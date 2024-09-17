Artist’s conception of underground and tunnel system beneath the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC

What we are dealing with is Satanism, a Luciferian crime system that is running our world.

I first became aware of Jessie Czebotar in 2020, through a series of interviews by Sarah Westall. Jessie told Sarah that she was in recovery from having been raised, since earliest childhood to become a Mother of Darkness; a Satanic priestess at the highest level of the Illuminati, or as she called it, "the System".

Four years ago, I found it very difficult to even listen to Jessie, not because of what she was saying but because I could hear the Satanism still "leaking out" of her voice (I am extremely sensitive).

This was despite Jessie having worked as a Chaplain at the Veteran's Administration and despite her diligent work with organizations to find human traffickers and to free children from Satanic abuse.

She explained to Sarah that the "religion", in which she had been groomed to be a leader in Northern Illinois was originally called "The Brotherhood" but alternate names for this same entity include the "The Illuminati", "The Deep State", "The Cabal". As Jessie said, "It's all the same thing."

She described to Sarah that the way The System worked was through male and female hierarchies working side-by-side, with the women working mostly behind-the-scenes:

"Getting their orders directly from Satan in the spiritual world and … communicating those orders to the men, who are then the face-front, that everybody sees, for the business and the company. "[The men are] the ones who are making things happen. The women do a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff, like...overseeing the programming, the grooming, the training. "[The women] are involved in the abuse and crimes against children...raising them up, teaching them how to do their job, how to do the position, how to live the 'Dual Life', or programming them to live a Dual Life."

She described members of this "religion" aka "The System" aka "The Deep State" as all having "A cover life that makes them look like a normal person and then, they have their behind-the-scenes life, which is their Luciferian worship."

She went on to tell Sarah that:

"The Mothers of Darkness, they do meet with Satan on a regular basis and speak directly to him. Satan does speak to whoever he wants, so there are times he does speak directly to men, particularly the ones who are the heads of the Council, like the Phoenix, who's the top person running the Council. Whoever's in that Phoenix position, Satan is going to speak directly to... "[Satan] intends to use people to usurp that Throne of God, so he can sit on it and that's what the agenda is and that's the agenda of the Mothers of Darkness: the New World Order – it's all the same agenda – to raise up the Antichrist, to usurp the Throne of God."

My questions, at this point would be, who are these people actually talking to? Who is Satan? An Annunaki? An Eloah? A "Regressive Pleiadian"? An archangelic demon? Sirius-ly.

Sarah told her viewers that she published this interview to promote public understanding of how this Luciferian group, "The System" operates and what they believe. As Sarah explained, "Without understanding what they believe and how they operate, it's impossible to understand why they do what they do and how to dismantle and neuter their grip on society."

In a subsequent interview with Sean Stone in 2021, Jessie Czebotar explained that the bottom line of the current spiritual war being waged against humanity by "The System"/"Deep State" is "To steal your soul."

The proposed 6G wireless network, described by Sabrina Wallace, which would use the human biofield as an internet router, with read-and-write capabilities, would appear to be one way of achieving this. The self-assembling nanocircuitry in the COVID jabs, widely reported in recent years may be a method to deliver this.

The nano attack strategy on an unsuspecting humanity into their nervous systems has been underway in the rooms of universities and Pentagon seminars for decades. Old clips of DARPA scientist, Dr James Giordano (at around 4:20 minutes into this clip) reveal the manipulation of the Central Nervous System by means of "smart dust" nanocircuitry, akin to that found in the COVID vaxx.

Based on the recent observations of a medical officer at Camp Pendleton, who is friends with a good friend of mine, 60% of vaxx recipients under his care (aka Marines) are developing a syndrome, whereby it appears that their nervous systems are being hijacked by the vaxx nanocircuitry, which he fears will enable this 6G wireless takeover of their thoughts and actions. He says he can't figure out how it works.

I guess he wasn't read-in to this DARPA project.

Back in October of 2021, Chinese billionaire dissident, Miles Guo described what he claimed was the Chinese Communist Party's "vaccine plan to conquer the West". (Never forget that when you say "CCP", you're really saying "Rockefeller Deep State Nazis/Satanists").

At the time, Guo said:

"What the CCP wants the most is to have the troops get vaccinated. Once they get vaccinated, the US military will collapse and the CCP will triumph. "After the US troops are vaccinated, I tell you the vaccination against the CCP virus will basically be near the end…Especially when Wall Street, Hollywood celebrities, the White House and the troops are vaccinated, I can assure you, there will be no vaccination issue. The people implementing the vaccination are soon to be finished. Those who are pushing the vaccination behind the scenes will likely have achieved their goals."

Guo was arrested by the FBI two years later and his ultra-luxury suite at the Sherry Netherland Hotel was set ablaze during the raid. Guo was convicted of financial fraud last July. Was he telling the truth? Was he a fraud? I don't know.

But I digress.

Despite my sensing Jessie's good intentions in the two earlier interviews that I posted and noted above, I could not help but still hear the Evil just dripping from her voice.

It was not what Jessie was saying; there was an Evil timbre or resonance that I simply could not bear to hear. I've generally avoided her content and the whole topic of Satanism, because it is totally revolting.

However, it's becoming clear that we avoid this topic at our own peril. We must face it.

I'm surprised to say that in this new video, which Jessie recorded in August 2024, that this Evil overlay I'd previously been hearing in her voice is no longer present, or at least, it's very diminished.

Jessie appears to be reading a written statement or affidavit of her recovered memories, which were previously dissociated, due to Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA).

Can we take Jessie's deposition at face value? I don't know. It is as crazy-sounding as the legitimate papers, patents and headlines relating to the "Human Brain/Cloud Interface" and the "Internet of Thoughts".

I'm not putting this out to confuse but to add a possible piece of the puzzle.

What is of most interest to me about this deposition is her description of being witness to a Satanic torture ritual performed on Elon Musk when he was 12 years old at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

That would have been around 1983...the same year as the Montauk Project. That's a whole other time travel Rabbit Hole, that you can read about at that last hyperlink.

Jessie has previously spoken of her affidavit regarding Elon's Satanic torture ritual. She says, here that she's been old that:

"Elon had read this affidavit of his story. And I was told that when he read it, he cried. I was told that he came to the Lord, and that he then joined in bringing information about The System forward. "So Elon, if you're listening to this, I just want to say to you, it's okay. It's okay to feel. It's okay to bring your story forward, and I just pass it off to you. I'm going to share what I witnessed at Asheville, for your 12-year-old ritual, but this is your story, and I want you to bring it forward."

The Biltmore Estate was built in the 1890s by George Washington Venderbilt II and it continues to be the largest privately-owned residence in the United States and it is still owned by the Vanderbilt Family. As many already know, CNN News anchor, Anderson Cooper is a descendant of this family through his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

TRANSCRIPT

(WARNING: DISGUSTING, GRAPHIC VIOLENCE - BEYOND X-RATED)

VIDEO GRAPHIC: FUTURE US PRESIDENTS EATING LIVING CHILDRENS' BRAINS

I was about six and a half years old. They had a huge 15-foot or larger thick wood table set up to feast at. They brought out several children around ages eight to ten, boys and girls, and laid them with their hands and feet tied across the table width-wise.

Their heads were at the top of the table and their feet, hanging over. I was standing at the head of the table on the left side with my Proctor, Clara Odelia Acker Church. I remember there were elite men, who came into the Ritual Room from the tunnel system underneath the sanctuary, with white chef-like coats and hats.

They were laughing and joking, and some of the faces I remember in the white coats were George H Bush, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton. They were some of the High Priests presiding over the ceremony. Men who were their protectors; assassins in the system, had secured the children by rope to the table.

I remember Clara Odelia Acker Church and the Mothers of Darkness dressed in their black ceremonial robes. Clara had a ceremonial sunburst headdress that was made of aborted fetus skulls that she wore every year for the Marian Feast, May 1st, to celebrate the Queen of Heaven.

That headdress was kept under the altar of the main sanctuary at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Rockford, Illinois, along with Five Books of the Mothers.

These books were preserved for specific Endtime Rituals and are made of human skin and human hair binding. All the pages are blank, but when the person's blood is applied to those pages, the spell on the pages shows up. My blood was linked to one of those books.

Returning to the memory, Clara Odelia Acker approached George H Bush with a box that contained, what I can best describe as "ancient surgical tools", sitting in what looked like red velvet. George H Bush took the tool that looked like a curved machete the length of about half of an adult's arm length.

I submit, for the record that these children are not given pain medications. They did have a paralyzing drug, and they are fully conscious. The tool was displayed before the children's faces, so that they could see what was coming. Then, they were told that, "They would be dinner."

Women in the group began to gather plates and set the table around the children just on the long sides. There were some other tables present. (Video break).

VIDEO GRAPHIC: THE LITTLE GIRL, "GRACE"

When they were done, I had not eaten.

Clara Odelia Church commanded one more little girl be brought out. This girl, I have named "Grace". She was about eight years old.

She was naked and was pulled by a rope around her hands into the room. Her feet were tied together, giving her just enough room to take close steps. Clara got into my face and said, "You shall make a Mighty Queen!"

She took the sculpting tool and held it up to my face, turning it sideways and rubbing blood from the blade across my face. When I refused to take it, she grabbed my wrist harshly, pressing her nails until they were cut into my skin, trying to force my hand open so that she could put the tool into my hand. I still would not take it.

She threw me on the ground in front of the little girl. I was kneeling and then standing behind her. With the girl's head in a vice grip, she began to cut the girl's scalp.

The girl fought. So did Clara. James Volpe, Beatrice Hildebrand's protector, stood right behind me, holding my head.

His hands were basically wrapped around my chin, so that his thumbs were at the base of my head, so that I could not tilt my neck, and his hands under my chin, so that I could not turn my head.

He told me that I had to look and I could not turn away. He threatened that if I did, more children would die.

For there, I put, "Forgive me, I can't share all the details of this memory."

All I can say is several of the adults in white coats present with Clara Odelia Acker Church secured that little girl to the floor with railroad pegs, to finish the job of taking the top of her skull off.

They are skilled at all forms of witchcraft and medical torture techniques, so they knew exactly where to cut, so she remained alive for longer time.

They ate small pieces of her brain but did not fully consume her to death. Then, they ripped her body up, through the railroad ties and threw her on her back before me. The blood was all over me and the surrounding areas.

Clara Odelia Acker Church came over. James Volpe released my head and Clara took my chin to her in her bloody hand. She looked me in the eyes and said, "You will sacrifice!"

I shook my head loose and then, Clara turned with all of those present and left me in the room with the bodies and kneeling in a pool of blood.

For the sake of my own healing in this memory, I pause to share that I still feel that warm blood under my hands. My soul still bears the responsibility of the death of this little girl, Grace, and my heart hears the blood still crying out unto the Lord.

I heard the little girl whimper. She could not speak, because they had ripped her tongue out of her mouth. My heart was so moved. [That is a peculiar statement. - AB]

I lifted her head, with brain exposed onto my lap and sat in the blood with her, looking in her eyes until her soul left, and there are no words for what I saw in her eyes.

As I looked, the Lord said to me, "Do not turn your eyes away from your own flesh and blood." And that is little Grace's story that I want you all to hear, today.

GRAPHIC: YOUNG ELON MUSK RAPED WITH STATUE OF JESUS DIPPED IN BLOOD

I was not the only child in this System that went through such horrific torture. I also would like to bring out Elon's story, that I have shared publicly, and as I'm pulling that up here, I would like to point out that when I shared this with individuals, this affidavit; that later, I was told that Elon had read this affidavit of his story. And I was told that when he read it, he cried. I was told that he came to the Lord, and that he then joined in bringing information about The System forward.

So Elon, if you're listening to this, I just want to say to you, it's okay. It's okay to feel. It's okay to bring your story forward, and I just pass it off to you.

I'm going to share what I witnessed at Asheville for your 12-year-old ritual. But this is your story, and I want you to bring it forward.

Don't hold back. We both know I left out details, but it's time. It's time, and this is the safe space. Find a safe way to bring out the fullness of what happened to you.

Archbishop John L May of Chicago, Illinois, and Archbishop Thomas Grady of Rockford, Illinois; the Grand High Priests have a statue of Jesus, to which they connected a sexual device used by women in sexual intercourse for "pegging". Basically, that device is a dildo that women wear [a "strap-on"] and then insert anally, vaginally, or orally into their victims. The practice is called "pegging".

The Grand High Priests poured blood over the statue. I'm not sure where it is obtained from before this. Sometimes, it was the blood of children, sometimes it was menstrual blood, sometimes it was pig blood or the blood of animals.

The Grand High Priests began to chant, "Your duty is first to God then, to your Brothers and Sisters."

They repeat this phrase over and over. And as they repeat that phrase, they begin moving the statue and inserting the bloody dildo into the 12-year-old victims' oral and anal orifices.

###

The above transcript is of the first 10 minutes of this video. There are 39 more minutes that I cannot put myself through transcribing but the video record is here and it is potentially, very important towards understanding the seemingly incomprehensible and insane situation in which the world finds itself, right now.

Running Time 49 mins