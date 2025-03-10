("War of the Woke: New Canadian PM Mark Carney is the Ultimate Globalist" Running Time: 17 secs - Pub. Mar 10, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

Canada is going mask-off as the British Empire, with the installation of unelected central banker Mark Carney as Canada's next Prime Minister.

On Sunday, Canadian journalist Robert Kraychik told CD Media that the installation of the former Governor of the Bank of England is:

"Unprecedented, to have an unelected man installed as prime minister via an internal party selection process, especially a man that isn't a sitting member of parliament (and never has been). "Totally emblematic of the totalitarian nature of Canada's governing structure, in this case run by the 'liberal party', to make such a massive decision without any consideration of democratic processes or accountability to the citizenry. totally Soviet."

In this short clip from Monday morning, Justin Trudeau's unelected successor Mark Carney declared, "While America wages a war on Woke, Canadians will continue to value inclusiveness."

You know, the UK's brand of "inclusiveness" that allows Muslim grooming gangs to rape British girls for decades, unpunished.

And what did we just learn that "Woke" actually means? Former Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor demonstrated how the Woke policies of the Green New Deal, ESG-DEI and the Transgender "Affirmative Care" are all a phony cover for a vast nation-state organized real estate bank fraud, human-trafficking and narcotics money-laundering operation, involving Canadian banks, Mexican Cartels, the Chinese Communist Party, the IMF, the World Bank and Ukraine.

Taylor revealed the large role being played by Canada in laundering the billions and billions of dollars from the largest human trafficking operation in history. Taylor's elaborate flow charts track how Canada is laundering drug- and human-trafficking money for the CCP and the Mexican Cartels to back Ukrainian Sovereignty bonds and he said that this flabbergastingly vast criminal operation was engineered by the same Goldman-Sachs players who caused the 2008 Financial Crisis.

And guess where Mark Carney worked for 13 years? Goldman Sachs, at the London office, together with Jim O'Neill, who Shawn Taylor directly implicated in this massive banking fraud scheme, which has created another real estate bubble in the US that's just about to pop – on purpose – in this hybrid war being waged by the Central Banking Cartel.

Between the installation of Mark Carney and the recent comments of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, it's clear that Canada is going to start openly identifying as the UK, which Ford did just now.

"I joked around and said, yeah, he's upset because we burnt the White House down in 1812 and he's holding a 200-year grudge on us."

The Trump administration's National Economic Council director, Kevin Hassett has said repeatedly that said the The 25% tariffs being discussed against Canada and Mexico are not part of a trade war, they "Are part of a negotiation to stop shipping fentanyl across our borders...it is "a drug war."

However, Canada's new Prime Minister insists on using the term, "Trade War" and he vows, "We will win". In other words, the central banking cartel intends to succeed in collapsing America.

Nobody besides Shawn Taylor seems to have the balls to talk about the role of the banks.

The drug war and financial hybrid war may have just kicked into a kinetic phase, with the ramming and explosive destruction of a US Department of Transportation tanker carrying jet fuel off the coast of Northeastern England. The US-flagged Stena Immaculate was at anchor off the coast of Hull when the Portuguese-flagged container ship, Solong slammed into it. The incident is being investigated by the UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

Was this an accident?