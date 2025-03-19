("No Mark Carney, We Aren't European, We Are Canadian" - Running Time: 1 min - Pub. Mar 18, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

President Trump's supercilious comments about Canada becoming the "51st State" have apparently precipitated the blunt-force shoe-horning-in of Central Banker, Mark Carney to replace the despised Justin Trudeau as Canada's Prime Minister.

While Donald Trump is quite capable of being straightforward, answering reporters' questions for hours on end about the details of an array of policies, he also has this Beast Mode, when he wants to trigger a reaction.

The "51st State" Beast Mode comments have succeeded in unleashing Überglobalist Mark Carney upon the Canadian populace, whose tyrannical regime will hopefully wake up a lot more Canadians.

Carney wasted no time after assuming office to fly to Europe to meet first with French President Emmanuel Macron and then with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In both meetings, the leaders strengthened their nations' commitment to continue bombing Ukraine and to keep the Satanic organ-harvesting scheme and the ESG money-laundering fraud going.

While in France, Carney declared Canada the "Most European of non-European countries" and he is now asserting the Carbon Credit CBDC Death Cult over Canadians, calling it a "requirement" to trading with the UK, EU and Asia and asserting that Trump's eventual successor will cave in to his anti-human Globalist agenda.

("Carney: Carbon Tax Is Crucial to Canada’s Economy & 'Requirement' to Trade with the UK, EU and Asia" - Running Time: 2 mins - Pub. Mar 17, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

Juan O Savin told John Chambers last week:

"There's a problem within the intelligence infrastructure and in the policing infrastructure in England that's being used against the best interests of the United States – and you go into Canada. Many of the actions we see behind the scenes, covert actions, into our policing and military; the intelligence agencies, is being orchestrated primarily through Toronto and out across Canada. "So, the Canadian people, themselves aren't doing it but we've been a cheap date from our political side: 'Oh! Let's help Canada! Let's help Canada!' Why don't the Brits help Canada? "When we send the money up there, we always get the raw end of the deal and Canada's able to do all this liberal Green sh¡t, in large measure, because we're paying for it and we're paying for it through lousy agreements."

Last month, President Trump adviser, Peter Navarro was rumored to have pushed for the US to remove Canada from the Five Eyes Alliance. With the Trump administration's pivot to Russia, the feeling seems to be mutual. Those Five Eyes members who wish to continue warring with Russia ad infinitum are considering scaling back the intelligence they share with the US.

This is what likely spurred unelected Prime Minister Carney to make a new intelligence-sharing alliance with France. It's not inconceivable that this could escalate into Trump shutting out all of the Commonwealth countries from the current Five Eyes Alliance (FVEY), which could leave them rather flat-footed.

As with NATO, US Taxpayers shoulder the vast majority of the cost of this alliance. FVEY was created after World War II as part of the Postwar "Rules-Based" Order, which has now come to an end.

A longtime friend of mine and retired Marines SPECOPs Captain suggests that Carney represents a breakaway faction of the Central Bankers, that has sought to usurp the right to issue currency away from the Old School Central Bankers.

This breakaway faction is behind the promotion of all things Woke; ESG, DEI, Net Zero, Carbon Credits, CBDCs, COVID and endless vaccinations.

This Woke faction has been led by the Rockefellers, by their minions in UN and the WHO and also by the Bush, Clinton, Obama and Biden crime families and by other bureaucratic, financial and corporate minions via the World Economic Forum and related Globalist groups.

This is the faction that has worked to build-up the Chinese Communist Party and that has been moving to impose "China Model" Global Governance on the entire planet, following mass de-population. In short, these are the Nazis, who won World War II (not to be confused with the German people, who lost).

Trump apparently represents the original Central Bankers who have controlled the right to issue currency for millennia. My friend says this group has never lost in the past and he doesn't expect them to lose this time, either.

He suggests that via the Biden Presidency, the Woke faction was allowed to hoist themselves on their on petard, their Satanic psychosis finally made obvious to the majority of Americans.

The Democrat Party has hemorrhaged 300,000 voters in just the past month, amid the DNC's lowest approval ratings since 1994. Mark Carney's leadership may produce similar results for the Liberal Party in Canada.

The UK has been actively trying to overthrow Trump since 2016 ("Pee Pee Dossier" & Russiagate). The UK is no friend of the US and it is no friend of its own people, whom it prefers to replace with Muslim rape gangs – but the majority of Britons don't seem to care – or worse, they call this "Toxic Rhetoric". The "Special Relationship" between the US and UK appears to be over.

In Europe, they imprison you over a tweet and they don't allow elections – yet most Europeans seem to believe this is good and all in the name of fighting "Faschismus". The US does not appear to share the same values with the EU.

Canadians are caught between 1) becoming part of China, whose Triad money-launderers have already commandeered Canada's biggest banks; 2) becoming part of the UK-EU, whose primary obsession is to maintain their organ-harvesting and other criminal enterprises in Ukraine; or 3) becoming part of the US/North America, with God-given rights protected by the US Constitution.

The best option for all North Americans may be the latter – not that the US needs millions more hysterical Leftists, as I've stated before. Several Canadians have replied that their elections have been stolen and that most Canadians are actually not indoctrinated Woketards. (I hope they're right!)