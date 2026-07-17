Liberation Day

I am very happy with Trump’s speech last night. It was everything I wanted to hear, as someone whose life has been destroyed by the censorship, deplatforming and debanking imposed by the weaponized Federal Government, especially under the Biden administration.

Yesterday, I reported on Patrick Byrne’s concerns. He was worried that Trump would avoid talking about the voting machines or Venezuela and China. Trump’s speech proved that Patrick doesn’t have anything to worry about!

If anyone out there is mad that Trump didn’t order mass arrests or declare a National Emergency, you must understand that he’s trying not to destroy our legal system. He’s trying to avoid a civil war. He’s dealing with a totally brainwashed population. He’s trying not to crash the stock market. He’s trying not to be the “authoritarian” that the brainwashed Commies are trying to make him out to be. He’s trying to avoid loss of life.

Regardless, the traitors have been put on notice. A liberated legal system will do the rest – lest they, themselves be put on a military justice firing line.

Below is the text of the main part of President Trump’s speech last night.

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TRANSCRIPT

President Trump: Tonight, I’m announcing the immediate declassification and release of critical intelligence, revealing shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure.

This evidence shows that the election system we have dangerously exposes – and really exposes, like levels never thought possible – to hacking, exploitation, and foreign interference.

Just as disturbingly, this vital information has, for many years been covered-up and hidden from you, the American People are beautiful, our great American People.

But that all changes right now. The documents we will release, starting tonight have been gathered by the White House Government Transparency Task Force, a great group of people, along with the staff of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, supported by our top intelligence agency chiefs, who have all personally reviewed the findings we are presenting this evening and fully confirmed their authenticity.

You can see these documents for yourself, at WhiteHouse.gov. That’s WhiteHouse.gov/election-integrity. Go check it out.

Our purpose in disclosing this information is not to weaken confidence in election, but to earn that confidence by confronting vulnerabilities and correcting them very, very quickly. And that’s what we’re doing.

The documents cover five major areas of concern. First, they show that over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files.

That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences, and other sensitive data that would be needed to register to vote and engage in other nefarious activities, which is exactly what was happening.

This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare. The intelligence even shows that China has signed a data exploitation unit specifically to this new project.

Compounding the travesty, the second set of documents we are releasing reveals that members of the Deep State, very, very famous group of people in many cases, in our intelligence agency work to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling, covering it up from both the president and the American people like nobody thought was possible.

US spy agencies began learning about the compromise of voter registration files in 2020 when they discovered that tens of millions of voter data, think of that, tens of millions of voters’ data in 18 states have been bought, stolen, or hacked by China.

Yet those responsible for sounding the alarm, instead kept the information secret and hidden. They did not disclose to me as president or to anyone else, and to the best of our knowledge, they did not inform Congress. In fact, all they kept saying is, “This is the most secure election in the history of our country,” a standard very pat line that was divvied-out to say.

The cover-up of this colossal security breach is even more disturbing in light of the additional information showing that China engaged in other election-related activities to undermine my first administration and our 2020 campaign.

They did not want – and they just didn’t want it, they fought like hell not to have it, Donald Trump, to win – and for good reason.

As the documents we are releasing show, CIA reporting explicitly stated, and I quote, in mid-2018, the Chinese Communist Party’s policy was to leverage all domestic and foreign elements that were opposed to the US President in an effort to reduce the US President’s votes and make him resign or prevent his reelection. Isn’t that nice?

Also, in mid-2018, China was working to influence the results of the US Midterm elections and later the results of the 2020 presidential election, itself.

Separately, in mid-2019, the Chinese government’s strategy against the United States was focused on undermining domestic confidence in the US President. They wanted to just make you sound like your president wasn’t so hot, when actually your president has done a great job, and they did everything possible to do exactly that.

Going on, this document says – and this is by the CIA – the strategy included efforts to use Chinese contacts with big US companies to influence US business leaders to turn against the President of the United States of America.

The Chinese government sought to identify US journalists who had reported negatively on the US President and pay them large sums of money to write more negative articles about him, as many as they could, and they didn’t care what they said.

The Chinese government wanted US President to lose the next election, and the reason they wanted me to lose is because they knew I was wise to them; charge them billions and billions of dollars worth of tariffs, and built the strongest military anywhere in the world. We have the strongest military anywhere in the world.

These are exact quotes from the CIA reporting. The name of the person doing the quote is now under review, but it gets even worse:

Raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020, yet buried by rogue bureaucrats, stated that China’s activities even included an attempt to manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden.

Documents show that during this period, dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports about China’s election targeting were kept out of the Presidential Briefing. These were briefings I would get almost every day. Everything was kept out. That was of importance.

One email among intelligence analysts admitted that they had, quote, “Deliberately massaged the presidential daily briefing to withhold information regarding Chinese activities related to the election.”

Another official inside the FBI wrote that she was running, quote, “A shadow government,” unquote, to keep intelligence about China’s election meddling from becoming known and to keep it away from the honorable press.

Other officials who witnessed such efforts perceived the motivations to be blatantly political. Recently, we found significant numbers of burn bags, in formation, and this is a group of bags that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned. It was supposed to be burned. These bags were supposed to be at a different level by different people, incinerated and checked, but it never happened. Maybe we got lucky. We believe this was not done on purpose, but rather through gross incompetence of the people that were supposed to burn the bags.

But the findings are stunning. Today, I’m asking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the CIA to investigate how and why such crucial information was hidden, to fire those involved in the cover-up, and to file criminal charges, if appropriate, against these people.

Yet concealing China’s meddling was only the beginning. The third set of documents we are releasing proves that, for many years, Americans were blatantly lied-to about the security of our election infrastructure, including electronic voting machines and ballot counting systems, dishonest, almost all. They’re vulnerable, and they’re easily compromised. And people within our government knew that.

Tonight, we’re publishing a series of previously classified US intelligence community assessments and other reports proving that our government has long known these machines are extremely exposed to attack. As one assessment states, “We judge that the United States’ adversaries, including, at a minimum, Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise US election infrastructure.” That’s unquote

But that’s some statement, isn’t it? Made by supposedly great patriots of our country.

The document goes on to further state that, quote, “We assess that centralized election-related data repositories, such as voter registration databases, poll books, and other official election websites, are most vulnerable to exploitation, and adversaries could use this access to these systems to disrupt election processes within the United States of America.”

Tonight, we’re releasing all of those findings and spanning from January 2020 to June 2026.

This is a cyber threat aimed at the very heart of our democracy. Many people have questioned whether it could actually be possible to electronically manipulate vote totals or change election results on these terrible machines. Today, we are releasing documents that show the CIA obtained reporting of a specific plot to do a big number in favor of the corrupt Maduro regime in Venezuela.

And that’s exactly what happened, conspiring to digitally rig their own country’s elections in 2020, and that’s what they did. This reporting included precise details about methods to regime, develop, to digitally alter vote totals in ways that could not be detected even with an audit, no matter how deep they went.

This intelligence underscores why we must take urgent action to ensure that our own system can never, ever be hacked or compromised like it was in the past.

The fourth set of documents reveals that even when significant evidence of fraud has been detected, it has been buried and covered up. Among the disclosures tonight are FBI files detailing evidence of alleged fraud by a large-scale voter registration operation in Michigan.

In 2020, Michigan State Police raided a Democrat get-out-the-vote organization, corrupt group in Muskegon, and were so concerned by what they found.

They were just so concerned. They couldn’t believe it, actually, that they contacted the FBI in Detroit. The documents state that some canvassers admitted to FBI agents that they signed voter registration forms in other people’s names, submitted fraudulent registration for people who did not exist, and received gift cards tied to their number of applications that they produced.

In other words, it was “Pay, play, and cheat”.

The FBI agents working on the case believe that crimes were committed, yet the Biden Department of Justice slow-walked the investigation and killed it. Tonight, I’m asking the FBI Director to ensure that the matter is fully investigated and to work with the Department of Justice to prosecute those responsible for any crimes.

Finally, to reveal just how vulnerable our elections continue to be, we are releasing the results of a stunning investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the DHS review, state voter rolls, and public records, they identified approximately 278,000 noncitizens who are registered to vote in federal elections. Since Democrat states refused to share their voter files, the real number is actually much higher than that.

Yet, even this limited analysis found more than a quarter of a million foreigners illegally registered to vote. Put together, these disclosures reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it. It is not defensible.

Hundreds of millions of US voter files are in the hands of foreign governments. Our machines and ballot counting systems are exposed to hacking and manipulation and corruption.

China and other countries have been trying to meddle in our elections. Evidence of fraud has been buried. Hundreds of thousands of noncitizens and dead people are listed and active on the voter rolls, and yet we still have elections with no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, and tens of millions of ballots floating aimlessly through the mail.

As one example of the insanity, California’s recent election for mayor of LA and governor was held on June 2nd – a long time ago – but it was just completed a few days ago on July 10th. Think of that. Much more than one month. Took a month to count the votes. I wonder what they were doing?

This is worse than any Third World country. There’s no Third World country that has elections like we have.

In a rare move, NBC and ABC fake news have both said that they would not cover this speech. They knew what it was about, because of the fact that they don’t like the topic, because they know how corrupt our system is, and they don’t want to reveal it.

They and others in the media are part of a plot.They want to continue this fraud for whatever reason. They want to keep it going. They want to protect the Radical Left.

They can’t have a great country, and that’s true. You can’t have a great country without free and fair elections. Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses. They use our public multibillion-dollar-in-value airways for absolutely no money. They pay nothing.

All we want is honesty in our elections and honesty in reporting. They pay nothing for multibillion-dollar assets.

Great damage has been done to our country. Our elections were left vulnerable to being rigged and stolen, and the trust of the American people was lost.

This cannot be allowed to continue. Every American, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, Independent, or otherwise, should be able to agree that we deserve the most secure, honest, and fair election system anywhere in the world. Secure elections should be a partisan – really, we should be together, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, everybody, and it should not be a partisan issue. It should cause to unite us, not to divide us. This should be a cause. We should be united, not divided.

In light of the brand-new and irrefutable information I have revealed tonight, my administration is in the process of notifying the states whose election data was compromised by the People’s Republic of China – and many others.

We will be working closely to mitigate any harm, and we’re taking swift action to ensure that sensitive voter data is better protected so we can never be bought, we can never be hacked, and we can never watch a stolen election again.

Tomorrow, the Secretary of Homeland Security will hold a briefing to outline his department’s recent work confirming cyber vulnerabilities in our electronic voting systems. They are bad. We’re in the process of informing governors, senators, and members of Congress of potential issues in their states.

If you look at voting today, it’s in such bad shape in so many states, and we are committing to fix it, and we’re also committing to be working with those states and local jurisdictions to help them fix and patch known technical vulnerabilities, before the Midterm elections. We have very important elections coming up. We want those elections, to be honest.

I’ve also ordered DHS to notify every state about noncitizens on their voter rolls and direct them to remove all ineligible voters from the lists immediately. But most importantly, addressing this crisis of election security demands that Congress must pass the Save America Act.

How easy is that to do, unless you want to cheat? The only reason you wouldn’t do it is you want to cheat, because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get away or can’t get elected any other way.

This landmark bill requires that all voters must show photo, voter ID. How simple is that? Could I have your photo, please? Photo, voter ID. All voters must provide proof of citizenship. “Are you a citizen of our country, please?”

And hopefully there will be no corrupt mail-in ballots, which if you watched California and so many other places, mail-in ballots are inherently corrupt. So you would have no mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military deployment or travel. If you’re going away on business or vacation.

These reforms are urgently needed to stop the vulnerabilities that I’ve mentioned.

To all Americans, I ask you to pick up your phone tomorrow, call your representatives in the House and Senate, and demand that they pass the Save America Act without delay.

Together we will restore faith and confidence in our country, and we will be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. Thank you.

God bless you. God bless our great military. And God bless America.

Thank you very much.