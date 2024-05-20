This is the latest film produced by the Tore Says Show crew. It focuses on the past 60 years of US history to examine how we arrived at the precipice where we now find ourselves.

The film was directed, produced and edited by Broken Anthem, with additional editing and titles by Texanon. It is narrated by Tore Maras, in snippets taken from her podcasts over the years. The actual film starts about 21 minutes into this video and the livestream is fraught with some technical glitches. She says this file will be updated, in which case I will replace it with the updated version when that is done.

The film begins with Tore's voiceover saying:

"Throughout time, in any version of history you may know, there's always been the '13 persons', past, present and future. And you see it as a repetitive saga. "They believe that they own this biome. They will do anything to maintain that power, since they've been able to do it throughout time. "So, the people we see in our nation trying to usurp us are just the foot soldiers. And the people that actually rule in this – obviously, we know the Queen, right? The Bloodlines run deeper than the Queen. "Frontmen: the Queens, the Pharoahs, the Czars. You don't see the others. This is a longstanding shindig. "This change, this new era, this new age that we entered allows peple to see it that way; that we are all sharebholders, here. We are not individuals to be ruled but thgat we rule and govern ourselves collective..."

Tore explains that the Marshall Plan was the key part to creating NATO, which in turn, is how the US ended up with hundreds of military bases throughout the world.

The World Bank and the IMF were created out of the Marshall Plan. The Marshall Plan seeded the money to postwar Europe, supposedly to keep communism out. Tore says they claimed that it was to stop the Soviet states from taking over Europe with communism but, she says, "In fact, it was the CIA that was getting 5%, as they claim – probably more – of this money to establish front businesses across several European countries that were designed just to further US interests. Now we call it 'USAID'."

The CIA, which Tore calls "The Fourth Unelected Branch of government," was an idea that was created in the United States in the 1940s and Eisenhower saw it for what it was and he created the NRO to mitigate the CIA's power, in case there was such a time in our future when we would have a leader that would enable us to break free from this Globalist network and to return to be the sovereign nation we were intended to be.

Which Tore says is exactly the battle that we're in right now.

Tore says that President Eisenhower understood the undue power of the CIA and that he created the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to mitigate their power. The NRO was so secretive, its existence wasn't declassified until 32 years after its founding in 1992. She explains how Eisenhower's founding of the NRO parallels Donald Trump's creation of Space Force.

She also suggests that Space Force may protect against a nuclear attack from foreign adversaries.

Tore says WW3 was planned in July of 1944 at the Bretton Woods Conference. She says Hillary was supposed to win in 2008 and get two terms, followed by two terms of Barack Obama, to completely destroy this country in 16 years. Instead, Hillary lost 2008 and in 2016, Trump was elected. The Obama Team, through the Biden Regime has been scrambling like crazy to make up for lost time in its efforts to destroy the United States – as the world can plainly see.

Tore continues, "Nixon tried. He thought he knew enough after what happened with the 'intervention' ...[the JFK Assassination] was an 'intervention' – something that Pelosi is asking for, too."

Cut to a recent clip of RFK Jr, saying:

"October 22, 1963, he [JFK] signed Executive Order 263, ordering all US troops out from Vietnam. So, he ended the Vietnam War. And 30 days after that, he was killed. "And Vietnam was a CIA project, you know, from beginning to end. So there were people in the agency, and we know who they were. You know, it was David Atlee Phillips. It was Bill Harvey. It was E Howard Hunt. It was Alan Dulles. "It was James Jesus Angleton. We know the shooters. If I had to prove my case that the CIA murdered my uncle, I'm very confident, just on the evidence that is out there, now that that would be very, very easy to prove in front of any jury in America. "People shouldn't trust me on this. I don't try to convince anybody. People need to do their own research about everything. "You live in a democracy. Make up your own mind. But, you know, one thing my father told me, people in authority lie. And, you know, part of the duty of living in a democracy is to maintain a posture of constant skepticism toward any aggregation of power. And, you know, I'm sorry, trusting the experts is not something you do in a democracy. That's not a feature of democracy or science. "It's a feature of religion and totalitarianism. You know, it's not a thing. You need to do your own research."

Tore continues, "If JFK's 'intervention' wasn't enough to show that the Fourth Unelected Branch of Government is really in control, and if Nixon's command of this Fourth Unelected Branch that failed wasn't enough, then I don't know what is. Watergate? Best lessons for anyone going forward."

Cut to a recent clip of Tucker Carlson, saying:

"Soon after leaving the Navy for reasons that have never been clear, Woodward was hired by the most powerful news outlet in Washington and assigned the biggest story in the country...And just to make it crystal clear what was actually happening, Woodward's main source for his Watergate series was the deputy director of the FBI, Mark Felt. And Mark Felt ran – and we're not making this up – the FBI's COINTELPRO program, which was designed to secretly discredit political actors the federal agencies wanted to destroy. People like Richard Nixon... "And at the same time, those same agencies were also working to take down Nixon's elected Vice President, Spiro Agnew. In the fall of 1973, Agnew was indicted for tax evasion and forced to resign. His replacement was a colorless congressman from Grand Rapids called Gerald Ford. "What was Ford's qualification for the job? Well, he had served on the Warren Commission, which absolved the CIA of responsibility for President Kennedy's murder. Nixon was strong-armed into accepting Gerald Ford by Democrats in Congress. Quote, 'We gave Nixon no choice but Ford,' Speaker of the House Carl Albert later boasted. "Eight months later, Gerald Ford of the Warren Commission was the president of the United States. See how that works? So those are the facts, not speculation. All of that actually happened. "None of it's secret. Most of it actually is on Wikipedia. But no mainstream news organization has ever told that story. "It's so obvious, yet it's intentionally ignored. And as a result, permanent Washington remains in charge of our political system. Unelected lifers in the federal agencies make the biggest decisions in American government and crush anyone who tries to rein them in. "And in the process, our democracy becomes a joke.

Tore continues, "But when you see a man like Nixon at that time, when technology wasn't at the level it is now, failed so miserably. A man like President Trump pays attention. A man who was willing to put his life on the line to fix it, pays attention.

"Sometimes, the mistakes and the mishaps of those before us are what make us succeed in the future. My failures, I wear as a badge and as a reminder to ensure that my children do not have that failure. That is how we work. The wars that are lost in history are lost to teach us how not to lose them again. That's all about strategy...

"The NRO, the National Reconnaissance Office of the Department of Defense...this super Top Secret agency Eisenhower created on his way out, after multiple treaties that he signed, after observing what the CIA's actual implementation was, before they were forced to, by Executive Orders by this Fourth Unelected Branch, to document every single individual going forward.

"It was, in fact, after 9/11 – or shall I say, in anticipation, would that be too ugly to say? – an action that was to be implemented almost immediately from being proposed with the new house in 2001, where they actually forced to create a database; Counterintelligence Issue Files with names, dates of birth, social security numbers, point of contact, aka handler, dates when they were received into the program, and the status of any cases or any investigative materials they used, and what countries they are assigned to.

"This agency was forced to create this database in anticipation of 9/11. In anticipation. And that's a really hard word to say."

Tore says, "To think, one of the greatest achievements to safeguard the lives of American people, ways, culture and history, President Trump created Space Force. He knew – you don't have to be a time traveler to know that – but it kind of helps...

"You've heard it many, many times before, how 'to be human is to err'. To make mistakes. The biggest mistake our nation ever made was the creation of the Central Intelligence Agency. It was the biggest mistake ever made, when it was created in 1947. It's headquartered, guess where? The George Bush Center for Intelligence, in Langley.

"Though one has to give merit that Eisenhower, who was an Army General and a statesman that served after its formation, did one thing to make sure, based on what he knew and the treaties that he signed, to ensure that human errors are indeed human errors, by the sake of just having an error and not directed malicious intent."

Tore continues: "At the end of World War II, it ended with a bang, with a nuclear bomb, and this was sealed with a kiss. One thing that I've been drawing your attention to for a few years is the START Agreement and why no one was extending or renegotiating. Why? Because space.

"And the negotiation was being done by President Trump to mitigate what they had planned. Well, most of the nukes we have are actually in space. And you're going to hear them talk about it.

"You're going to see just why President Trump did an amazing thing by creating Space Force. Because when they want to drop a nuke on their people, they're willing to sacrifice you to make sure that they can usher in climate change real quickly with a nuke bomb and eradicate people and claim, 'War must end. Look at all these people that died!'

"This is how they do it. But the mitigation is there. Funny thing is, if something explodes in space while being launched in space, then you have it kind of almost like an EMP..."

One wonders if such a “failed nuclear attack” may play into the "Near Death Experience" and the "Ten Days of Crickets" and "Total Silence" that Juan O Savin talks about.

Tore continues, "I wrote a piece in late October saying we're already in World War Three. We are already in conflict that extends so far beyond Ukraine, actually, even within the context of Western Europe.

"But we've clearly been pretty much at war in space, below the surface of the oceans, submarine warfare between superpowers. I wouldn't even say that this has been happening for at least four years. And it spilled over into public view on the ground...

"Well, when they decide to actually drop nuclear weapons, do you think that they're going to drop it on compliant Germany, maybe Africa, who they control from day one?

"See, the only way to get the world to cry, like they did before, when they ushered in the digital identity, so they can speed up the process; you've got to hurt the people that are the most rebellious and the ones that have no clue what's going on. That would be the United States.

"Now, have you ever seen a nuclear explosion in space? Oh, START Agreement. Talked about it many times. Nuke's in the air, right? Nuke's in the air. Nuke's in the air. But you know, with Space Force up there, it's going to be very difficult for a nuke to drop."Enjoy The Show: Origins of the End Game (2024) - Full Film

Film Run Time: 99 mins

