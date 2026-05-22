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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
7h

Before leaving office, Obama signed a $1 trillion nuclear refurbishment package for the United States. Nukes are fake. Where did that trillion dollars go?

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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
2hEdited

Call me cynical, but haven't we heard this all before from Q-Anon in 2017? But, this time it's different?! Hmmmm...........

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