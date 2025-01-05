AVOID WASHINGTON, DC THIS MONDAY, IF POSSIBLE!

Retired Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Special Operations Command (SOCOM) officer, Jeffrey Prather has received warnings from his sources inside Washington, DC, that there will be a "massive explosion" in DC, this Monday, on January 6th during the certification of Donald Trump's 2024 Electoral College victory as US President by members of the Senate and of the House of Representatives.

Jeff says he has no details as to whether this explosion is to occur inside or outside of the Capitol Building, or someplace else or overhead but he's receiving reports that civilians are not being allowed into or around the Capitol Building to witness the certification.

Jeff advises all those reading, listening and watching this to avoid DC, altogether and for all of us to inform everyone we know about this warning, in hopes that by doing so, the mass exposure may prevent an imminent attack.

He also says that because this intelligence is coming to him from inside DC, this means, "The FBI is in on it. The DOJ is in on it; likely, the CIA, the Capitol Police, just like the last January 6th, as well."

As a quick refresher, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is an agency of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and they are part of the Executive Branch of the US Federal Government. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is under the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and are also part of the Executive Branch. Less well-known, is that the US Capitol Police is its own federal agency, which is part of the Legislative Branch.

This is part of why DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's recent report barely scraped the surface of what actually happened on January 6th, 2020. His report didn't address any of the hundreds of assets present from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), another federal behemoth, that includes the Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Coast Guard, among many other federal agencies.

Michael Horowitz's IG Report also didn't include oversight of the numerous Capitol Police actors and plainclothes DC Metro Police assets, etc, etc. Reportedly, there were representatives in that crowd from almost every US Federal Agency, plus Presidential Medal of Freedom-Awarded, George Soros-funded Antifa and Ukrainian Nazi operatives dressed as MAGA, including war criminal, Sergei Dybynyn, from the Zhidobanderites group.

SAM SHOEMATE EMAIL FROM "CYBERTRUCK BOMBER" IS A PSYOP

Does it make sense that a Green Beret Trump supporter (according to his family) would blow himself up inside of an iconic Cybertruck produced by Trump ally, Elon Musk in front of a Trump hotel?

No. That level of cognitive dissonance is more head-exploding than the 50-caliber rifle Matthew Livelsberger reportedly used to blow his brains out (and to obscure his dental records) before the highly-decorated demolitions expert set off an amateur fireworks display in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Jeffrey Prather weighs in on Shawn Ryan's interview with Sam Shoemate and the alleged email sent to the latter by Las Vegas Cybertruck "bomber", Matthew Livelsberger. In Jeff's opinion, there are many clues that this email is phony; that it was not written by Livelsberger and that it is a PSYOP, most likely emanating from the CIA.

Jeff says the email's initial statement, that he is "not under duress or hostile influence or control" is already suspicious. Jeff opines, "I think [Livelsberger] may have been abducted already, or killed already.

"He's the 'plant', like Crooks, with the first assassination attempt of Trump, because, later on, he talks about an 'abduction' attempt. Well, how would he know there was an abduction attempt? He doesn't say, 'They tried to grab' or 'snatch me,' he said, 'Somebody's following me, FBI or DHS.'

"So where's the 'abduction' come from? Well, the 'abduction' comes from someone who's writing this after they've got him!

"He says he's going into Mexico. Why is he going into Mexico? So he can disappear and that clears him out – although the DNA doesn't match the child of the guy found in the vehicle – that he was shot with a new gun, a Desert Eagle. He didn't need that. He had all his old guns.

"Plus, he flew into the country after the Tesla truck was rented – that is, somebody else rented the Tesla truck. So, this looks very much like a CIA/Deep State set-up. In this case, I'd say 'CIA', because CIA works and hires, all the time, Special Forces.

"Again, out of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS); World War II come two things: Special Forces (SF); Army Green Berets and the CIA. And generally speaking, SF has been great and the CIA has been terrible.

"So, other experts are echoing this; he didn't have the clearances for this kind of thing. He was very new to drones. He didn't have that much experience in drones...He would have a lot of experience with cross-training with demolitions and if he had wanted to a big blast, he could have done it better.

"Supposedly, the Tesla trucks are bullet-proof. The explosion goes straight up. It's kind of like the Oklahoma Bombing, the physics of it don't work, at all. It looks totally like a dangle to me."

Moreover, Jeff adds that someone with an 18Z Clearance would not have access to "gravitic propulsion systems", as claimed in the email.

Jeff then asks, if this story is so explosive, then how can they still be on YouTube? He says, "If this was really something that the Deep State didn't want out there, how come it's still up?"

Also, it is widely claimed by Livelsberger's family and friends that he was a patriot and a big Trump supporter, so the entire premise of him blowing up a truck – one produced by Elon Musk, in front of a Trump hotel, no less – makes zero sense.

Personally, the more I drill down on it, the more I think that this whole thing is so stupid, that it can't even be a US Government PSYOP. This looks more like something the CCP delegated to Tren de Aragua – unless the CCP is actually so corrupt and lazy, after having had our entire technological civilization handed over to them on a silver platter, that they haven't bothered to grasp the basics of our culture and can't see how a Trump supporter blowing up a Cybertruck in front of the Trump hotel is the dumbest sh¡t, ever.

Never mind the email's grandiose claims that China is the only other country, besides the US to possess exotic antigravity technology and that these Chinese antigravity drones are "The most dangerous national security threat that has ever existed. They basically have unlimited payload capacity and can park it over the [White House] if they wanted. It's checkmate."

LFG! It's Independence Day!

According to the late Dr Paul LaViolette, the Deep State has had gravitic technology since the 1950s. Here's the US Navy's (recently-declassified?) 2018 patent for gravitic technology described by Dr LaViolette in the early 2000s.

Dan Willis, who was one of the 21 members of the original 2001 Disclosure Project and who has been studying this topic diligently for over five decades says that the Nazis have had this technology since the mid-1930s.

Jeff Prather says Sam Shoemate's email and podcast with Shawn Ryan looks like it's attempting to reinforce the Bluebeam Fake Alien Invasion PSYOP but to me, it looks more like it's trying to replace the failed Bluebeam Fake Alien Invasion with a new-and-improved PSYOP about how the "most dangerous national security threat" is that of a Chinese drone invasion and of the CCP's dominance over US skies.

Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley think CCP air dominance is super hot. Have another vaxxine, A$$holes.

These gentlemen enabled the CCP's (failed) plot to overthrow the United States by wiping out the US Military with the Death Shot, according to Miles Guo, who now languishes in Federal Prison, after the FBI burned down his $32 million apartment in New York City.

Twitter sleuth, @boneGPT claims to have found evidence that the email is a completely fabricated document, with words like "gravitic" being underlined by a spellchecker, a cursor and extra spaces between lines and other digital artifacts, indicating that it is not an email but a screenshot of an edited text document.

Furthermore, @boneGPT says that Livelsberger's first car was a 2008 BMW, not a 2006 Ford, as claimed in the email for his ID "verification", which raises questions about the basic fact-checking abilities of Sam Shoemate and of Shawn Ryan's producers.

On Friday afternoon, Shawn Ryan announced that he'd gone into hiding with his young family, which is a bit disquieting.

Meanwhile, Sam Shoemate tweeted the extended headers of the denigrated email for sleuths to confirm its veracity.

There's lots of other great information in Jeff's latest podcast, so check it out.

Running Time: 33 mins