Dr David Martin joins Alex Jones to say that, while he celebrates the evisceration of the criminal, corrupt USAID and that Elon Musk was correct when he said that USAID sent $53 million to Wuhan to develop the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon, that over 10 times that amount was spent to create this biological weapon in the United States, architected by the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and Ralph Baric.

He says:

"He is the one who, in 2005 said that this was a "biological weapon". He is the one that said it was a "biowarfare-enabling technology". He is the one that sent the Material Transfer Agreement in the fall of 2019, based on the Wuhan Institute of Virology Virus 1 model to the manufacturers of the injection."

Dr Martin says that anything less than an acknowledgment of the role of US universities in the SARS biological weapons program – starting in 2002, when Ralph Baric first patented the Gain-of-Function Clone, funded by Anthony Fauci – is not the full truth.

He says:

"It is our public universities – the same ones that are corrupting the minds of our children, the same ones that are corrupting the social fabric of our society – the same place, by the way, that the helicopter pilot that was allegedly behind the Black Hawk helicopter – she's a UNC-Chapel Hill Biology Grad. "Let's get really clear: Her dad is the Director of an informatics company that was about COVID Electronic Health Records – that same UNC-Chapel Hill has to be front and center in the line of fire, if we're going to ever have accountability."

Dr Martin didn't name any names but his comments relate to both the Rabbit Hole that was so awful I couldn't post it here and to everything that 6G whistleblower, Sabrina Wallace has been saying about "Telehealth", which together with Department of Defense Directives 5240.01 and 3000.09, "Autonomy in Weapons Systems", and their re-release by the OBrandon Regime last October would culminate in a long-planned, predictive-programmed, Sky Net, Slaughterbot extermination of all US Citizens.

Sabrina cited a September 2020 DoD Symposium (page now removed) inside of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Commission (JAIC), where they bragged that there was an MQ-9 Reaper Drone assigned to every single American citizen's body and that our individual biofields are already tethered to the Cloud.

As Dr Martin indicated, the father of the the Black Hawk pilot reportedly involved in the DC mid-air collision last week is peripherally involved in this. The Duke University professor is also the Vice-President of Informatics Research at Elimu Informatics, a company that develops cellphone applications, such as Sapphire® that manage COVID and other Electronic Health Records and Remote Patient Monitoring.

The best and the brightest in our world have been inexorably funneled into profiteering from drones and genocide and they're still giving it the "Old College Try", spraying pestilential fog, in footage from Monday night in Coastal South Carolina. A previous dump there tested positive for parasites and bacteria. Pestilence has rained down in West Ireland, as well.

In a shock announcement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump announced the US will take over the Gaza Strip, saying, "We will restore calm and stability to the region and expand prosperity, opportunity and hope to our nations and for all people of the Middle East, including the Arab and Muslim nations. Very important. We want the Arab and Muslim nations to have peace and have tranquility and have great lives."

In response to this, @toresaysPlus posted on Telegram Tuesday evening:

"TAKE NOTE: What just happened was not a negotiation. It was an ultimatum. President Donald Trump just sent a clear and forceful message—not just to Israel, but to the entire geopolitical order: The U.S. will take control of Gaza, with or without Netanyahu’s approval… "The world is watching, and the signal is clear: Gaza will be taken, Hamas will be erased, and it will be rebuilt for all people—including the Palestinians who have suffered under its engineered destruction. Netanyahu can either fall in line, or he can fall behind. Either way, the future of Gaza will no longer be his to exploit."

Tore then proceeded to tweet at New York Senator Chuck Schumer, taunting him with images of a bank transfer from Ocean Trust Marshall Ltd and references to a $1.35 million withdrawal and a $1.2 million withdrawal connected to "cocaine" and "Wuhan" from Bank of Baroda.

Ocean Trust Marshall Ltd seems like a shell corporation. Its address is "c/o Pacship Pte Ltd", at the AXA Tower in Downtown Singapore.

As for China, Roy Guo, a spokesperson for the New Federal State of China talked with co-founder, Steve Bannon about the construction of a military base ten times the size of the Pentagon in Western Beijing, being built in preparation for a war against the US.

Roy says these are not just command centers for the Ministry of National Defense, these are nuclear command and control centers, working together with "hundreds of thousands…of soldiers now monitoring the devices of American civilians, as we speak."

Roy says that DeepSeek is based in Hangzhou. where there are more than 100 similar People's Liberation Army start-ups.

Roy continues:

"We need to let people understand that the CCP consists of a group of people, a group of gangs – only less than 100 people – with Five Red Dynastic Families, that control 99.9% of the resources, of the money, of the power of China. "They are not the legitimate government of the Chinese people. The Chinese people detest the Regime. As long as the United States stops the support and decouples from the CCP, militarily, financially, and technologically, it's going to implode on itself… "They want to extend and keep their bloodline. Those Princelings, they're living those luxurious lives. They detest the Chinese people. They see them as slaves. We need to make this very clear to understand. "We don't need to go to a foreign war and go to war with Taiwan and China. We just need to decouple from them… "I'll give you another piece of intelligence, Steve. This DeepSeek company, the CEO of DeepSeek, Liang Wenfeng, is from the Third Department of General Staff of the PLA [People's Liberation Army]. "He's a member of the PLA, just the same as Baidu's CEO, which is the parent company of TikTok. Zhang Yiming, he's also part of the PLA. He's registered. "So these are Acts of the State. They illegally farm the data and the algorithms, and they work to distill the data on OpenAI. There's no DeepSeek! "There's no DeepSeek. So basically what they do is they put those smaller companies in disguise and have information warfare against the United States. And we saw what happened with the stocks, with NVIDIA, like over $1 trillion wiped away, in one day."

Illegal immigrants all over the US protested President Trump's deportation policies, while waving their own country's flags, including here, in Asheville, in what looked like a very AstroTurf production, with only 60 people. There was a CHAZ here, in 2020 that only lasted 4 days.

Who can keep up? The Wall Street Journal is reporting the CIA offered a buyout to its entire workforce and Bill Gates told the brain surgeons at The View that, "The next pandemic could be far more severe."