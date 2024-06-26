When German-born Kim Dotcom talks about "the US", he sounds like me talking about "the Globalists". Speaking on the The Alex Jones Show, Kim says that the US is leading the world into a nuclear war, to avoid facing up to its crimes.

He says the an asset-based BRICS currency would be preferred for trade by virtually every country over the US dollar, where you risk being impetuously sanctioned over some BS that isn't even true.

Kim says, "My big worry is that, you know, once the realization sinks in that this is not reversible, that Russia and China are not going to back off, that the US will go all-in and say, 'Well, then, you know, if we are going down, we're taking the world down with us.'"

Maybe he's right. Maybe that's why the US Government has invited the entire planet to crash the gates, just in time for an EMP/Grid Down, a Fake Alien Invasion and 1,000 Gaza-style terror attacks going off simultaneously, with a Tsar Bomba grande finale.

Kim Dotcom: Yeah, so basically Elon Musk is playing a major role in preventing the worst case scenario. If we didn't have Elon, we now wouldn't have the X platform, which is the biggest social media site in the world, to talk openly about this.

Because as you know, all other channels are controlled. Big Tech is completely in the hand of the US Deep State. You are not allowed to say whatever you want, other than on X.

And, you know, Elon is taking a lot of heat for that. He's being attacked by the Biden administration. They have opened, you know, a dozen different cases against Elon to, again, you know, try and force him to not be a free speech platform, to accept the censorship that they want to put on everything, so that they, you know, don't get exposed! And Elon is saying "No!" to that and that is quite a brave thing for someone to do, who has so much on the line.

BRICS is the brainchild of Vladimir Putin. That is his idea. And what they are basically saying in the foundation documents is "We are going to start our own global financial system and anyone who wants to be part of it can join us." And that is how BRICS started. And then it became clear that BRICS is going to de-dollarize global trade.

What that means is they are not allowing the dollar to be the reserve currency of the world anymore, because that is really the power of the United States. As long as they can print money on the backs of other nations, you know, they can have these kinds of deficits. The US can, you know, be in a position of power because they can just print a lot of money. And because they are the reserve currency that the whole world is using to trade, they are relatively safe and inflation is manageable.

Now, imagine what happens if a lot of global trade shifts away from the dollar to a pool of different currencies? And this is what we're seeing now.

The BRICS countries are coming together and are saying "We're no longer going to use the US dollar." Russia started it, then China chimed in. And now Saudi Arabia went along with this, also joining BRICS, and says "We're not having a petrodollar anymore."

So oil being traded in dollar, it's now going to be a pool of currencies. And this is the Achilles heel of the United States, because now, the US is so deeply indebted; $35 trillion in National Debt.

30% of all taxes that are being collected by the US Government go into interest payments, now. That money is not used for anything other than paying down the interest on debt, while the debt increases by $1 trillion dollars every three months. The US is financially completely, excuse the language, f@cked.

Because all US debt, combined with all US unfunded liabilities, meaning, funding that the US has to provide in the future, is already higher than all US assets, combined. So that means everything that Americans own, everything that US businesses own, every piece of land, every piece of assets in the United States is valued at $207 trillion. But the combined debt and unfunded liability of the US is already $316 trillion.

It means the US is already completely bankrupt. And when there is no more money printing based on the reserve currency status that the US has, it's going under. It's a complete economic collapse.

And this is why they are fighting Russia and China, in an approach to try and prevent this reserve currency shift from happening.

My big worry is that, you know, once the realization sinks in that this is not reversible, that Russia and China are not going to back off, that the US will go all-in and say, well, then, you know, if we are going down, we're taking the world down with us. And that is the big danger, here.

Because when you look at the level of escalation that is currently taking place between Russia and the United States, where the US is delivering high-end weapon systems to Ukraine – but then not just delivering them the weapons, but also the capabilities to target targets within Russia.

And then we had this major blunder yesterday where, you know, ATACMS missiles were fired into Crimea and killed people on a beach, you know, and that wouldn't have been possible just by Ukraine themselves firing the rockets. The US had to provide a target assistance. They had a Global Hawk drone in the air assisting with the targeting, because the Russians are jamming the GPS signal. So it's, you know, to prevent missiles from Ukraine hitting targets in Crimea. And the only way they can get to their targets is by the US providing satellite and drone assistance.

So, they are basically firing the rockets and doing all the targets profiling and everything. So that means the US has now entered already, basically directly into a war with Russia. It's a Declaration of War.

This is not the Ukrainians doing it. It's the US firing these missiles, targeting these missiles. And Ukraine is basically just sitting there as a proxy saying, "Yeah, well, you know, we need to fight back."

So here's the big thing that I want everyone to understand: No matter who's going to be the next US president, there's no fixing this, right? The only thing that we can hope for is that someone comes in who is honest about this and who is a crisis manager, who can come in and kind of make the fall not as bad as it needs to be.

Because there is still, you know, capital in the United States. There are smart people. There are smart businesses. There's a chance to recover from this.

Yes, there will be a decade or two decades of struggle. You know, the situation in the United States will never be as good as it has been. But you can come out of this but only with a leader who is honest about what's coming.

And what is worse? A United States that goes bankrupt, isn't the hegemon anymore, but can rebuild – or a nuclear war that is going to wipe out humanity or at least 98% of humanity. You know, I mean, people really need to understand this.

There is an option other than nuclear war. And the United States and their Western partners right now are unfortunately taking us in the direction of World War III. They are just trying to put on as much pressure as they can. They almost want to be seen as lunatics.

They want to tell Putin, "Look, we are crazy enough to go to World War III. You know, if you don't back down with your BRICS plans, we're going to go all the way."

This is the message that they are sending to Putin. Now, Putin, of course, hopes that they're just bluffing and no one is no one should be crazy enough to blow up the whole world, you know, just because they are going to go through some financial turmoil. Right?

But this is where we are. This is how crazy it has become, that they are trying to force Russia and China to abandon their their BRICS Multipolar Order plans.

