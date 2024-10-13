TPV continues to come out with more and more shocking reports that are very hard to wrap one’s head around. More information about the DOJ's case against Sean Combs is coming out all over the place.

@SGTnewsNetwork on Telegram posted this video of a Diddy "Freak Off" attendee, suggesting that there were children dressed up like Juku Dolls with lipstick on, in rooms where full-blown org*es were taking place. The attendee, named "Tanea" says Diddy’s son would recruit women at parties to go into a "special" area.

There’s also this interesting tidbit, about Diddy’s Star Island, Miami mansion being a stone’s throw from the South Florida Container Terminal.

by The People’s Voice

FBI investigators on the Diddy case have seized snuff tapes recorded by Jay-Z and Beyonce exposing their role in a series of ritual killings and sacrifices of A-list stars and their family members including children, an industry insider reveals.

For decades, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been hiding in plain sight, using a fawning mainstream media as their shield to keep their true nature hidden from the world.

But now, the tide has turned, and their true allegiance is surfacing. As Luciferians with blood on their hands, their secrets are unraveling, and this time, there’s no covering it up.

The truth is finally coming to light, and it’s about to shake the entire entertainment industry to its core.

A-list celebrities, athletes, and politicians are running scared, as the Diddy scandal widens and threatens to destroy their careers and send them to prison for decades.

Take Lady Gaga for example, a close friend of Bill Gates, Marina Abramovich, and Jacob Rothschild.

For years, she has openly flaunted her twisted obsession with children's blood and Satanic rituals. But now, suddenly, she's trying to paint herself as a victim. Are you buying what she's selling?

(Roll video of Lady Gaga, claiming that she was told to take her clothes off or "they would burn my music" and that she tried to fight them but then, she froze and doesn't remember what happened)

@tpvsean: Then, there are the celebrities who are lawyered-up, blasting-out legal letters and lawsuits, as if they're going out of fashion. Not a good look.

Kim Kardashian springs to mind, along with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who are shelling-out millions on legal retainers to keep their ties to Diddy under wraps.

Neo-Soul singer-songwriter, Jaguar Wright recently appeared on the Piers Morgan show, Uncensored, and she said that Jay-Z is going to be the next A-lister to be exposed.

She also revealed that he has hundreds if not "thousands" of victims to his name, and she has three who are ready and willing to testify against him, right now.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are desperate to keep this information out of the Public Domain, and their lawyers had the interview taken down – which is why we're sharing parts of it with you, today:

(Roll video of Jaguar Wright interview with Piers Morgan)

Piers Morgan: If this goes to court, Jaguar, do you think the world is going to be shocked by what comes out? Jaguar Wright: Oh, absolutely! I just don't know why they are. It's been happening in front of everybody's faces for decades. For decades! Piers Morgan: How many victims? Jaguar Wright: What's the difference between me and Judy Garland? Social media. Piers Morgan: How many victims? Jaguar Wright: There was none for her. Piers Morgan: How many victims, potentially, do you think there could be? Jaguar Wright: Thousands. Thousands. I've talked to hundreds, that I deal with, still myself. I have three victims, right now, who are willing to give testimony, about not only what Mr Carter has done to them, but his wife, as well. They're a nasty little couple. They do nasty things. Piers Morgan: What do you think happened with Kim [mother of 3 of Sean Combs’ children]? Jaguar Wright: Keeping people against their will. Putting people on planes while they're unconscious – just like Aaliyah got on that plane. Unconscious. There's a lot of things that people don't want to talk about, Piers. Piers Morgan: Listen, like I said, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are not here, unfortunately, to respond to that. Jaguar Wright: I know. I'm just being honest with you. Piers Morgan: You're perfectly entitled to your views, obviously. Kim Porter, a new book claims that Diddy may have been involved in her early death. What do you think of that? Jaguar Wright: Well, I think people should really look into that, more. I am friends with Al B. Shore! I love him. I love his children. I knew Kim. We used to all hang out together at the Kit Kat Club, back in the mid-'90s, when Diddy was first starting his reign. I watched that whole thing happen. And everything that Albert [Al B. Shore!] has been through, every attempt on his life, that has been ignored by the authorities; it all leads back to Diddy. And everyone knows it! The wiretapping of the phones, putting air tags on children during visits. These are normal practices, that these people do.

@tpvsean: Jaguar Wright also confirmed that one of the Diddy tapes being shopped around, right now features an underage Justin Bieber.

(Roll video of Jaguar Wright)

Jaguar Wright: The video that was being shopped around was Bieber and Diddy.

@tpvsean: Jaguar was speaking after a video of Diddy and The Game drugging Justin Bieber surfaced, which insiders say shows Justin being drugged before he was raped multiple times at this party.

All the warning signs were there, but nobody stepped-in to save Justin.

(Roll video of a very young, intoxicated Justin Bieber at a party with Diddy and The Game)

@tpvsean: The agenda of the entertainment industry elite is to monetize and traumatize.

To rise to the top, a young star must sell their soul and embrace the demands of the Luciferian religion and everything that comes with it.

Few have taken this to such an extreme as Jay-Z and Beyoncé, according to an industry whistleblower, who reveals their disturbing links to Diddy and why they must be exposed.

Jay-Z has been lurking in the shadows for decades, boldly showcasing his occult religion, while openly glorifying Lucifer.

According to industry insiders, he is engaged in barbaric blood sacrifices to appease his Dark Lord, often in the company of notorious figures like Marina Abramovic, the infamous "Spirit Cooker".

Marina Abramovic serves as a crucial link connecting many of these figures. Their actions revealed the depraved underbelly of the industry.

But rest assured, the truth is coming to light and the world is waking up.

(Roll footage of Jay-Z and Marina Abramovic together and of Abramovic pouring buckets of pigs blood over an idol, as part of some "Spirit Cooking" ritual)

@tpvsean: An industry whistleblower has confirmed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé have trafficked children across state lines to be delivered to Diddy, amid other crimes that must be exposed.

(Roll testimony of "industry whistleblower")

"Industry Whistleblower": I've seen some wild stuff that still messes with my head. Those two ain't just your average celebrities. These folks got a dark side that nobody dares talk about. I watched them take out other stars who were a threat to their shine. This been going on for years and they don't hesitate to hurt innocent family members and even kids who happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. There was this one time, I was at a party they threw and the vibe was off. They had this strange fascination with all things forbidden; talking about Aleister Crowley, Sex Magick and cannibalism and sh!t and how they believed it was part of their rise to fame. At one point, they were all discussing their favorite snuff movies they made. They even joked about doing things that made my stomach turn, like making feasts of dead babies, with the idea of consuming the energy of their success. It felt like they were playing with fire, and I didn't want to stick around to see how deep that Rabbit Hole went. From what I heard, later it wasn't really a joke, at all. In one meeting, they was talking about how they smuggled children across state lines. They made it sound so easy, like it was just "Another day at the office". They think it's goddamned funny. They really think they untouchable. It was all part of a plan to deliver those kids to Diddy, who they claimed had some "special connections". Just think about that. Innocent kids being transported, like some kind of goods, all for whatever purpose they had in mind. Man, it gave me chills just listening to it. They believe they gotta do whatever it takes to stay on top, and that means sacrifices and all sorts of craziness that would make your head spin. This couple needs to be exposed, not just for the innocent lives they've ruined, but for all of us who love music and know it's supposed to uplift us. The truth about their rise to fame gotta come out, so people can see what really goes on behind the scenes.

@tpvsean: Jay-Z and Beyoncé are not the only A-list stars who engage in ritual blood sacrifice to maintain their position in the entertainment industry hierarchy.

As Kat Williams pointed out, to climb to certain heights in the industry, Luciferianism requires stars to sacrifice a Loved One and toe the political line, in exchange for fame and fortune.

(Roll Video of Kat Williams)

Kat Williams: Rickey Smiley knows this, and I don't know why he would lose a child and come on the air and start lying. That's why people believe in rituals, right there. It's because, well, "Why would he lie?" I don't know why liars lie!

@tpvsean: The religion also places a particular value on sacrificing the children of rivals or forcing children to sacrifice their parents. When Jaguar Wright's son interned at Jay-Z's Roc Nation, they approached him with a chilling request: To sacrifice his own mother!

When he refused, not only was his music career cut short, he was later found dead.

(Roll video of Jaguar Wright speaking about her son, Jovani)

Jaguar Wright: He was about to, he was working on his EP. I bought Dalladelfia for him, so he didn't have to sign to a company, because I knew what it was going to do. He interned at Roc Nation, and they approached him to sacrifice me. He wouldn't do it. He got caught up in a case. He went into The [Prison?] System. And then when he got out, he got to the Halfway House. We moved. I moved us here. I saw his death, when he was 19. I moved us here to stop it, to prevent it, to avoid it. And it happened, anyway. And see, that's when I knew that Kanye's mom – Kanye would have never wanted Donda dead, not even by natural causes. I was happy, when he finally accepted it, because they sacrifice your loved ones – whether you agree or not. See, sometimes you agree and they put you in position, you know, but sometimes, you disagree and they take them anyway, to show you what the harm is. You know, it's – Jovani – his death is why I do what I do.

@tpvsean: As shocking as this content might be, we can't say we weren't warned.

(Roll video of Kanye West)

Off-Camera Voice: It's scary. They can't control you. They can't. They try to suppress you, but that's how they try to categorize – Kanye West: They can't control me. You get what I'm saying? They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Off-Camera Voice: Not you, man. Kanye West: But they can't control me. You see, ain't no name I won't name. It's up. I ain't taking no splice from nobody. It's God. That's the only person that I serve. My mom ain't here. My mama was sacrificed. You understand? Michael Jordan. What about him? His dad; right? Bill Cosby; his son, right? Dr Dre; his son. You're out, in Hollywood. A lot of people come up missing! Feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize. They want to monetize and traumatize. You know what I'm saying? And this truth is going to be heard. Y'all saying – none of y'all – Meek Mills, y'all Puffys, y'all Lil Boosies. None of these names. None of these people that have to listen to y'all, because they're dealing with – they have legal – I never killed nobody, right? I'm the p***y that never killed nobody, right? But that means I can say whatever I want and not go to jail.

Running Time: 17 mins