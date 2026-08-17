VIDEO: “This Is War“ - Pub Aug 17, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Juan O Savin joined SpaceShot for a 3-hour podcast, from which I’ve clipped-out this 24-minute segment, where he explains essentially what Q was really about and what he’s been doing for the past 5 years with all of these podcasts, which is conditioning the public to understand what’s going on, so that enough of the people could become articulate about what’s really happening to avoid a civil war in the United States.

Q was clearly seen as a problem by the Deep State, which is why tens of thousands of Americans who posted about Q on social media were de-platformed and labeled “Domestic Extremists” by Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security.

Juan reiterates that when Trump talks about COVID, he’s talking primarily about the elections and what China and other groups around the world did, using COVID and A-WEB, with USAID money as a cover to steal elections across the planet.

Juan revises the number of countries thus overthrown to a total of 111 countries, up from 72. That’s nearly 57% of the world’s nations overthrown with stolen elections during the past 20 years.

As Juan says:

“This is war. We’re at war. You have to stitch some of the words together to be gentle. We don’t want people jumping off of buildings…This is about helping people to come to grips with what’s going on…The whole country is coming out of a coma induced by the media and everything else. “When Trump declared the National Security Emergency regarding COVID, sealed-up Cheyenne Mountain, it was on a wartime footing. “When he came out and did his address here, a couple of Thursdays ago, what he told you was China flipped the election – didn’t just interfere – China was behind putting Biden in office. Biden did not win the election legitimately…

Juan has been talking about this imminent National Emergency for about 10 months but this is the first time that he’s suggested what it could look like:

“I’m saying to the audience: ‘OK, we’ve established that there’s something else going on here.’ “When the President decides it’s the right moment and he declares that we’re not going forward with the 2026 Election, that is something that’s never happened before. It is so stunning. It’s so shocking, not just for America, but across the world… “We were attacked with a Weapon of Mass Destruction. China has been named as the perpetrator. So within that vein, where China has been named in a nation-state level attack, war-type measures for National Security are appropriate and authorized… “There’s no judge in America – or on the planet, for that matter – that will have the authority to override the President when he says, ‘I’m pausing the election, it’s a National Security issue.’ “And if any judge does try to do that, they can be picked-up for Insurrection, thrown in the slammer and they might be there a while. So it’s a different set of rules that we’re going to be under [martial law?]. “And even governors, where governors of certain states think that they’re going to stop Trump from blocking them from holding their election and ‘It’s the State’s right, we’re going to do it and then, we’re going to try and force the crooked outcome to put people into Congress,’ and all that - or have civil war - what’s going to happen is this: If they try to do this, then Trump will, in fact take a military control and have Regional Governors. “The way that NORAD is set up for 10 Regional Governorships, military governors-general, because we’re under military attack.”

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Juan sounds like he’s talking about martial law, which has only been used a few times in US history. The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 forbids US military involvement in domestic law enforcement without Congressional approval but the 2007 National Defense Authorization Act gives the President the power to declare martial law and to take command of the National Guard units of each state without the consent of state governors.

After the American Civil War, Congress enacted the Military Reconstruction Acts of 1867, which bypassed state governments and divided 10 former Confederate states into five Military Districts. This could be the kind of footing that Juan is suggesting that we’d be on.

The last time the US Federal Government declared martial law was on December 8, 1941, by Hawaii Territorial Governor Joseph Poindexter following the attack on Pearl Harbor, which was approved and enforced under President Franklin D Roosevelt. This declaration placed the territory of Hawaii under absolute military rule, which lasted for nearly three years until civilian control was restored in 1944.

The last time a US State declared martial law was during the Cambridge Riots of 1963. Since then, when presidents have needed to deploy the military domestically to restore order, they’ve invoked the Insurrection Act rather than declaring martial law. The last time the Insurrection Act was used was during the 1992 Los Angeles riots by President George Bush Sr.

Invoking the Insurrection Act does not suspend civilian law or civil liberties. The military simply acts as extra law enforcement to assist police, whereas martial law completely replaces civilian courts and government with military tribunals.

We’ve been told repeatedly that had Trump signed the Insurrection Act on December 19th, 2020, as advised by Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell and Patrick Byrne, it would have resulted in a civil war by April 2021. This was according to the computer models of the group of generals who came into the White House after the others had left and they persuaded Trump not to do it.

Juan uses the title “governors-general”, which in the US has been reserved strictly for officers administering overseas territories acquired during and after the Spanish-American War. Even then, the title was mostly reserved for the Philippines.

The title used domestically for individual occupied states during the American Civil War was “Military Governor”. The title used after the war, during Reconstruction to govern broad military zones was “District Commander”.

Juan says, “NORAD is set up for 10 Regional Governorships.” NORAD, itself does not have 10 regions. However, during domestic emergencies, NORAD and USNORTHCOM coordinate closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which does have 10 Regions.

IMAGE: FEMA Regions map grouped by states and number.

The FEMA regions are not governorships, but because the US Government’s Continuity-of-Operations (COOP) plans are mostly confidential, it could be that Juan is giving us an insight as to how things would go down under martial law.

Continuity of Operations are coordinated with FEMA to implement the Presidential Emergency Action Documents (PEADs), which consist of classified final drafts of executive orders to be issued in the event of a Presidentially-declared National Emergency.

Juan has repeatedly said that President Trump doesn’t have to declare a National Emergency, he just has to expand the existing Declaration of a COVID National Security Emergency by President Trump on March 13th of 2020, which is consistent with the National Emergencies Act.

The Trump administration has Observed what happened in Brazil and in South Korea, where both former presidents are now serving life sentences for questioning the results of the elections in their Chinese/Globalist-controlled countries.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been assailed by the same kind of unrelenting lawfare that we have seen waged against Donald Trump, complete with a fake, CIA-scripted January 8th Fedsurrection, which put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Former South Korean President Yoon knew that there was fraud in the elections. He warned his enemies for several weeks that he may have to send troops into the National Election Commission (NEC), which was supposedly neutral territory for politicians to get an honest vote but unfortunately, NEC was actually a captured operation being run by China.

Worse, when President Yoon declared a national emergency and deployed Republic of Korea Reserve Forces, he found that some of those troops were working for the other side.

South Korea’s emergency lasted two and a half hours and they didn’t get what they were looking for, because the soldiers (intentionally?) went to the wrong center and got the wrong data, so Yoon’s case couldn’t be proven. Thus, the frauded results stood and got him voted-out, impeached, convicted and imprisoned for life.

Juan says:

“This is what we’re fighting. Trump will not make the same mistake. In fact, the generals behind Trump will not make the same mistake. “Yoon and the people around him were given good advice. They didn’t follow it. They tried to do a half-measure. They just weren’t that aggressive. They wanted to kind of get along, go along, and help the people and everything else. “In fact, they showed up with a knife to a gunfight and ultimately, even a nuclear fight. Trump’s not going to do that. Trump’s showing up with a nuclear key and beyond. “This won’t be over in a few days or a week or two. When he pauses, it will be indefinite, until we get the election system straightened-out. “Bare-ass minimum, the fastest I think you can get all of that done is, you know – and remember, if you’re going to do it one day, hand count, paper ballot, voted or counted where cast, make it a national holiday, things like that – in a perfect world, it takes six months. The reality is it’s probably more like nine months to a year. “Then, by the time you do that, when you want to start running votes again, even for a special election, because some people are going to be in jail, if you haven’t got the voter rolls cleaned-up, how can you run a special election? “You may have a couple of places that are essentially a version of a test vote for critical offices to get people back into Congress and then begin building-out the other stuff. It’s a process and it won’t be done in a day. “You could end up all the way up to 2028 and make a case that that’s how far it’s got to go.”

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