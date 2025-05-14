A longtime subscriber showed me this message that he'd received from his email service provider, after he'd forwarded my Substack email to his friend.

Xfinity's AI had intercepted the email and had sent him a "Non-Delivery Report", informing him:

Your message was believed to contain questionable content, and therefore was not delivered to the intended recipients. The information above will help Xfinity with any questions you may have. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the issue, please reach out to our Customer Security Assurance Team at 833-501-0837 Thank you for being an Xfinity customer.

IMAGE: Screenshot of Xfinity "Non-Delivery Report", due to "Questionable Content"

It is not Xfinity's job to censor legal content, the same way that it is not the electric company's job to arbitrarily shut down service to their paying customers. This "Non-Delivery Report" is a flagrant violation of the First and Fourth Amendments.

From 15 years of subscriber complaints, I can say that Xfinity – the largest provider of cable internet access in the US – has always been among the worst offenders of disappearing – censoring – emails that are 100% permission-based and that are not spam.

I have thousands of emails to substantiate this – but I never thought I'd see Xfinity substantiate this!

This "Non-Delivery Report" seems to be an attempt to circumvent the law – by informing the customer of their breaking the law and putting it on the customer to fight them!

How many people will call Xfinity and complain about this? Probably, not a lot.

Documents declassified recently by DNI Tulsi Gabbard reveal that the Biden administration's Implementation Plan for "Countering Domestic Terrorism" involved an elaborate censorship operation against Americans orchestrated by State Department agencies, the UK government and the private contracting company, NewsGuard.

As a result of their combined efforts, millions of Americans were propagandized, censored and de-platformed, in an insidious information war that has purposefully divided families and that has confounded us with battling narratives, to the point where we are practically living on different planets.

Higher Education has paved the way for a lot of this, something which was recently very well-explained in the Napolitan Institute's "The Elite One Percent Project", which is very much worth a look.

I was raised as one of Them. I studied Critical Theory at the Sorbonne in the '80s. My stepuncle was the Administrator of the DEA for four presidential terms. He was a Republican, the same way that James Comey was a Republican. When I stayed at his house in the summer of 2023, I told him I thought that Merrick Garland was a Communist and he didn't seem to know what I meant.

He recently passed away. So my stepfather called me a couple of days ago to talk about his upcoming memorial. They were very close and spoke on the phone several times a day.

My stepfather – who I love very much and who's been a wonderful parent – has always been a hardcore Democrat. So it’s kind of like James Carville and Mary Matalin.

He was a Precinct Captain in Obama's '08 campaign and he helped flip California's Riverside County Blue for the first time. He receives copious DNC and ActBlue emails every day and watches a lot of CNN and MSNBC, to the point where, as I said, we're not even on the same planet and it's the most distressing experience that I have ever had.

He wanted Pete Buttigieg to be president and he gave him thousands of dollars.

The last time that we’d talked at length was after Trump won the '24 election and he claimed this was "Proof that Americans were still racist and sexist." I told him, "No, Kamala is drunk and stoned! How can you not see this?" He has been very active in AA and sponsoring people in their sobriety, so he should be able to see that!

Then, he told me that he was off to a book-reading event, that he goes to every month with his new wife (my mother passed away in 2017). He said Bill Gates would be giving a live reading from his new book and that this event would be especially fun, because his new wife grew up next door to Bill Gates and their parents were best friends!

You cannot make this up.

So, a couple of days ago, he called me and I complained to him about the Xfinity "Non-Delivery Report" and he kindly goaded me, didn't I vote for Trump to end censorship?

I said yes, but they're stopping him at every turn. This prompted him to mention that he'd just gotten back from his brother's granddaughter's wedding, which was presided over by a "very important judge".

I instantly knew who he meant.

"Boasberg?"

"Yes." He proceeded to gush about how he spoke with him after the ceremony and how impressed he was.

This is coming from the guy who raised me.

How could such a worldly guy, who was a international corporate president and business owner, who lived all over the world and speaks several languages – ?

I told him that Boasberg was a Bolshevik who was trying to collapse our country and he said, of course he's not! Didn't I know which schools he went to and how respected he is in the legal community?

He went on to argue the importance of giving illegal immigrants "due process" before deporting them.

Never mind that Bill Clinton deported 12.1 million during his presidency, 93% without a formal proceeding and Obama deported 5.7 million.

I started to tell him that the collapse of the United States Southern border is the result of deliberate planning by the UN, NGOs and our own government and he thought that was crazy.

I said invoking the Alien Enemies Act was appropriate in this situation and he said the Supreme Court would figure it out. So we both kept our cool.

The Administrative State labeled me a "Domestic Terrorist" and acted to destroy my business. By doing so, it transformed me from one of Them into whatever They call "Right Wing", which is absolutely nuts.

It's hysterical.

