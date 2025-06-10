LA Riots Go Nationwide Next Saturday - How to Contact Your Mayor's Office

The mainstream media have been calling these protests "peaceful" and blaming them on the Trump administration.

Several Democrat politicians are calling for everybody to join in these protests.

Share

The LA Riots are coming to your town next. Nationwide protests coordinated by a group calling itself "No Kings" are scheduled for next Saturday, June 14th:

This group is extremely well-organized and well-funded:

To see if they're coming to your town, drill down on this map or type in your zip code in the top left corner:

This morning, I was flabbergasted to see that the Asheville event is planned to take place 1,000 feet from my apartment, so I contacted the complex manager and asked him if his company would lean on the Mayor’s Office to urge them to cancel this event, in light of the violence seen in Los Angeles.

A young drug dealer was shot 13 times and killed in a deal gone bad at that park a couple of years ago. In LA, drug traffickers selling Mexican cartel product are a big part of the rampage.

Remember, mainstream media and Democrat politicians have been gaslighting audiences, calling these protests "peaceful" when they are very violent.

Since my city's government is extremely Blue and Woke, I expect that they are in full support of this event.

Still, I felt like I should do something more, so I looked up Asheville's City Hall website and I personally emailed the City Manager's Office, asking them to please consider canceling this event:

Dear Ms/Mr Campbell - I'm concerned about the "No Kings" event scheduled to be held at MLK Park, nearby my home next Saturday, June 14th: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/789525/ Given what we're seeing in Los Angeles, I don't think anything good can come out of holding this event in MLK Park and I urge your office to consider revoking their "Mass Protest" permit. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

I'll follow-up tomorrow with emails to the City Clerk and the Parks department.

Later in the afternoon, I saw Tore Maras' post on Telegram that we should get records requests, to find out who in our local and state governments had provided permits for these planned riots, so I found the Public Records section of the site and I filed the following request:

Dear Sir or Madam, Please send me a copy of the permit issued to NoKings.org to hold a "Mass Protest" on June 14th at Martin Luther King Jr Park, 50 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Asheville, NC 28801 from 10:00 AM — 12:30 PM EDT, according to their website: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/789525/ I would like to know the identities of all those involved in issuing this permit to NoKings.org I would like to know if the Governor, the Mayor and City Council members signed-off on issuing this permit to NoKings.org. Thank you.

I’ve never done anything like this before but I don't like what I’m seeing in LA and I don’t want that in my neighborhood.

It wasn't hard and it's better than doing nothing. I urge everybody reading this to find the City Clerk at your mayor’s office online and to let them know you see what's going on.

No Kings is offering "Trainings", if anyone out there wants to get on one of their calls, to find out more about what they're planning in your town:

Last March in Asheville, an estimated 2,000 paid protestors were bussed-in from out of town, behaving belligerently during the Republican Congressman's Town Hall meeting. They were not his constituents, they were Astroturfed by George Soros or a similar Democrat-affiliated Taxpayer-funded "charity" to protest Trump cutting off their grift.

My friend counted 7 tour buses which were from out-of-state. She said the crowd was on the brink of violence and she was genuinely afraid.

I expect to see busloads of protestors brought in on Saturday, as were recently seen being flown on private jets and bussed from Maine to Philadelphia:

@DataRepublican on X has done an excellent thread about the main NGOs and financiers of the LA Riots, like American Maoist tech billionaire Neville Singham, who is active in the propaganda apparatus of the Chinese Communist Party and who pays politicians and media outlets to tell you how the LA Riots are "Trump's fault".

Singham is linked to the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which advocates a revolution to end capitalism and to establish socialism in America.

No Kings basically intends for Saturday to kick-off a series of protests that won’t end until America is overthrown. Call or write your mayor now.