Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
16h

I will face any sort of backlash against President Trump's Full Stop. I'm just an American who is living in Canada. I do NOT want my birth country reduced to the rubble that is Canada thanks to the complacence of most of the population.

The Full Stop is necessary and all people who value their rights must back the President's decision.

The people of Brazil were hoodwinked into believing that Bolsonaro deserved his fate. I remember when it happened. The people were fooled into believing lies.

Don't let that happen to America, please, God !

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NachoPillow's avatar
NachoPillow
17h

Great article, my favorite: "This is about helping people to come to grips with what’s going on…The whole country is coming out of a coma induced by the media and everything else." I am going to go back and read Derek Johnson's "The Midnight Rider" as this really does seem to be a "Military Occupation and Continuity of Operations Plan." Your mention of Continuity of Operations and PEADs is fundamental here. Thank you!

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