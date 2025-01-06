Congratulations to the 47th US President Donald J Trump and Vice President JD Vance 🎉🥳🍾
ON JANUARY 2ND, THE FBI SEIZED MORE THAN 150 PIPE BOMBS AT THE VIRGINIA HOME OF 36-YEAR-OLD BRAD SPAFFORD WHILE EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT.
We'll probably never know if Jeffrey Prather's warnings helped to stop what could have been a massacre, combined with a Constitutional Crisis.
Yesterday (Sunday), the Daily Mail reported that a bomb squad had been called, due to a suspicious package five miles from White House.
On January 2nd, the FBI seized more than 150 pipe bombs at the Virginia home of 36-year-old Brad Spafford while executing a search warrant. It was described as the largest such seizure in FBI history. Spafford reportedly kept some of these explosives in a backpack labeled "#nolivesmatter"
The Virginia Patch reported:
According to an FBI affidavit obtained by The Washington Post, an informant for the FBI “reported that Spafford and his friends are preparing for something that Spafford would not be able to do alone." The informant also said Spafford was making “approximately 50 rounds of ammunition per day" and discussed putting a 360-degree turret atop his property.
"Several weeks after the assassination attempt of then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, the defendant stated that he hoped the shooter doesn’t miss ‘Kamala (Harris),’” according to the Post report citing court filings...
"Spafford will remain in jail until the appeal process concludes."
I saw earlier, in my Substack feed, that about a dozen Antifa members with explosives had been arrested earlier today in DC but I cannot confirm, at the moment, as I have to get ready for a podcast with James Grundvig right now.
So, the Electoral Vote has been certified, without incident, thank God!
We've cleared that hurdle. Next stop, January 20th.
