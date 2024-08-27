I've never filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Request before. I've always thought that it was prohibitively expensive. Filing FOIA Requests was something that I've always assumed was an activity for people who have a lot of money and time – neither, of which I have.

But looking into this now, I found out that:

"By making a FOIA request, the requester shall be considered to have agreed to pay all applicable fees up to $25.00 unless a fee waiver has been granted."

It's true, that in some cases, I've heard things like, "The records you are requesting are hard to access, and contractors will have to be hired to find these records," which government bloatage could transform into a massively-punishing endeavor.

But I don't think that such an argument could be made by the US Government agencies to US Citizens requesting all communications about Telegram and the French government's arrest of Telegram Founder-CEO, Pavel Durov.

The agencies will probably respond by trotting-out that Old Chestnut about this all this being part of an "Ongoing Investigation" but I don't think they can withhold all the documents. And it would be kind of hilarious to see if they handed you back documents that look like this:

That, in itself would provide a deep insight into the perfidy that may be going on, with this case.

Below, is a sample letter that you can use, if you are interested in filing a Freedom of Information Act Request for all communications about Telegram and the French government's arrest of Telegram Founder-CEO, Pavel Durov.

Both former State Department official, Mike Benz and former CIA contractor, Tore Maras say that the State Department is definitely involved in Durov's arrest – contrary to the claims of the child rape victim-cum-criminally-insane President of France, who says that Durov's arrest was not "politically-motivated".

Therefore, the form letter below includes the email address used in order to FOIA the US State Department.

• The portal for contacting the various agencies under the Department of Homeland Security is HERE.

• The portal for contacting the various agencies under the Department of Justice is HERE.

• The FBI is an agency of the Department of Justice and this page offers advice about how to file a FOIA with the FBI.

The world is your oyster. You can google the contact information of any US Government agency from you wish to demand FOIA requests for any number of issues that have been happening with your Tax Dollars, our whole lives and this is a start.

SAMPLE FOIA REQUEST

FOIARequest@state.gov

Subject: FOIA Request for Communications regarding Telegram

To Whom It May Concern,

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), 5 U.S.C. § 552, I request access to the following records:

- All communications between the U.S. Department of State and any French embassy located in the USA and any U.S. Embassy in France

-All communications between the U.S. Department of State and with any law enforcement agencies,

- All communications

involving Nina Jankowicz,

specifically related to the topic of Telegram, within the last 24 months.

I am particularly interested in any discussions, planning, or actions concerning Telegram, its founder, or its operations.

Please provide these records in electronic format if possible. I am requesting a waiver of any fees as this request is in the public interest, aiming to contribute to the public's understanding of government operations regarding international digital communication platforms.

Contact Information:

Name:

Address:

Thank you for your attention to this request. I look forward to your response within 20 working days, as provided by the FOIA.

Sincerely,

Your Name

U.S. Citizen

This informative video by The Washington Post can help orient you in this process.

Running Time: 6 mins