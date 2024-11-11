Foreigners carrying branded signs, saying "PROTECT OUR FREEDOMS FAMILIES FUTURES" and homemade signs of the Orange Man, saying "TRUMP ERES UN PENDEJO" ("TRUMP IS AN IDIOT"), while shouting, "¡Un pueblo, unido jamás será vencido!" ("A people, united will never be defeated!") marched on New York City on November 9th, in protest of the election of Donald Trump.

As if US Citizens must protect the rights of UN-imported invaders who are on US Soil illegally and as if these people, who are criminal felons, under US Law have any say in US Elections!

Compounding the upset victory of a new US Government administration that has vowed to deport them all, New York City is now ending a program that's been providing prepaid debit cards to very the same migrant families that they've been importing en masse, in conjunction with the UN and various NGOs, including Catholic Charities and HIAS.

The cancellation of this debit card program to some 300,000 illegal migrants, will, of course start a crime wave and chaos, unlike anything ever seen in US history.

Similar scenarios will likely play out in other Sanctuary Cities, Counties and States across the US.

The agenda behind this is to de-stabilize the United States with the Cloward-Piven Strategy and to collapse the US social welfare system – to say nothing of the nation, overall – and to transform America into a Socialist territory of the Nazi UN's long-planned One World Government.

These "immigrants" have been living in 4-star hotels in Manhattan and they've been provided with billions of dollars' worth of Taxpayer-Funded free healthcare, childcare, education and debit cards, pre-paid with $3,000 to $10,000 per month, depending on the size of the family, in order to provide for all of their needs.

The City has also been giving policing jobs to African migrants who do not speak English. Their job is pull over cyclists and to check if New Yorkers' bikes are compliant with New York State requirements of having lights, traffic horns, etc.

Fun times ahead!

