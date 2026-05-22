VIDEO: “Trumps Apocalyptic Posting Spree Reveals Hidden Messages of Arrests Coming?” Pub May 21, 2026 by Nino’s Corner.

Retired Deputy Police Chief Shawn Taylor and his team of forensic accountants have been investigating the banking industry’s hybrid war against humanity for nearly twenty years and he joined Nino Rodriguez on Thursday to talk about how he came to stumble upon a massive mortgage fraud operation after his department took down Al Gore’s uncle, Whit LaFon in a million-dollar drug bust and then followed the fraud into ActBlue, Progress Residential and BlackRock.

Shawn says that the pallets of cash from Barack Obama’s Iran deal were not to get Iran to stop making nuclear weapons. Rather, Obama and his criminal organization were using Iran as a place to keep the money they were using to finance their Color Revolution against the US.

Shawn says Donald Trump messed with this plan by designating the groups involved as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, which made it harder for them to be able to move the money around to fund the organizations that burn down the cities.

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Shawn tells Nino:

“You have to disrupt the money flow, to start dismantling their entire illegal government, that basically was a political coup… “And I think that we probably recovered everything that we need to recover. I think that there’s going to be one final push, up here in Iran. And that’s why we’re seeing what’s happening in Iran right now. And I think things are going to come to a head and that’s when you’re going to start seeing the indictments. “Basically, these people are going to unmask themselves. We’re not going to have to do the unmasking. They’re going to unmask themselves.”

Shawn says Barack Obama is currently running around like a chicken with its head cut off, trying to make the deals where he can but that the money that he was depending on is gone, so he can’t pay the people he needs to pay.

The dismantling of USAID has cut off a lot of the previous funds and the house of cards is falling. Shawn says that attorney Mark Elias, one of the biggest people involved in ActBlue and other nonprofits and NGOs may be indicted soon.

Shawn notes that JAG officers are now being brought into the DOJ to help prosecute cases and that the various corrupt cells will start going down. Shawn believes we will see massive numbers of arrests before the Midterms and some even before the 4th of July 250th anniversary of the United States.

VIDEO EXCERPT: “Trump Abandons Carney. The Post War Era Is Over” - Pub. May 21, 2026 by Rich Does Politics.

Retired General Blaine Holt joined Steve Kuhn on Rich Does Politics Thursday and echoed Shawn’s sentiments, saying that either the Trump Administration starts the Mother of all Roundups on accountability or the RINOs will gladly hand over power to the Dems in November, who will then impeach Trump and the Lame Duck Vance Administration’s tech oligarchs will start their moves against the United States and we will be in “a very dark and bad place”.

The latter seems increasingly less likely, with the Congressional Democrats’ disapproval rating at 72%, according to Quinnipiac and with the redistricting boomerang that is rapidly adding new Republican Congressional seats and with the Democrats being $17 million in debt.

Blaine says there is reason to believe that a seismic shift is about to happen, saying:

“I think between now and mid-July, you’re going to see something rather dramatic; can’t-be-handled-in-the-normal-court-system, because it’s too slow. So, we’re talking thousands and thousands of indictments. “So, the only way you can do that is to say, “We’ve got the goods, the government’s incapacitated. Here’s Martial Law. Have a nice day. Let the fun and games at Gitmo begin!”

He says one clue is that President Trump called for an unprecedented Midterm Convention ahead of the Novermber elections. A Convention is where the Delegates from the States come together to select and panel their Candidates for Congress. This has never been done during a Midterm election.

Blaine asks:

“So why would they need to do that, if we already have the Primaries selected and we know who all the Candidates are? Oh, unless we don’t know who the Candidates are, because they’re all hung up in a very strong legal system [courts-martial], that’s adjudicating them.”

Blaine thinks we should pay attention to this and watch is the macroeconomics behind it, as there will probably be some very big moves in money, as well.

Blaine continues: