("Exposé on Mark Carney" - Running Time: 3 mins - Pub. Mar 10, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

@TruthSeeker01011, a Canadian currently living in Texas does a great job of summarizing the ruin and havoc wreaked by Canada's new unelected Prime Minister Mark Carney aka "Carnage". She says his economic policies, while serving as the Governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis "Crippled and broke every Middle Class family with a mortgage".

Also, I noticed that Nino Rodriguez' vital interview with former Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor had been removed from the Juan O Savin SITREP Rumble channel from where it was embedded on my site and to my Substack post, so I've repaired the broken links that went out yesterday.

Shawn Taylor applied his forensic accounting skills as a Tennessee police officer investigating a narcotics-trafficking case, without knowing about BlackRock's 2020 ESG-DEI initiatives beforehand.

He followed the money and was shocked to discover that all of this drug- and human-trafficking money was being laundered through the Woke Agenda. This is why you can't question their pronouns!

This is 1,000,000 times bigger than DOGE. This is not about a "rogue" and "corrupt" government agency, it's about how the highest-level players in the central banking system, like Mark Carney are the biggest crime capos of them all. DOGE simply reflects the criminal architecture of our financial system.

Share

TRANSCRIPT

Mark Carney, the self-proclaimed "Outsider" and the self-proclaimed best choice for the Liberal leader of Canada after Justin Trudeau resigns. It only took me five minutes to realize that this guy was more of an Insider than the entire members list of the Bohemian Grove Secret Society.

Yeah, the guy's been at Bilderberg meetings, you know, like a true "Outsider". You know, like you and me, we're "Outsiders". We, of course, we're gonna go to Bilderberg Meetings and if you're wondering why he's been filmed or had pictures taken with Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the Toronto Sun, it's because his wife's sister went to the same high school as Ghislaine Maxwell. Totally believable, for someone who's gone to the Bilderberg Meetings!

Anyway, what Mark Carney is basically an Economic Grim Reaper. He is BlackRock's Trustee for Bankruptcy. His entire job is to go into countries, absolutely economically destroy them, and then have investment banks buy out all of the resources and labor while taking away your freedoms and rights under the Green New Deal. That was literally his idea.

So let me just show you some of the things I found about Mark Carney, you know, the "Outsider" that everybody talks about. In 2008 crisis in Canada, what Mark Carney did is he loaded us up with so much debt that the moment the economy turned, the Working Class – and Canada is now 75% Working Class – paid for it through interest rates so high, they crippled and broke every Middle Class family with a mortgage.

And then, he moved to England and did the exact same to the English! And his name, there is actually "Mark Carnage"!

Even the former Liberal Party President Stephen LeDrew says that "Carney is a wickedly dangerous man hoping to curtail individual freedom in order to achieve his view of what the world needs. He makes the WEF [the World Economic Forum] look like Libertarians!"

He's also BlackRock's Bankruptcy Trustee. Isn't that weird, how he's such an "Outsider"? LOL.

He's also leading a campaign for a Green Digital Cryptocurrency to replace the US dollar, you know, because that's totally normal. He's such an "Outsider", that he's basically a member of the Group of 30, I mean you might as well just be a part of the Committee of 300, and also the World Economic Forum – and he's attended Bilderberg Meetings.

He also wrote, "If some companies and industries fail to adapt to this new [anti-carbon] world, they will fail to exist."

So, he's basically telling you that you have no choice. Not really surprising, considering he wrote a book, called 'Value(s): Building a Better World for All', and where he says, "Western society is morally rotten" and also "requires rigid controls on personal freedoms".

And I also came to find out that he's been advising Justin Trudeau in the background in 2020, and he is the reason why Canadians had their bank accounts frozen during the Trucker Protests. Let me show you. Mark Carney said this about the convoy, "Those who are still helping to extend this occupation must be identified and punished to full force of the law. Drawing the line means choking off the money that financed this occupation."

And he's not referring to financial organizations or companies disobeying his Green rules, but the citizens, who have the right to protest. Yeah.

And what's also interesting is, if you look into him, every job that he had he was appointed-to. There were multiple people in line for his job with a lot more experience than Mark Carney, and somehow he just got in – because he's really good friends with people at Bilderberg Groups and like other groups, you know, that kind of control everything in the world.

So the guy is literally Justin Trudeau's handler! And because Justin Trudeau screwed-up so much, he's now there to kind of finish Canada off.

So if you guys really want to know who Mark Carney is, there you go. The "Outsider", Mark Carney, aka the Grim Reaper for the economic destruction of Canada – and also, the guy who's going to absolutely curtail and take away your freedoms in the name of the "Green" environment initiatives.

(Outgoing Canada PM Justin Trudeau spotted at the House of Commons carrying his chair with his tongue out)