This is James Grundvig with me on Maryam Henein's Truth Lives Here podcast last Friday, talking about our film, 'Splintering Babylon', which you can watch for free, HERE!

Maryam and I first met in 2019, together with a group of online publishers, after Google engineer Zach Vorhies blew the whistle on Google's AI censorship through Project Veritas, whose Founder, James O'Keefe was later, himself de-platformed by the new CEO of the ground-breaking company that he founded!

Zach's act of courage in 2019 was a massive breakthrough for me, because I'd been suffering from the systematic, algorithmic destruction of my business since mid-2015 but nobody knew what I was talking about and everybody thought I was crazy.

By 2021, EVERYBODY knew what I was talking about – that is, except for Extremist Ultra-Normies, for whom the censorship and propaganda has worked wonders. Extremist Ultra-Normies have never experienced online censorship, because they have never had a thought in their head or have posted anything online that has strayed from the dictats of the Establishment Mainstream Media.

We three talk about our surreal, multiple de-platformings, by entities that have since been identified as the Censorship Industrial Complex – and which Donald Trump has promised to end.

We talk about 'Splintering Babylon' and then, we talk about my 1990 meeting with P Diddy at Uptown Records, when I was a music video director and he projected a seething wall of hatred at me, unlike anything I have ever experienced before or since.

At the time, I assumed that Puffy was insanely racist and sexist. However, I had already directed several videos with artists who were "5%-ers", members of the Five Percent Nation, then the biggest "prison religion" and with whom I had become friends and who hired me back multiple times, because they were happy with my work, regardless of their beliefs that "The White Man is the Devil" and that women are "Earths", subservient to the "Original Man", the "Black Man", aka "God".

Probably an MKULTRA Cult, the Five Percent Nation actually appears in the paragraph I cited in my last post, from the mystery document about the Black Nobility., who are alleged to control all "cults".

I don't think Puffy was a 5%-er, I think maybe what I experienced with Sean Combs was that he was already demonically-possessed.

Then, we talk about my first book, which came out in 2001, about Phil Schneider, the Philadelphia Experiment and the Montauk Project, where proponents of this story claim that time travel was achieved in the early 1980s by placing a highly-trained Navy psychic in the Montauk Chair (see page 375) –

“The Montauk Chair” - Image from ‘The Matrix III’ by Valdamar Valerian

– a special seat, either directly taken from or back-engineered from an alien craft – or what the US Government now prefers to call a "UAP" and where this psychic's biofield was amplified by gigawatts of electric power generated by the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider at nearby Brookhaven National Labs, which is still the second-highest-energy heavy-ion collider in the world, after the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN, the latter, which The Wall Street Journal reported nine years ago, that many believe is being used to open the "Portals of Hell".

We talk about Kundalini Activation and how victims of MKULTRA projects, such as the Montauk Project report being tortured by being kept in an "orgastic state" for hours on end and lots more crazy stuff for crazy times! Enjoy!

Running Time: 120 mins