not on this planet. Zelenskyy is a coke-addled moron who has been set up by the decadent European elite to start World War III, so that they can genocide more of their own people (their favorite pastime, if you check) and to cover up their fathomless crimes.

This delusional, tracksuit-wearing, coke-snorting clown and his henchgurlz in Europe believe that they own the US but it looks like the days of Ukraine laundering stolen US Taxpayer Dollars for the global crime cartel are over.

All of Zelenskyy's assets and those of his corrupt regime should be seized and the proceeds refunded to the American Taxpayers, along with the $5k "DOGE Dividend" that Trump has already floated.

Let the tr@nny Satanists in Europe foot the bill for this sh¡tshow, that needs to stop immediately and that never should have happened in the first place.

Ukraine violated the Minsk Agreements, period. Russia is right, Ukraine and the sickeningly corrupt, crybully Eurocrats are wrong.

As for claims that Trump "only cares about the mineral wealth in Ukraine", this mineral deal was an attempt at a solution offering both economic development to a war-torn, impoverished nation and to redeem the $350 billion of which the US Taxpayer was robbed to pay for this EU land grab, because the Biden Regime is a bunch of blackmailed, imbecilic, treasonous foreign agents.

This mineral deal was rejected twice by Zelenskyy before the third time on Friday, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who flew to Ukraine last week but Zelenskyy was too high and incapacitated and the meeting was quickly cut short.

Russia has far more mineral wealth than Ukraine and it would be a far better business partner than the criminal cesspit run by an EU-puppeteered actor-turned-cokehead.

Ideally, the US would exit the UN, NATO and all of these Nazi-derived Globalist institutions, as soon as possible.

European Globalists are so self-destructive, debauched, incapable and out-of-touch, I would prefer that America have nothing to do with these deranged buffoons until the current crop is voted-out and until honest public servants who will defend and enact the interests of their people can be voted-in.