Photo of self-assembling nano-circuitry, imaged by South Korean Dr Young Mi Lee from the COVID-19 “vaccine”

This is one to send to the Normies in your life, because the genocide and transhumanization wrought by the so-called COVID-19 "vaccine" is now official.

Dr John Campbell is now reporting on the self-assembling nanocircuitry discovered in the COVID-19 vaxxines, at the same time that the (Nazi-founded) World Economic Forum has admitted that the entire masking-testing-standing-6-feet-apart-and getting-forced-vaxxed was only a "test" of their mass mind-control capabilities, in order to implement their fantasy New World Order – or as Leo Hohmann says:

"They wanted to know how many people would comply with a complete re-ordering of their lives based on no science at all, just random orders, some of which bordered on absurdity."

Dr Campbell is now reporting on the self-assembling nanocircuitry found in the Death Shot, because this fact was finally "peer-reviewed", thus making this now an official "thing" for people who crave "authority" to tell them things – the things that I was innocently telling you about three years ago, that got me de-platformed, blacklisted and financially destroyed.

Campbell says he doesn't expect anyone to see this episode of his podcast, because his country has, over the past 3 years descended into a disgraceful state of tyranny, where people are arrested for their tweets, due to the Deep State's grip on his country.

Sadly, the same is also true of the Democrat Party in the US, which dominates US Government's bureaucracy, including the Department of Defense, which just contributed $153 million to the Presidential Kampain of Kabala Harris.

Anyone supporting Kabala is clearly working to overthrow the Constitutional Government upon which the United States was founded on behalf of the Satanic Crown.

Thankfully, there is an entire rest-of-the-Planet, outside of Blighty and its Pilgrims Society and Senior Executive Sevice organs.

The USA and the US Constitution, to be specific.

The first time I'd heard about graphene in the vaxx was from La Quinta Columna in July of 2021 and reports afterwards started pouring-in about observable self-assembling nano-technology and nano-circuitry in these shots.

December of 2021 was the first time that I'd heard about a Dr Young Mi Lee who was part of a group of doctors in South Korea, who called themselves the "Korean Veritas Doctors for COVID-19", as reported by Dr Jane Ruby to Stew Peters (who someone, apparently paid him a lot money to suddenly transform him from a Vaxxine Truther into a raging anti-semite – WTF!?)

Dr Ruby reported that, after obtaining vials of partially-used vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the Korean scientists claimed to have observed "moving organisms" via stereomicroscopy at 400X magnification and they warmed the vials to human body temperatures (97ºF–99ºF).

Dr Ruby said she'd been contacted by one of the Korean doctors, who old her, "They're very concerned. They just made these discoveries several days ago...They saw these forms under the microscope…start to, not only move, Stew but what’s really new about this is that they changed form...

"And this goes along with what Fauci testified to the House Energy Committee on December 4th, 2019, when he was expanding on the Executive Order that President Trump had signed in September of 2019. He embellished it by adding, 'These are going to be mRNA particles. These are going to be self-assembling nanoparticles.'

"And these [Korean] doctors are apparently seeing this very same thing. And it's interesting, we've all wondered why these materials have to be kept on dry ice, there are very strict parameters and now we've learned a lot more since then…"

This Korean group had reportedly sent the samples to an OBGYN lab run by someone named Dr Young Mi Lee, who it was said, would be coming forward and who would hopefully make an appearance on Stew Peters' show soon – but that never heppened.

However, three years later, a peer-reviewed paper by Dr Young Mi Lee has emerged, after carefully studying this phenomenon, entitled, 'Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study'.

Here's the PDF, so that you can download. Read it, and weep.

The author appears to work at the Hanna's Women's clinic in the city of Jeju, South Korea, on Jeju Island, off the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula.

So, if Dr David Nixon showing yout real-time footage of the nanotechnology inside the COVID-19 injections assembling robotic arms that guide the nanotechnology development two years ago was too weird for you or if any number of credentialed people, who I have featured over the years on my website, discussing the topic of self-assembling nanotechnology in the shots – the topic which has destroyed my publishing business – then here's your gaddamned "Peer-reviewed" proof of what I was talking about – and that I was destroyed for doing so, three years ago.

TRANSCRIPT

Dr John Campbell: A warm welcome to this talk, it's Friday the 6th of September.

Now, I've heard about this phenomenon years ago, of course but only just got some evidence to support it, so we can only just report on it, now.

This is from peer-reviewed literature and it's scientists based in Japan and South Korea and what they've done is they've taken Covid vaccines, mostly Pfizer and Moderna, and cultured them, incubated them to try and duplicate the conditions in the human body and they've found nanostructures have developed.

Now, I don't expect you're going to watch this video or be allowed to watch this video but I'm going to do it, anyway and if by some chance a few of you actually get to see it then that's brilliant.

Now, here's the equipment that was actually used here, it's stereo microscopes. Now, basically all this means is you're looking at it with two eyes, therefore, you get stereoscopic vision and what happened was that initially they developed two-dimensional nanostructures and then some became three-dimensional as well and of course you can see that with a stereoscopic microscope.

Let's go and look at some now, that was the equipment that they were using and of course these days you don't so much look down the microscope, it all goes on a screen so you can take copies of it. Now these are from the publication, these are then some of the nanostructures that were observed in, as I've said before, conditions that were designed to duplicate human cells in the human body, that developed from the COVID vaccines, the mRNA vaccines.

Now the scale here, I'll just show you a couple of pictures and we'll look at the scale. So these are the sort of structures that we were finding, I mean what the heck is that?

That is a structure that spontaneously sort of put itself together, a spontaneous assembly of this structure, from the COVID vaccine cultures.

Now the scale here, 10 micrometers, so that's, so one micrometer would be, one micrometer would be the size of a sort of a bacterial cell, seven micrometers would be the size of a red blood cell.

So you can see these are nanostructures but this is a very detailed-looking structure that has spontaneously assembled itself here, really quite, really quite – yeah well look at it, you know that spontaneously assembled itself, what the heck is it?

Now of course as always we don't have, I won't be giving full answers to these questions, read the paper, for yourself, but –

This means the presence of these nanostructures needs to be explained by the manufacturers and by international authorizing agencies and national authorizing agencies around the world.

This is a peer-reviewed publication and I believe it gives questions to be answered.

Even if it's only that this is a load of rubbish, then that still needs to be – it still needs to be answered.

Let's look at a couple more pictures before we look at the text.

So, these spiral ones seem to come up again spontaneously, just put themselves together, spontaneous sort of, another spiral there, another one there.

Tell you what, I don't like the idea of these spontaneously-forming in the cells of my body – if that is, indeed the case – we don't know that.

But if that's the case, I don't like the idea of it, at all, not at all. And 10 micrometers, that's actually pretty big, actually. That's the scale there, 10 micrometers.

So, this whole thing is actually quite large, relatively speaking. And what is that? Spontaneously-formed structure? – or that one?

Anyway, lots more examples in the paper, do look at it, for yourself and check it out, the paper is there and the pictures are all there.

Now, as I say, I don't think many people are going to be able to watch this video, because I'm not optimistic about getting a wide distribution, shall we say, but nevermind, we're going to do it, anyway.

So real time, self-assembly, self-assembly, these things are bolting themselves together, as it were, of stereoscopic, stereomicroscopically-visible, so you can see them through the stereo microscope.

Specimens of mRNA products, mainly from Pfizer and Moderna, a comprehensive longitudinal study.

So constructions in incubated specimens of mRNA products, is what these workers did.

And our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID injectables. Now, I know this sounds pretty "interesting material" and I'm only, I'm being very, very, very careful not to go outside of what the article is saying, the peer-reviewed article is saying.

And of course, I'll be giving you full references and everything for that. So I'm being very careful in this video not to go outside what it's saying.

"Observable real-time injuries at cellular level," in the recipients of the "safe and effective" COVID-19 injectables are documented here, for the first time, hence the fact that we're doing it.

This paper just came out a few days ago, last week maybe. With the presentation of a comprehensive description and analysis of observed phenomena that need to be explained. The global administration of these often-mandated products from late 2020 triggered a plethora of independent research studies.

Why weren't they nationally-sponsored and industry-sponsored research studies? Why is it down to independent scientists?

And I have talked to several other independent scientists who've come up with similar findings to this, but I can't talk about those because it's not published in the peer-reviewed literature. We're going to stick to what is in the peer-reviewed literature.

Of modified RNA injectable gene therapies: So of course, they're injecting genetic material, instructing the body to make foreign proteins. They are not injecting the protein directly. Most noticeably, those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna in this paper.

Analyses reported here consists of precise laboratory bench science, aiming to understand why serious debilitating prolonged injuries and many other side-effects of this particular adverse reaction [Campbell underscores the word, "deaths" in the paper] occurred increasingly without any measurable protective effect.

The contents of the COVID-19 injectables were examined under a stereoscopic microscope up to 400 times magnification. Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully-controlled conditions.

In other words, I'm not saying the scientists succeeded in doing that, but what they were trying to do is duplicate living conditions in the laboratory bench, where they could look at it under these microscopes. They were attempting to duplicate the physiological conditions of the human body.

The degree to which they did that, I'm not really able to adjudicate on, but they did their best to do that.

And again, this needs to be duplicated around the world and it needs to be explained, because I mean, look at that, I mean, look at it. I mean, what is that? [Campbell shows eerie images of nanotechnology from photographs taken by the Korean scientists].

What are these things? I mean, it's just, yeah, an explanation is clearly required, here! I would have thought, I would have thought – let me know what you think.

Anyway, let's carry on carefully controlled conditions. "From such research, reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries."

So, they're saying that it's reasonable, the researchers, here are saying it's reasonable to make inferences from what they're seeing in the laboratory, to what will be happening in the body, because they're trying to duplicate the conditions in the body.

Of course, the study should be done in the body, as well. This should be a great trigger for future research, done by authorized institutions around the world and regulatory bodies around the world. This should be done to explain this.

Don't hold your breath.

Right, "From such research, reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries worldwide that have occurred since the injectables were pressed upon billions of individuals."

So they're saying that this – basically what they're saying is, I think this is a pathio-physiological mechanism that could explain the adverse reactions or some of the adverse reactions that we are, tragically seeing. And of course, we've interviewed quite a few people, now on this channel who've suffered from this, as well.

"In addition to cellular toxicity – as if that wasn't bad enough – our findings reveal numerous, on the order of three to four –" So that's between, that's ten to the sixth, that's three to four million of these artefacts per mil of the injectable!

Heck, that's...up to four million, between three and four million, Dear Me.

"Visible artefacts, self-assembling entities," self-assembling entities! "Ranging from about one micrometer to about a hundred micrometers, hundred microns or greater of many different shapes."

As we said, one micrometer is about the size of a bacterial cell. If you've got good, young eyes, you could probably just-about see an object of a hundred micrometres, a tenth of a millimetre, isn't it? With the naked eye, at a push.

I probably couldn't, at my age, but maybe with my glasses.

Anyway, the researchers go on. "There were animated 'worm-like' entities, 'discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angled structures.'"

Right angled structures! Containing other artefacts; artefactual entities, within them."

Artefacts-within-artefacts!

"All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable level of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables."

I would have thought three to four million per millimetre is way off the scale. Indeed, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly, self-assembly of many artefactual structures. What the heck are they?

"As time progressed during incubation, simple one and two dimensional structures over two or three weeks became more complex in shape and size developing into stereoscopically-visible entities in three dimensions."

These became three dimensional structures in their incubated cultures designed to replicate the conditions inside the human body.

"They resembled carbon nanotube filaments, ribbons, tapes, some appearing as transparent, thin, flat membranes, others as three-dimensional, spiral. beaded chains.

"Some of these seem to appear then disappear over time. Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables."

Now this is directly from peer-reviewed literature. I don't expect you'll see it. I suspect strongly that I am currently talking to myself in a back room in Carlisle, somewhere.

If some of you do get to see it, then we consider that a bonus. You can think about it.

Now, I'll just give you some of the references here for this. So this is the journal here, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research.

"The International Journal of Theory, Practice and Research is a peer-reviewed scholarly open access journal concerning the development, distribution, and monitoring of vaccines and their components. All content is freely-available without charge to the user or his or her institution" –which of course is excellent – "Users may read, download, copy, distribute, print, search, or link the full text of articles, or use them for any other lawful purpose. Permission is not required from the publisher nor from the author."

But we do give them full credit, of course. Isn't this refreshing? This is our work. We're reporting on it. And it's free. It's in the public domain. It is the antithesis of the control agenda, that so often we've seen with people not wanting to release papers for decades after the research has been done.

Very refreshing. So that is about the journal there. The actual article, itself is...That's the journal there. That's the full journal. And again, you can download the full journal.

Quite excellent. So that's the paper. That's the journal.

I've downloaded in PDF of course. And that's the attribution: non-commercial, non-directive deed. I don't quite fully understand that.

But it's great, that it's basically: share. You are free to share. And of course, we give full credit to the authors, which I will do now.

These are the authors here: Physician Dr. Young-Mi Lee, Republic of Korea, and Professor Braude Okinawa, Christian University, Japan. Of course, the links as always are there to check them out, for yourself.

So what we've done is report on a peer-reviewed paper. It's in the scientific literature as we've completely demonstrated, in this video.

I'm just sorry, that I suspect that not many of you will get to watch this video, but there we go.

Yeah. Isn't that transparency refreshing, and really refreshing to see that? This is our work. Look at it, share it, agree with it, disagree with it, do further work to prove it, do further work, to say it's a load of rubbish, but it's there, open for public peer analysis.

Brilliant. The antithesis to so much of the more commercial research of the past few years and decades.

But for now, look at the paper, for yourself.

Let me know what you think, if any of you actually get to see it.

So, bye.

Hope I'm not talking to myself, but thank you for watching, if somehow you have.

Running Time: 15 mins