There is a lot going on in the world but Mark Zuckerberg's announcement of the end of Facebook's tyrannical censorship regime is really big news and it's activating my PTSD.

Facebook was at the leading edge of a stunning and unprecedented tsunami of First Amendment violations in US history, when they de-platformed millions of Americans, in coordination with the other major social media platforms, with the intent of ruining independent businesses and people, like me.

They did this at the illegal behest of US Government agencies, since social media platforms are, themselves products and assets of US Military and intelligence agencies. They'd already been violating Fourth Amendment rights for decades, as designed and they had now advanced into this new phase of controlling speech with an Iron Fist, in total violation of US Law and of American culture.

US Government agencies ordered these takedowns, in Lockstep with the broader Globalist campaign to collapse nation-states and to impose a "Global Health Passport", that would usher-in a Chinese-model social credit score, with programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies, that would control and ration purchases, based on the allowance of carbon emissions to individuals worldwide.

This is also an Extinction Level campaign of forced transhumanism. The past nine years of intense information war, censorship, brainwashing and engineered mass-psychosis has been for the purpose of pushing through with this agenda, whose Death Grip is further advanced the UK and EU, because it ultimately emanates from there.

In February 2021, I was permanently kicked-off of Facebook without warning, after posting a simple text image with just the words, "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." I posted this without any comment, in reference to the unrelenting barrage of lies from COVID, to the 2020 Election, to J6, to the illegal vaxxine mandates and roll-out.

Facebook called the text image antisemitic hate speech. However, their AI would be well aware that I am not even remotely "antisemitic", since I'd had an active Facebook account for 16 years, since 2005 and they still have all the data to know this. Moreover, this quote has been attributed to authoritarians of all stripes. It is actually Statecraft 101, a method by which the elite control the rabble.

I tried three times to be reinstated but I was denied. Same thing, with Twitter/X. The reasons I was de-platformed had nothing to do with whatever they claimed. They needed to shut me up, as part of the information war, which was and continues to be ruinous to my independent publishing business and to those of many thousands of others.

Social media censorship has been despicable but way more damaging has been the ongoing advertising blacklist that relates to the World Economic Forum's control over corporations. Elon Musk agrees with me on this.

Facebook does not deserve to have my data ever again but I might forgive Mark Zuckerberg, if he can influence corporate advertisers to adopt his new embrace of Free Expression, so that I can make a living again.

I might even thank him for shielding me from the trauma of interacting with Normie Extremists since 2021.

TRANSCRIPT

Mark Zuckerberg: Hey everyone, I want to talk about something important today, because it's time to get back to our roots around Free Expression on Facebook and Instagram.

I started building social media to give people a voice. I gave a speech at Georgetown five years ago about the importance of protecting Free Expression, and I still believe this, today.

But a lot has happened over the last several years. There's been widespread debate about potential harms from online content, governments and Legacy Media have pushed to censor more and more.

A lot of this is clearly political, but there's also a lot of legitimately bad stuff out there.

Drugs, terrorism, child exploitation. These are things that we take very seriously, and I want to make sure that we handle responsibly. So we built a lot of complex systems to moderate content.

But the problem with complex systems is they make mistakes. Even if they accidentally censor just 1% of posts, that's millions of people. And we've reached a point where it's just too many mistakes and too much censorship.

The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards, once again, prioritizing speech.

So we're going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring Free Expression on our platforms.

More specifically, here's what we're going to do:

First, we're going to get rid of fact checkers and replace them with community notes, similar to X starting in the US.

After Trump first got elected in 2016, the Legacy Media wrote nonstop about how "misinformation was a threat to democracy."

We tried, in good faith to address those concerns, without becoming the arbiters of truth. But the fact checkers have just been too politically-biased and have destroyed more trust than they've created, especially in the US. So over the next couple of months, we're going to phase in a more comprehensive community notes system.

Second, we're going to simplify our content policies and get rid of a bunch of restrictions on topics like immigration and gender, that are just out-of-touch with mainstream discourse.

What started as a movement to be more inclusive has increasingly been used to shut down opinions and shut out people with different ideas. And it's gone too far.

So I want to make sure that people can share their beliefs and experiences on our platforms.

Third, we're changing how we enforce our policies to reduce the mistakes that account for the vast majority of censorship on our platforms.

We used to have filters that scanned for any policy violation. Now, we're going to focus those filters on tackling illegal and high-severity violations.

And for lower severity violations, we're going to rely on someone reporting an issue before we take action. The problem is that the filters make mistakes and they take down a lot of content that they shouldn't.

So by dialing them back, we're going to dramatically reduce the amount of censorship on our platforms. We're also going to tune our content filters to require much higher confidence before taking down content. The reality is that this is a trade-off.

It means we're going to catch less bad stuff, but we'll also reduce the number of innocent people's posts and accounts that we accidentally take down. Fourth, we're bringing back civic content. For a while, the community asked to see less politics because it was making people stressed.

So we stopped recommending these posts. But it feels like we're in a new era now and we're starting to get feedback that people want to see this content again. So we're going to start phasing this back into Facebook, Instagram, and threads while working to keep the communities friendly and positive.

Fifth, we're going to move our trust and safety and content moderation teams out of California and our US-based content review is going to be based in Texas. As we work to promote free expression, I think that will help us build trust to do this work in places where there is less concern about the bias of our teams. Finally, we're going to work with President Trump to push back on governments around the world that are going after American companies and pushing to censor more.

The US has the strongest Constitutional protections for free expression in the world. Europe has an ever-increasing number of laws institutionalizing censorship and making it difficult to build anything innovative there. Latin American countries have secret courts that can order companies to quietly take things down. China has censored our apps from even working in the country.

The only way that we can push back on this global trend is with the support of the US Government. And that's why it's been so difficult, over the past four years when even the US Government has pushed for censorship.

By going after us and other American companies, it has emboldened other governments to go even further. But now we have the opportunity to restore Free Expression and I am excited to take it.

It'll take time to get this right and these are complex systems. They're never going to be perfect. There's also a lot of illegal stuff that we still need to work very hard to remove.

But the bottom line is that after years of having our content moderation work focus primarily on removing content, it is time to focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our systems, and getting back to our roots about giving people voice.

I'm looking forward to this next chapter. Stay good out there and more to come soon.

Running Time: 5 mins