One of my favorite conspiracy theories of late is the one that was recently posted to 4Chan, claiming the reason for the President's recent extended disappearance was due to the recent CrowdStrike fiasco, that took out all the AI programs that have been generating the CGI Joe Biden, which is why he disappeared for nearly 2 weeks.

Sadly, it's as plausible as anything, at this surreal, dystopian juncture in history.

Brandon re-emerged late last week, 6"-8" taller.

Anonymous 4Chan: The Joe Biden AI Software

07/22/24 (Mon) 20:19:37

A few nights ago, Azure, the Microsoft cloud hosting service, suffered a major outage, followed the next morning by the CrowdStrike outage. There is more to this than you know.

Azure hosts many systems - websites, corporate servers, virtual machines, even LLMs. On one of these Azure machines, the WH was hosting an AI dataset and model used to generate Joe Biden (and other administration execs) videos and audio.

They spent significant time and storage to build this out, giving them the ability to place him in all manner of realistic scenarios. When Azure was taken down, the Joe Biden AI was also taken down. Data suggested this was an intrusion from a foreign actor.

In a panic, the WH ordered CrowdStrike to push out an update that would enable them to track exfiltrated data from the Azure instance, in hopes of preventing it from getting out of their control. CrowdStrike rushed the job and ended up sending out a bad driver, which bricked a million Fortune 500 workstations.

This created two problems - one, Biden was now a liability because a foreign actor likely had the AI module and could impersonate him. This meant he had to go. Two, they didn't have the model themselves and couldn't make any new Biden videos.

This is why he has not appeared in public, why he dropped out, and why they are scrambling like chickens with their heads cut off.