TikToker, @magmountains says,

"You cannot convince me that our government is not involved in the Venezuelan gang situation, taking over apartment complexes in Colorado.

"You're gonna tell me that an international gang is taking over people's homes, their apartments – with illegal ARs, and the Government's not doing anything about it?

"Law enforcement's not doing anything?

"National Guard's not doing anything?

"Like, clearly, our Government is letting this happen."

On Sergeant News Network (on Telegram), dozens of videos are daily posted of local residents from Aurora, Colorado, from all walks of life, all describing this series of events and about the utter degradation of that municipality and how they believe this is a test; this is the model for what they want to do to the whole of the United States.

Several people in Aurora, Colorado have, for weeks been shouting very specific, similar alarms about the Venezuelan prison gangs, known as the Tren de Aragua, who have been purposefully freed from Venezuelan prison and smuggled into the US by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, specifically in order to wreck murder, mayhem, thievery and who are now spawning their own brand-new kidnapping operations. The latter is their niche specialty in the criminal networks of the world.

So far, Venezuelan gangs are reported to have taken over at least two apartment complexes and robbed several gun stores in Aurora, Colorado.

There are breaking reports of a building being similarly taken over in the outskirts of Chicago. The complex is currently being surrounded by gangsters' motorcycles and gang members are starting to break into homes.

The local police in Chicago – as in Aurora – are claiming total helplessness.

Another TikToker, @let.kyree.b tells us:

"If I told you this was happening in 2024, would you believe me? Let me tell you how crazy this is. In Aurora, Colorado, there's a Venezuelan gang that has taken over two apartment buildings. I kid you not.

"The landowner has contacted the local authorities. They said there's nothing they can do about it. That's Squatter Laws, Bro.

"I kid you not. Look this up. Number two, he went to the FBI.

"They said there's nothing they can do. And he even went to the Marshals, y'all. And this Venezuelan gang has taken over the apartment building!

“They're charging the tenants inside rent money, like they're the landlords!

"Meanwhile, the real landlord can't get these people evicted!

"All the people that's leaving the apartment buildings – as soon as they leave, these Venezuelan gang members are just moving in MORE gang members – to a point, where they are taking over the building – with guns!

"It's no more security there!

"Like – look this up right now! And this is exactly what I was talking about, like two weeks ago.

"Oh, not even two weeks ago. On a couple of my videos.

"This is what they want: Attack within. Y'all better stay safe! Y'all better stay safe!

"This is what they want: for the country to be attacked from within: 'Black people versus the Brown People': ‘Let them fight it out!’

"You see what I'm saying?

"Y'all better stay safe!

"It's getting crazy, out here, because it's going to get to a point, where it's going to start affecting you. You may not live in Aurora, Colorado, but the fact that it's happening.

"Man, this – this – this – is crazy!

"Y'all better stay safe.

"Man, man, man. I've been seeing videos about these; the same Venezuelan people being in the stores – looking to kidnap people and child trafficking!

"It's going to shambles.

"And y'all telling me, 'Trump ain't needed’. And y'all telling me 'Trump ain't needed.'?

"Come on, now!

"Go look this sh!t up! This sh!t ain't no joke, Bro!

"They're literally securing the area with guns. – They're not even like – it's crazy! It's getting crazy.

"Stay prepared.

"TTG. Time to go!"

Meanwhile, @SGTNewsNetwork (Telegram) also reports on a recent video of the US Army Training in nearby Fort Carson, Colorado. He writes,

"This shows if the Kamala Harris Admin wanted to end the illegal Venezuela Migrant Gangs taking over Aurora Colorado apartment complexes with AK assault rifles and charging US Citizens rent to live in their own homes, they would."

Except they’re all deployed to the Middle East, right!

Stay frosty out there! Survive to 2025!

