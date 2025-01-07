Calm Before the Storm? James Grundvig with Alexandra Bruce | Unrestricted Warfare

Share

James and I catch up on the False Flag-free Electoral College certification, Justin Trudeau's resignation, Shawn Ryan's CCP PSYOP and Greenland's declaration of independence last week, amid reports of Don Jr flying there, right now to meet with Greenland Prime Minister, Múte Egede.

Unbeknownst to most, Greenland is located on the American tectonic plate and it is geophysically considered to be part of the Americas. The boundary between the American and the Eurasian tectonic plates runs right through the Island of Iceland, to the east of Greenland, which is why there is so much volcanic activity there.

For those curious, I mentioned that I was shocked to learn that one of the male skeletons found at Erik the Red's colony at Hvalsey (now Qaqortoq), in Greenland is a DNA relative of mine.

Since I have no significant Scandinavian ancestry (just a little, due to the Norse Kingdom of Sodor, which ecompassed Kintyre, where many of my Scottish ancestors lived for millennia), I am assuming that the skeleton found at Hvalsey was that of a Gaelic slave or workman commissioned around 1000 AD by Erik the Red's wife to build the oldest Christian Church in the Americas. It's still there.

Hvalsey Church in Qaqortoq : the oldest Christian Church in the Americas

Unlike her husband, who remained a Norse Pagan, Þjódhild Jorundsdottir was a Christian and she wanted the job done right. Vikings were not stone masons but the Scots and Irish who they abducted and enslaved were.

The last written record of the Greenlandic Norse colonies was the record of a wedding at this church in 1408. The couple later moved to Iceland, due to the Little Ice Age that had begun to collapse the Norse Greenland colonies after it had become impossible to do any farming or to herd livestock there.